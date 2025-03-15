Science fiction is a massive, multifaceted genre that has persisted since the 1800s when Mary Shelley wowed literary scholars with her tragic tale about bodily autonomy, scientific ethics, and self-destructive ambition. Since then, sci-fi has continued to flourish in many different forms of media: graphic novels, video games, and movies — but I would argue that the miniseries is the best of the bunch. Movies rarely capture the immersive world-building that the genre is known for, instead focusing mainly on the plot, while multi-season shows tend to lose the deliberate messaging and allegory the longer they run. But you don’t have to take my word for it; here are the best sci-fi miniseries on streaming to showcase the true power of the medium.

Disclaimer: These titles are available in the US.

‘Station Eleven’ (2021 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.6/10