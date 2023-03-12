The 1980s were a great time for genre movies. It was a decade that provided plenty of horror, fantasy, and science-fiction movies that have managed to withstand the test of time. It might be largely thanks to the level of imagination needed for these often special effects-heavy or high-concept movies to work visually, especially because CGI was still only able to be used for limited purposes throughout the decade.

RELATED: Movies That Prove 2009 Was The Greatest Year For Sci-Fi Cinema Ever

To focus specifically on sci-fi, there's little doubt that 1982 was the best year of the decade for the genre. There were plenty of great sci-fi movies released in other years of the decade, of course, but 1982's sci-fi films proved to be on another level, with numerous ground-breaking classics and a few cult classic oddities released during that specific year. The following movies are some of the best sci-fi films that were released in 1982, with all holding up and remaining interesting watches to this day.

1 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'

Few sci-fi movies are as beloved or well-known as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. It's absolutely one of Steven Spielberg's best movies in a long career stacked with great films, meaning it being the cream of the crop is a big deal when the crop's as good as Spielberg's is.

It's a family film that can genuinely be enjoyed by all ages, as it will appeal to kids and adults who still remember what it was like to be a kid. This story of a young boy befriending a stranded alien and helping him get home is exciting, funny, sometimes tense, and surprisingly emotional. It's an undeniable classic of sci-fi cinema overall; not just sci-fi movies released in the 80s.

2 'The Thing'

On the opposite side of things to E.T. when it comes to the sci-fi genre is John Carpenter's The Thing, a movie that notably had some competition with the aforementioned Spielberg film because they were released close together. E.T. resonated with audiences at the time, and The Thing didn't, with it taking some time to be recognized as the great sci-fi/horror movie it is.

It's not too surprising, because The Thing is still grotesque, dark, and genuinely intense, with the special effects used to depict the terrifying alien lifeform at its center perhaps being too much for audiences at the time to handle. It's a horrifying and at times gruesome movie, but an undeniably effective one that's aged amazingly well, and still stands as a textbook example of how to combine the horror and sci-fi genres.

3 'Blade Runner'

Like The Thing, Blade Runner also took a number of years to be appreciated as a landmark film within the science-fiction genre. It wasn't received in quite the same way when it was first released, and might partly have its infamous theatrical cut to blame for the less-than-enthusiastic response from critics and general audiences.

RELATED: Classic 1980s Sci-Fi Movies That Weren't Properly Appreciated Upon Release

The voiceover and cheesy ending ensure the theatrical cut is inferior, but modern-day viewers who're able to access the superior cuts of Blade Runner are likely to see it as the great film it is. It's a compelling film noir-style story with a beautiful sci-fi setting, plenty of interesting things to say about humanity and technology, memorable characters, and fantastically atmospheric music.

4 'Stark Trek II: The Wrath of Khan'

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) may have done a serviceable job at taking the beloved sci-fi series from television and putting it on the big screen, but it's a film that's unlikely to have much appeal beyond fans of the show. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, on the other hand, breathes some extra energy into the series by increasing the action and thrills considerably compared to what came before.

It's a film that soars thanks to the inclusion of its titular villain, and the considerable life-and-death stakes he brings with him into the Star Trek film series. Wrath of Khan's a film that's often seen as the high point of the Star Trek films for good reason, and can be enjoyed as a good sci-fi film regardless of whether you're a big Star Trek fan or not.

5 'Tron'

An important sci-fi film when it comes to the development of computer-generated special effects, Tron might not hold up the best narratively, but it's sure impressive to look at. It follows a young man who ends up in a strange digital world known as The Grid, and finds himself fighting for his life while trying to escape the dangerous computerized space.

It used CGI to an extent that was rarely seen during the 1980s, and while it may look primitive nowadays, it was groundbreaking stuff for the early 1980s. It's worth watching for people who are sci-fi fans or otherwise interested in movie special effects, because when talking about radical films in the history of CGI, Tron will almost always be brought up.

6 'The Treasure Planet'

A bizarre animated film that was made in Bulgaria, The Treasure Planet really needs to be seen to be believed. It takes the story of Treasure Island and puts it in space rather than simply being constrained to Earth, and notably did so 20 years before the far more well-known Treasure Planet (2002) was released by Disney.

The strange, choppy animation and genuinely unsettling moments of surrealism mean that The Treasure Planet will not be for everyone. It feels unhinged and chaotic at points, and is incredibly hard to follow when it comes to its plot. However, its strangeness also makes it oddly compelling, and those looking for offbeat science-fiction might well find a good deal to like in The Treasure Planet.

7 'Burst City'

Image via Toei Company

Like many cult movies, Burst City more or less laughs in the face of having a conventional plot. It's instead a movie that aims to have a unique tone sustained for two hours, with it depicting the crazy lives of various unusual characters who live in a futuristic Tokyo where not much seems to happen outside the high-octane punk rock scene.

RELATED: Dystopian Sci-Fi Movies That Are Actually Very Funny

It's vaguely dystopian, and certainly has its disturbing moments among all the energetic music and hyper-stylized visuals. It's the kind of movie that might well end up giving most of its viewers some kind of headache, due to the loud noises and crazy sights on display, but at least it manages to be entertaining and unique while also being potentially migraine-inducing.

8 'Liquid Sky'

Image via Cinevista

An alien invasion movie that's completely unlike any other made before or since, Liquid Sky could only have been made in the 1980s and under very specific, very strange circumstances. It's a little new-wave, a little punk, and a lot of weird, following various characters whose lives are all rocked by an alien invader who harvests brain chemicals from humans to gain some sort of high, killing them in the process.

It's low-budget, features a good deal of awkward acting, and has a fairly aimless plot. However, it's also got an ambitious and singular premise, has an interesting visual style, and has the sort of strange energy you'd want from a cult film. It's one movie that's only going to be enjoyed by a very specific demographic, but the demographic in question would probably adore it.

9 'The Masters of Time'

Image via Télécip

René Laloux was a French filmmaker who's perhaps best known for directing 1973's Fantastic Planet, but that wasn't the only time he made a science-fiction film. He was also behind The Masters of Time (sometimes known as simply Time Masters), which came out almost just under a decade on from his magnum opus.

It's not as good as Fantastic Planet, but The Masters of Time is still an interesting watch, with a story about a young boy who's stranded on a planet and needs to be rescued by the crew of a nearby spaceship. The animation can be limited, but the imaginative visuals are often quite striking regardless, and the narrative proves to be a slow-burn one that becomes more interesting as the film nears its conclusion.

10 'Chronopolis'

Image via Saint-André-des-Arts

Chronopolis is a movie with a premise, but very little by way of a true story. It's under an hour in duration, and is a dialogue-free movie about a bizarre futuristic city filled with immortal beings who pass the time by conjuring strange shapes seemingly out of nothing, and passing them around between each other, interacting with these objects in unusual ways.

If it sounds like a weird movie, that's because Chronopolis is, but there's also something undeniably hypnotic and kind of cool about the whole thing. Thanks to its short length, it never becomes tedious, and the visuals, atmosphere, and sound effects all feel truly alien and unlike anything else out there within the sci-fi genre.

NEXT: Sci-Fi Movies Set in the 2020s That Could Predict The Future