Everyone dreams or wonders about going to space or at least learning its infinite secrets, which is precisely why the sci-fi genre has become so popular. It tests the viewers' curiosity, showing them what could possibly be real, even if it is heavily imaginative. Since the 1900s, science fiction movies have continued to grow, reaching the depths of creativity and wonder, each decade providing viewers with new and better films.

Now is an excellent opportunity to look at the growth of the sci-fi genre through the best movie of every decade. Its evolution is stunning, with each movie representing its time and marking a point in history with how it would influence future films. For a movie to make this list, it must be the best of its respective decade, determined by its quality in story, visual effects, enjoyability, iconicity, and how influential/groundbreaking it was.

10 1930s: 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Directed by James Whale

Frankenstein is based on Mary Shelley's iconic 1818 novel of the same name, spawning one of the largest franchises in the world. The story follows an obsessed scientist who, with the help of his assistant, digs up various corpses in order to use them for his experiment. When he successfully brings his monster to life, it escapes and wreaks havoc around the town, forcing Frankenstein to face his creation and put an end to its terror.

The 1931 version was the first adaptation of the novel, forever cementing its legacy as one of the best, but fans are hopeful for Guillermo del Toro's upcoming adaptation. The visual and practical effects were marvels for the time, specifically the lightning during the creation scene, which became a staple in Hollywood during that era. The classic story portrays a misunderstood young monster, something rare for its time. While many fans might not think Frankenstein is a sci-fi film, it uses fictional machinery for reanimation and explores themes of the dangers of technology in creation.

9 1940s: 'Black Friday' (1940)

Directed by Arthur Lubin

For many, Black Friday is a time for people to get ahead on Christmas shopping with great deals from every store. Black Friday can be a nightmare, especially with modern-day sales, but it is much better than the events in this film. 1940's Black Friday follows a scientist recalling the events that landed him in the electric chair. He previously put the brain of a dead gangster in the body of a teacher, giving him violent tendencies as they searched for mobster treasure.

Sci-fi was much different then than it is now, focusing more on scientific experiments instead of the final frontier and aliens. However, this approach allowed for creative ideas mixed with the classic film noir style. In the 1940s, sci-fi was ingrained in horror, balancing the morbid curiosity of what humans could accomplish by improving technology. Black Friday capitalized on both genres, creating a fascinating and captivating sci-fi that subtly influenced many future classics.

Black Friday Release Date February 29, 1940 Cast Boris Karloff , Stanley Ridges , Bela Lugosi , Anne Nagel , Anne Gwynne , Virginia Brissac , Edmund MacDonald , Paul Fix , Murray Alper , Jack Mulhall , Raymond Bailey , Joe King , John Kelly , Jessie Arnold , Elfriede Borodin , Tommy Conlon , Franco Corsaro , James Craig , Kernan Cripps , Eddie Dunn , Edward Earle , Harry Hayden , Frank Jaquet , Ellen Lowe , Jerry Marlowe Runtime 70 minutes Writers Curt Siodmak Expand

8 1950s: 'Godzilla' (1954)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

There are many popular and extensive franchises today, with each movie upping the ante from the previous blockbuster. The current MonsterVerse pits giant monsters against each other in epic battles, but it all started with the grim and harrowing Godzilla. Following a hydrogen bomb test, the blast awakens the sleeping monster Godzilla, which proceeds to wreak havoc in Japan, destroying cities and killing countless civilians.

While future Godzilla movies parodied the creature, turning it into a pop-culture icon, the first movie was solemn, depressing, and horrifying. It made a profound allegory about the USA and nuclear weapons, making a lasting impact on Japan. Godzilla was a revolutionary film that creatively used suit-mation and miniature sets. It remains the best Godzilla movie, telling an essential sci-fi/horror story.

7 1960s: '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

When fans think of definitive sci-fi movies, a few films, specifically 2001: A Space Odyssey, should come to mind. Stanley Kubrick is one of the most influential directors, and this movie is one of, if not his best. When a group of astronauts discover an alien monolith, strange things happen. Dr. Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) travels to investigate the peculiar monument, only to notice his ship's computer system turn against him.

Fans can see a significant jump in sci-fi during the 1960s, with movies now focusing on space and all of its potential mysteries. 2001: A Space Odyssey is one of the most influential films ever, especially for science fiction, ushering in a new era of how people and filmmaking view the genre. From its iconic opening scene to its much-discussed third act, 2001 offers a profound and thought-provoking story enhanced by groundbreaking effects. The film uses creative methods and portrays space the most realistically for its time, making it an essential piece of sci-fi history.

6 1970s: 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Released in 1979, Alien barely squeaked by to make the 1970s entry. Spawning a franchise that continues to produce movies to this day, the first Alien movie is a revolutionary piece of sci-fi history. It follows a crew awakened by a distress signal from an alien spacecraft. When they go to investigate, the crew realizes they are in a fight for their lives as they must fend off a killer alien roaming the ship.

The 1970s saw the birth of New Hollywood, with sci-fi movies becoming more mainstream and constantly pushing themselves to be the next best thing. Despite its simplicity and confined setting, Alien thrives on the unexpected, delivering a horror and sci-fi masterclass that has made it one of the scariest movies ever. The imaginative alien design is a sci-fi staple, forever changing the genre's landscape with its horror sequences and production.

5 1980s: 'Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

Star Wars is one of the most prominent sci-fi franchises, creating an expansive galaxy full of colorful aliens and a mystical power. Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back follows the first film's events, with the Empire stronger than ever, showing its might on Hoth. While Luke trains, Darth Vader captures Han and Leia on Bespin, forcing the young Jedi to fight against the Dark Side and face an evil truth.

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope makes a strong case for being the best sci-fi movie of the 1970s, but many fans and critics consider The Empire Strikes Back the best Star Wars film. It has even more incredible visual and practical effects than the first, making it a technical marvel. The film has few to no flaws, delivering a perfect sci-fi film full of adventure, action, and dramatic plot twists that make it a legendary movie.

4 1990s: 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski