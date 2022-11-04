A great theme song can work wonders for a science fiction film. As is the case with fantasy films and television shows like Game of Thrones, a recognizable theme helps to discern the great sci-fi releases from the rest.

The sci-fi genre bears no shortage of iconic shows and films, many of which reached classic status thanks to their catchy and adventurous themes. From epic space operas to time-hopping tales, sci-fi releases certainly know how to write some unforgettable tunes.

“Main Title” by John Williams (‘Star Wars: A New Hope’)

First introduced in 1977 in what is now Star Wars: A New Hope, the Star Wars score now underpins one of the most influential franchises of all time. Director George Lucas spins the heroic tale of the spiritual, peacekeeping Jedi knights who, in pursuit of balance in the Force, struggle eternally against the order of the Sith.

While also responsible for some of the most iconic weapons of the sci-fi genre, the Star Wars saga proudly wields an operatic John Williams score. While some releases like The Mandalorian distinguish themselves from Williams’ themes, it’s undeniable that Williams’ scores helped make the saga what it is today.

“Main Title Terminator 2 Theme” by Brad Fiedel (‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day)

While it debuted as the primary theme song of The Terminator (1984), Brad Fiedel’s theme for Terminator 2: Judgment Day served as a (fittingly) grander rendition of the iconic sci-fi tune. Combining tense and apocalyptic stakes with a surprisingly intimate family drama, the second entry in this sci-fi series was an unexpected success.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day depicts a world ruled by Skynet, the malevolent artificial intelligence that nearly annihilated the human race. When Skynet sends a high-tech Terminator back in time to kill the future leader of the human resistance, humanity sends its own protector to ensure its leader’s survival.

“Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. (‘Ghostbusters’)

The supernatural comedy Ghostbusters chronicles the beginnings of a ghost-catching team. Serving as the basis of a beloved franchise, this nostalgic 80s classic is a celebrated staple of the sci-fi genre.

The movie’s spooky-but-charming tone is captured perfectly in its main theme. “Ghostbusters” was written by Ray Parker Jr. as the movie’s dance-pop theme. A playful tune worthy of the classic 80s comedy that shares its name, it was nominated at the 57th Academy Awards for Best Original Song.

“The Grid” by Daft Punk (‘Tron Legacy’)

Tron: Legacy is an underrated classic that no true sci-fi fan should miss. A sequel to 1982’s Tron, it follows the reckless Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund) who, upon receiving a message from his long-lost programmer father, finds himself trapped in a hostile virtual reality world called “the Grid.”

The film boasts an Oscar-worthy score from the French electronic duo Daft Punk. Among the many great songs of the film’s amazing, dreamy score, the opening theme is as out-of-this-world as the movie’s distinct and imaginative world.

“The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News (‘Back to the Future’)

No other movie does nostalgic adventure quite like Back to the Future. Directed by Robert Zemeckis (The Polar Express), the feel-good sci-fi adventure film and its subsequent sequels chronicle the time-travelling adventures of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doctor Emmet “Doc” Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

The trilogy’s pop rock anthem, “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News, was a major highlight of the film. Upon the movie’s release, the song topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and the U.S. Mainstream Rock chart, as well as being placed in the top ten songs on the UK Singles Chart.

“I’m Still Here (Jim’s Theme)” by John Rzeznik (‘Treasure Planet’)

A Disney adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, Treasure Planet is an incredible sci-fi retelling of the classic adventure novel. The most expensive traditionally animated film to date, the movie tells the story of Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon Levitt), a boy enchanted by the legends of the space marauder Captain Flint. After finding a map said to harbor the location of Flint’s treasure trove, Jim sets out to claim the treasure for himself.

Treasure Planet is a criminally-underappreciated coming-of-age film with an incredibly distinct setting and a bombastic, heartfelt score. While largely grand and orchestral in nature, the film features two iconic pop rock tunes from John Rzeznik and BBMak. Jim’s personal theme, “I’m Still Here” embodies the rebellious spirit of adventure that underpins the 2002 film.

“Theme From Jurassic Park” by John Williams (‘Jurassic Park’)

Even though the original Jurassic Park has spawned a successful multimedia franchise, no sequel or spin-off has been as inspirational as Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 film. Set on the fictional island of Isla Nublar, the movie depicts the beginnings of a wildlife park for dinosaurs, who have been revived by the eccentric businessman John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) and his team of genetic scientists.

With John Williams at the helm of the film’s fantastic score, Jurassic Park has one of the most iconic soundtracks in cinema history. Its main theme conveys the excitement and fascination of seeing dinosaurs on screen, awakening the sense of child-like awe that lies in the hearts of every audience member.

“Time” by Hans Zimmer (‘Inception’)

Released in 2010, Inception remains one of the best cinematic experiences by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight). The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Dom Cobb, a professional thief who specializes in stealing information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets.

Despite its status as a mind-bending masterpiece, Nolan’s film wouldn’t quite be the same if not for Hans Zimmer’s brilliant score. As unforgettable as it is bombastic, Zimmer’s masterful themes from Inception are some of the best of his career.

“Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’)

“Hooked on a Feeling” was originally written in 1968 by Mark James. It has since been recorded by other artists, most notably by Swedish rock band Blue Swede, whose version topped the US charts in 1974. The song saw a surge in popularity when it was used as one of the many nostalgic themes of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

In addition to being one of the most influential blockbuster franchises of its time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has many great needle drops under its belt. Guardians of the Galaxy is no different to its fellow films in this regard; it follows a group of charming extraterrestrial criminals who find themselves banding together in order to save the galaxy from certain doom.

“Main Title” by Jerry Goldsmith (‘Alien’)

Released in 1979, Ridley Scott’s Alien remains one of the greatest horror films of its time. Serving as the first entry in an influential multimedia franchise, this seminal sci-fi horror is as terrifying as it is great.

While just as chilling as the film itself, Jerry Goldsmith’s haunting Alien theme instils true dread with its first note. The understated sci-fi score is beautiful and eerie all at once, and has since served later movies well as the horror franchise’s recurring theme.

