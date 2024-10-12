The grandest of spectacles demand the greatest of heroes, and there are few things as monumental and magnificent as a true sci-fi stunner. Ranging from action-packed and adventurous takes on the genre to captivating horrors and even gritty neo-noir mysteries, the heroes in these films have had to face off against a vast range of antagonists, spanning from monstrous aliens to intergalactic tyrants.

Some of the best sci-fi heroes, like Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), have stood as cinematic icons for decades, while others like Furiosa (Charlize Theron/Anya Taylor-Joy) have emerged as legendary figures of the screen in more recent years. From plucky protectors to scrappy survivalists and rambunctious rebels, each of these 10 characters mark defining highlights of science-fiction cinema, with all of them enshrined among the greatest characters film has ever seen.

10 Rick Deckard

'Blade Runner' (1982)

Image via Warner Bros.

Even today, over 40 years on since the film’s release, audiences everywhere still debate whether Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is human or a replicant. A genre-defining classic of impeccable visuals and atmosphere, Blade Runner follows Deckard as he works for the LAPD as a blade runner, a bounty hunter of sorts who specializes in hunting down androids. His targets are a small band of rogues who have returned to Earth to find their creator in order to gain longer lives.

There are many who would, understandably, regard Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) to be the true hero of the film, but Deckard makes for an enticing protagonist whose purpose grows enigmatic as his assignment is shrouded in moral complexity. He isn’t the flashiest, slickest, or most awe-inspiring hero of all time, but he is forced to grapple with convoluted ideas of right and wrong while carrying out his mission. The fact that the character is portrayed so excellently by Ford is just the cherry on top.

Rent on Amazon

9 Furiosa

'Mad Max' Franchise

Image via Warner Bros.

It is rare for what is effectively a supporting character to usurp a decades-long icon of the screen, but that is exactly what happened with Furiosa (Charlize Theron) in the dystopian action sensation Mad Max: Fury Road. While Max (Tom Hardy) strives to free himself from the war boys, Furiosa leads a band of the tyrannical warlord’s enslaved wives on a daring escape to get to the storied Green Place.

Her more personable aspirations endeared Furiosa to millions of viewers around the world, making her an instant icon worthy of joining the ranks of the greatest action heroines of all time. Defined not only by her sympathetic goal, but by her strength, resolve, intelligence, and her gritty yet tender demeanor, Furiosa is a rugged badass who supplies the film with practically all its emotional grounding. The character’s standing as a sci-fi icon was only enhanced by Anya Taylor-Joy’s portrayal of her in the underperforming prequel origin film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Watch on Max

8 Captain James T. Kirk

'Star Trek' Franchise

Image via Paramount Pictures

Having been a significant figure in entertainment since the 1960s, Captain James Tiberius Kirk (William Shatner) is one of the oldest and greatest sci-fi icons of all time. Starting on the small screen before becoming a cinematic legend with the franchise’s transition to film releases in 1979 - a pivot that would define the brand anew through an ongoing film series in the 80s - Captain Kirk has been afforded the unique ability to grow and age before audiences’ eyes.

As such, his endeavors encompass everything from galaxy-saving peace treaties to accepting and struggling with fatherhood. However, at every age and against every obstacle, Kirk is constantly defined by his calculated roguishness, his charming charisma, and his adventurous bravado. He stands alongside fellow Star Trek icon Spock (Leonard Nimoy) as one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction heroes of all time.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Release Date December 7, 1979 Director Robert Wise Cast William Shatner , Leonard Nimoy , Deforest Kelley , James Doohan , George Takei , Majel Barrett Runtime 132

Watch on Amazon

7 Caesar

'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' Franchise

Image via 20th Century Studios

Complemented by incredible motion capture CGI and a grittier story of resistance and conflict, Caesar (Andy Serkis) is one of the rare characters who was far better in a remake/reboot than he was in the original. While the advanced ape did first appear in 1971’s Escape from the Planet of the Apes, it is his journey throughout Rise of the Planet of the Apes and its two immediate sequels that best define the excellence of the character.

Evolving from the nurturing care of a desperate scientist, Caesar is born exposed to a drug that elevates his intellectual abilities. The scene in which he bellows out “NO!” against the tirade of a sadistic keeper is the perfect embodiment of his strength, resolve, rampant intellect, and his conviction in his morals. As the initial trilogy wears on, Caesar is constantly tested in new ways, as his army of apes is divided between wanting to eradicate humanity and striving to live alongside them. Caesar quickly becomes a compelling and admirable figure defined by his leadership and the convictions he maintains even when given every reason to abandon his ideals and engage in all-out war.

Watch on Max

6 Sarah Connor

'The Terminator' Franchise

Image via TriStar Productions

The Terminator sees Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), an unassuming, big-haired 80s waitress, forced to become a hardened fighter as she battles to survive the onslaught of a killing machine from the future. Set 13 years later, Terminator 2: Judgment Day features a Sarah Connor who has spent every waking moment since her encounter with the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) preparing for what is to come.

As a result, she evolves into a certifiable badass, a hard-edged warrior who has geared herself to be as cold and unrelenting as the mechanical terror that hunted her in order to protect her beloved son and, by extension, all humanity. An icon of cinema in all her gun-toting, aviator-wearing glory, Sarah Connor is among the absolute greatest female characters that cinema has ever seen, and the best mom a boy facing a murderous robot entity could ask for.

Watch on Fubo

5 Neo

'The Matrix' Franchise

Image via Warner Bros.

A skeptical computer hacker who, upon learning the world he inhabits is just a simulation, becomes a prophesied hero to aid humanity in its fight against a machine army of enslavers, Neo (Keanu Reeves) is a delightfully refreshing spin on the monomyth. Despite the fact that The Matrix was released back in 1999, the film and its sensational hero still feel unique and completely entrancing when revisited today.

With his incredible journey adequately complemented by a striking visual flair and, most notably, breathtaking combat sequences that take inspiration from Hong Kong’s martial arts films to deliver many awe-inspiring and innovative fight scenes, Neo thrives as a distinct sci-fi hero like no other. Even as the ensuing films failed to rise to the standard of The Matrix, Neo’s defining strengths remained firmly intact. With his slick and shiny coats, his custom-made sunglasses, and his bullet-dodging divinity, Neo comfortably sits among the greatest characters in science-fiction cinema.

Watch on Roku

4 Luke Skywalker

'Star Wars' Franchise

Image via 20th Century Fox

Whereas Neo is a clever spin on the monomyth, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is the major reason the character archetype is so prominent in Hollywood cinema in the first place. Starting his journey as an idealistic farm hand with a yearning for adventure, his story is set in motion when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and embarks on an intergalactic voyage that will alter the course of the galaxy.

On his travels, Skywalker learns of his affinity with the force and determines to develop his powers in order to stand against the Galactic Empire and the Emperor’s right-hand man, Darth Vader (James Earl Jones & David Prowse). Ever an idealistic hero with a steadfast bond with his friends and an endeavor to do good, Luke Skywalker encompasses the Rebellion’s plucky might and its staunch stance against a seemingly insurmountable evil.

Watch on Disney+

3 T-800

'Terminator' Franchise

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Perhaps the only character in sci-fi history truly capable of being revered as both a great hero and villain, the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) occupies a unique space in the annals of cinematic history. While The Terminator saw his titular killing machine sent back in time to hunt down and kill Sarah Connor, Terminator 2: Judgment Day flips the script, seeing the T-800 dispatched to protect a young John Connor from the pursuit of the advanced T-1000 (Robert Patrick).

Seeing the devastating and hulking force of relentless doggedness return to the screen as one of the good guys marks one of the greatest and most thrilling triumphs in blockbuster history, a heart-racing twist that still has viewers cheering on every bit of the T-800’s brutalizing brawn. Everything about the character, from his dialogue and physicality to his peculiar bond with John Connor, makes him the ultimate action hero. It defines him as one of the greatest icons in sci-fi history as well.

Watch on Fubo

2 Han Solo

'Star Wars' Franchise

Image via Lucasfilm

The Star Wars franchise is rife with exceptional heroes, be they noble Jedi knights, sharp-minded diplomats, or valiant warriors. However, none surpass the lovable rogue Han Solo (Harrison Ford). He may lack Luke’s idealism, Obi-Wan’s wisdom, and Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) grit, but he thrives with his sly self-interest and greed that gradually melts away to reveal a hero with a heart of gold.

The quick-witted captain of the Millennium Falcon may talk a big game about saving his own hide, but when the moment beckons he can’t help but fight on the side of good, be it helping Luke blow up the Death Star or leading bands of Rebels and Ewoks in the battle on Endor. Accompanied by the equally courageous Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), Han Solo is a decisive hero in the war against the Galactic Empire, and a defining icon of what is arguably the greatest ever title in the history of science-fiction entertainment.

Watch on Disney+

1 Ellen Ripley

'Alien' Franchise

Image via 20th Century Studios

The undisputed queen of sci-fi and maybe even the greatest female character cinema has ever seen, Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of Ellen Ripley is simply phenomenal. Featuring as a relatively unknown star in 1979’s Alien, Weaver handles the weight and gravitas of the groundbreaking sci-fi horror with impeccable grace, turning in a grounded yet spellbinding performance as a gritty space trucker who finds herself in a desperate fight for survival when a Xenomorph begins hunting the crew of the USCSS Nostromo.

Be it the pioneering horror of Alien, the action intensity of Aliens, or the erring yet compelling marriage of horror and action presented in Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection, Ripley always proves herself to be a composed, resourceful, and tenacious leader, no matter the foe she must face. Joyously, the ongoing Alien franchise has developed a habit of presenting exceptional heroines in each of its entries, though as great as they all are, Ellen Ripley remains in a class of her own as the greatest sci-fi hero in cinematic history.

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: The 25 Best Movie Heroes of All Time, Ranked