Letterboxd is a popular platform for cinephiles around the world as it boasts a massive community of movie enthusiasts who share their favorite films across genres. The website also serves as a solid resource for anyone seeking recommendations on the highest-rated movies. As such, Letterboxd helps prove the point that the 2010s were undoubtedly one of the best decades for the science fiction genre.

Ranging from long-awaited sequels from nostalgic franchises such as Blade Runner 2049 to refreshing, creative, and thought-provoking stories that remain fan favorites today (we're looking at you, Interstellar), there is no doubt that countless top-notch science fiction films hit the screens full force during this particular era. According to Letterboxd, these are the best sci-fi movies for each year of the 2010s.

10 'Inception' (2010)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

Christopher Nolan's Inception has gathered immense praise from the moment it came out, being nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award, among other notable categories. With a cleverly written screenplay, it follows an unconventional thief (Leonardo DiCaprio) who steals corporate top secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology. He is given the task of planting an idea into the mind of a powerful C.E.O. (Ken Watanabe).

Thanks to its astounding screenplay and masterful direction by the renowned filmmaker, Inception endures as one of the most mind-bending movies in the science fiction genre; it is often considered to be among the most confusing films of all time (though there are far more complex films in the industry). The influence and appeal of this DiCaprio-led feature are not the least surprising, especially considering how mentally stimulating it is; not only is its narrative entertaining, but also puzzling.

9 'Melancholia' (2011)

Letterboxd Score: 3.8

While not for everyone — like many other Lars von Trier films — Melancholia is still worth watching. Blending the sci-fi and drama genres with surprising results, the film sheds light on destruction and depression. It centers around two sisters (Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg) who attempt to make peace with the fact that a planet is slowly hurtling toward a collision course with Earth.

Although challenging to sit through, given its slow pace and the heavy themes it tackles (it may not be the best pick if readers are already in low spirits), Melancholia is a visually stunning and stylish movie with great storytelling and solid acting. According to Letterboxd, the meditative von Trier piece is the best sci-fi film of 2011.

8 'The Avengers' (2012)

Letterboxd Score: 3.6

Marvel's The Avengers was the first film in the cinematic universe to reunite all six original superheroes, grossing over $1.5 billion worldwide, setting box office records and consequently quickly becoming the third-highest-grossing film of all time at the time of its release. The movie follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he recruits a team of mighty heroes capable of stopping Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from enslaving Earth.

It goes without saying that the 2012 superhero movie won't be of interest to anyone who isn't a fan of superhero films. However, for those who are, it offers an excellent and enjoyable experience. Undoubtedly, The Avengers remains one of the MCU's best so far, and a significant reason for that is the way it portrays its heroes. By emphasizing their humanity, the film makes it nearly impossible for viewers not to sympathize with the characters.

7 'Her' (2013)

Letterboxd Score: 4.0

Starring Joaquin Phoenix in one of his best roles, the compelling Her follows a heartbroken man undergoing a painful divorce. However, Theodore's life takes a wild turn when he is introduced to a highly advanced artificial intelligent virtual assistant personified through a female voice (Scarlett Johansson). The two develop a tight relationship in the thought-provoking feature.

Spike Jonze's impressive masterwork is a peculiar science fiction movie and a perfect watch for Black Mirror enthusiasts, given the dystopian topics it handles and perfectly executes. One of the film's most valuable characteristics is the way it highlights the universal feeling of loneliness and isolation, as well as humankind's evolving relationship with technology, which has proven to have concerning effects on human relationships.

6 'Interstellar' (2014)

Letterboxd Score: 4.3

The second Christopher Nolan film on this list is the undeniably incredible Interstellar, a meticulously crafted sci-fi that depicts the consequences of Earth becoming uninhabitable. Set in the future, it follows farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), as he is tasked to pilot a spacecraft to find a new planet for humankind.

While Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer, is an incredible achievement from the talented filmmaker, Interstellar arguably remains his best work to date. The movie features one of the most emotionally impactful endings of all time and an astounding, heartfelt score by the talented Hans Zimmer. Interstellar is a compelling study of time and fatherhood, and sends a thoughtful message about how love transcends everything — including time and space.

5 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Letterboxd Score: 4.2

Charlize Theron is the unstoppable Imperator Furiosa in George Miller's top-notch action adventure, cementing the character as one of her best roles to date. Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, the fourth installment in the beloved Mad Max franchise depicts the character's rebellion against a tyrannical ruler (Hugh Keays-Byrne), while in search of her homeland while aided by a group of female prisoners.

It's not for no reason that Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the most treasured films in the genre and widely regarded as an action sci-fi masterpiece. Featuring a gripping premise and action-packed sequences (which have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout) in addition to incredible performances and well-cast characters, the 2015 film has surpassed many expectations.

4 'Arrival' (2016)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

This outstanding piece of cinema by Denis Villeneuve provides audiences with food for thought by meditating on language, hope, love, and loss. It follows Amy Adams' character, the skilled linguist Louise, as she is recruited to work with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms when twelve unknown spacecraft appear all around the globe.

With an intriguing concept, this phenomenal sci-fi tale is a very well-paced, slow-burn masterwork. It features one of the most intelligent and complex storylines in film, with many people being left in awe as soon as the credits roll. Furthermore, Villeneuve's film is equally heartfelt and engaging, with a likable protagonist at its center brought to life by one of the most talented actresses working today. With that being said, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Arrival is one of the best science fiction movies of all time.

3 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

If Barbie's Ken is one of Ryan Gosling's funniest roles, his part in Blade Runner 2049 is among the actor's most compelling. Set 30 years after the events of Harrison Ford's 1982 film, the dystopian feature centers on Officer K's discovery of a long-buried secret capable of unleashing chaos on what's left of society. This eventually leads him to track down the former Blade Runner.

Also directed by the iconic science fiction filmmaker, Villeneuve's film ranks the highest among other features in the genre in 2017, and understandably so. From its impressive world-building and immersive cinematography (two of its most defining assets) to the great acting performances and thoroughly captivating premise, the highly atmospheric Blade Runner 2049 is a must-see science fiction film.

2 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Letterboxd Score: 4.5

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a truly absorbing experience. Directed by Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, and Bob Persichetti, the incredible superhero film introduces audiences to Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he becomes the Spider-Man of his universe. In order to stop a massive threat from destroying all realities, Miles must join forces with five spider-powered beings.

Although the stunning visuals play a huge part in Into the Spider-Verse being such an unforgettable comic book movie, the creative film's impeccable storytelling is, too, one of its most valuable assets. Much like its recent sequel, this three-dimensional movie provides audiences with memorable characters (and excellent voice acting to match) on top of a fabulous soundtrack. Into the Spider-Verse is not only one of the best, if not the best Spider-Man movies to date, but also one of the best animated films of all time.

1 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Letterboxd Score: 3.8

Grossing over $2.799 billion worldwide and surpassing its predecessor's entire theatrical run in just eleven days, Avengers: Endgame is one of Marvel's most anticipated films. The 2019 film concluded a remarkable MCU era as it illustrated the aftermath of Infinity War's devastating events. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers assemble one more time to reverse Thanos' (Josh Brolin) actions.

Endgame was a highly anticipated movie that provided closure to a crucial chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, it set the stage for the future of the MCU, which is why audiences around the world were eager to see it. While it may not be the ideal pick for those who are not fans of the superhero genre, Endgame offers a gripping and entertaining experience for general viewers.

