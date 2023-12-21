Science fiction has proven itself to be one of the most effective and creative genres for dynamic and interesting stories throughout film history. Numerous legendary films are a part of the science fiction genre, ranging from massive commercial blockbuster franchises such as Star Wars and Star Trek to one-off auteurist works of art like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Interstellar. Sci-fi as a genre has continued to thrive throughout the modern era of the 2020s, with numerous amazing and standout films being released that will surely become icons of the genre in time.

The latest and greatest visual effects technology has allowed science fiction films to create mind-bending visuals simply never before seen on the big screen continuing to push the barrier for what's possible. The decade has also seen an outstanding mixture of both iconic continuing and revived franchises bringing new light and vision to the genre, as well as new highly creative original works that delight and enchant audiences just as well. While the decade is surely to have even more legendary sci-fi films as it continues, the 2020s are already home to many amazing sci-fi films.

15 'Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes' (2020)

Directed by Junta Yamaguchi

Image via Tollywood

A low-budget time travel story that makes the most out of its simple style for a deeply satisfying one-take story, Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a Japanese sci-fi comedy filled to the brim with charm and heart. The film follows a café owner who discovers that the television in his café displays a look and direct communication into the future, but only two minutes into the future. As the café owner and the frequent customers begin to experiment and test the possibilities of this look across time, they find themselves accidentally caught in a dangerous gangster plot.

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a perfect example of how even with a minuscule budget, a dedicated enough team can bring to life any type of story, no matter how extravagant or wild the premise may be. It makes for a deeply satisfying and hilarious story to watch unfold, as it uses time travel as a tool for frequent effective callbacks in a deeply creative and ingenious way. Especially for those looking to check out modern, low-budget Japanese filmmaking, it's difficult to find an experience better than this.

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes Release Date June 5, 2020 Director Junta Yamaguchi Cast Riko Fujitani , Aki Asakura Runtime 71m

Watch on Amazon Prime

14 'After Yang' (2021)

Directed by Kogonada

Image via A24

After Yang sees a far-off future similar enough to our own, following the story of a family's struggles and turmoil when a daughter's beloved android companion, Yang, begins to malfunction. The father of the family, Jake, searches for a way to repair him, and in the process, comes to a realization about the fragility and sacred nature of life, and how he's been wasting it all this time. As he now realizes the barriers that he has placed between himself and the rest of his family, his quest to repair Yang has him mending these connections with his family that he didn't realize he'd destroyed.

After Yang accomplishes one of the simplest yet most effective ways that a Sci-fi story can be told, using technology and a sci-fi setting as a jumping-off point for a poignant and powerful drama. The film features an array of powerful performances from nearly everyone in the cast, especially the incredible Colin Farrell, who provides one of his best dramatic performances in recent memory. It speaks volumes to the genre of Sci-fi as a whole that even though there have been hundreds of films that tackle artificial intelligence, original stories bursting with creativity and strength can still be created in the modern era.

After Yang Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Kogonada Cast Colin Farrell , Jodie Turner-Smith , Justin H. Min , Haley Lu Richardson Runtime 96 Minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

13 'Tenet' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the first major blockbuster experiences after theaters reopened following the COVID-19 shutdown, Tenet sees director Christopher Nolan at his most extravagant and mind-melting, combining exceptional action with a wild time-manipulation premise. The film follows a secretive battle hidden beneath the surface involving machines that allow people to reverse their own flow of time, traveling backward in time as opposed to adhering to the standard flow of time.

While the story of Tenet can certainly be a bit confusing and complicated at times, it's all in service of what are easily some of the most satisfying action sequences and memorable moments in any Nolan film to date. Nolan makes the most out of the wild reverse time premise to create several deeply creative sequences that no other filmmaker could effectively pull off. It sets out to take risks and choices that no other modern blockbuster would take, and while not all of these risks pay off, it all comes together to make an essential blockbuster experience for the decade.

12 'Crimes of the Future' (2022)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via Neon

From the master of body horror David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future takes place in a strange dystopian future where humans have evolved to a synthetic environment, no longer feeling pain or requiring medicine. In this strange future, body modification, transformations, and mutations have become a part of everyday life, as it follows the story of a duo of celebrity performance artists (played by Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux). In their act, they perform live removal of meticulously crafted tumorous organs, garnering massive attention from parties both friendly and deceptive.

Crimes of the Future is continuous proof that, even in the modern era, Cronenberg can evolve and translate his signature style into a powerful and relevant sci-fi story. What makes the film so spectacular to watch comes less from the thrills that come from Cronenberg's signature body horror, but instead the incredible world-building on display and how Crimes of the Future parallels our world. Despite the film's highly divisive nature, it still features enough genuinely great moments, performances, and themes to make it well worth a watch for those who can stomach body horror.

11 'Mars Express' (2024)

Directed by Jérémie Périn

Image via GKIDS

Proving that brilliant science fiction worlds and stories are not entirely limited to the scope of live-action, Mars Express is a French animated film that tackles the inherent moral dilemmas of an android-prevalent future. The film takes place in the far-off year of 2200, following private detective Aline Ruby and her android partner Carlos, who have been hired to track down a notorious hacker on Mars. This ends up only being the beginning, as it sends them down a dangerous rabbit hole of crime, corruption, and dastardly secrets that threaten the safety of every robot on Mars and Earth.

Mars Express makes the most out of the medium of animation to bring to life its breathtaking world that is equal parts brimming with creativity as well as grounded in the harsh realities of modern capitalistic culture. The film doesn't hold back in tackling several dark and disturbing themes and concepts as it builds to be a wholly exciting and unpredictable crime procedural mystery. It makes for one of the most underrated sci-fi films of recent memory, as well as one of the best animated films to come from France.

Mars Express Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Jérémie Périn Cast Léa Drucker , Mathieu Amalric , Daniel Njo Lobé , Marie Bouvet , Sébastien Chassagne , Marthe Keller , Geneviève Doang , Thomas Roditi Runtime 88 Minutes

Rent on Amazon

10 'They Cloned Tyrone' (2023)

Directed by Juel Taylor

Image via Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone follows the story of an unlikely trio, who after several mysterious and seemingly unexplainable events, find themselves going down a strange rabbit hole to discover answers. In their search, they find themselves uncovering a confusing and dangerous government conspiracy that seems to be impacting the lives of every single person living in their neighborhood. The trio now finds themselves at an impasse to figure out the motivation behind this scheme, as well as how to put a stop to it once and for all.

They Cloned Tyrone is brimming with nightmarish creativity from its brilliantly dark premise from beginning to end, with a great number of twists and turns to keep audiences engaged throughout. Nearly every character in the film brings something to the table to make the film a more enjoyable experience, but the primary trio of John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx especially elevate the material. The film takes direct inspiration from a lot of the great sci-fi stories of the past but stands out with the inclusion of its own socially relevant themes and messaging.

They Cloned Tyrone Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Juel Taylor Cast Jamie Foxx , John Boyega , Teyonah Parris , Kiefer Sutherland Runtime 122 minutes

9 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.' (2023)

Directed by James Gunn

Image via Marvel Studios

The long-awaited finale of the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sees Peter Quill and the rest of the team still impacted by the loss of core team member Gamora. However, the team still has important work to do across the galaxy, as they soon find themselves coming face to face with the dangerous villain The High Evolutionary. The mission proves itself to be their most dangerous mission yet, as it has the potential to put an end to the Guardians team once and for all.

While the modern era of Marvel movies has been mostly hit or miss, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 successfully recaptures the magic and charm of the previous films to create a perfect sendoff for the characters. The film is filled with a wide array of beautiful setpieces and varied alien species and communities, further continuing to show the limitless potential of life beyond the stars. Especially when many sci-fi franchises are notorious for not being able to successfully stick the landing with a satisfying finale, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gloriously breaks the mold.

Watch on Disney+

8 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Directed by Wes Ball

Image via 20th Century Studios

The latest film in the widely beloved Planet of the Apes reboot series and taking place over 200 years after War for the Planet of the Apes, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes marks a new chapter for the post-apocalyptic series. The film follows new primate protagonist Noa, who lives in a clan dedicated to the art of training falcons, before they find themselves overrun by a powerful rival clan run by the deadly Proximus Caesar. Accompanied by an unexpected human companion, Nao finds himself traveling to the base of Caesar in order to free his family and avenge his fallen father.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes features the same level of top-notch visual effects that made the previous films in the series so beloved, while at the same time acting as the first chapter to a new story and era for the franchise. It harkens back to the more classic types of stories in the franchise, seeing the beginnings of a full ape society and the continuing crumbling and clinging to the survival of humanity. It's both an excellent next installment of the series as well as a refreshing new take on what a Planet of the Apes story can be.

Watch on Hulu

7 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

A gargantuan sequel over 10 years in the making, Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri, now with an entire family of Na'vi children that they take care of. However, when the dangerous Colonel Miles Quaritch seems to have returned in search of revenge against Jake, their entire family will have to leave their home to keep others safe. Now finding refuge with a tribe of aquatic Na'vi, Jake and his family find themselves having trouble adapting to their new environment as they attempt to hide away from the sky people.

Avatar: The Way of Water had a lot to live up to, being a long-awaited sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, yet the film was able to build upon and deliver an experience just as mesmerizing as the original. The film features some of the greatest and most stunning computerized visuals in film, with breathtaking landscapes and unbelievable character animation on full display. The film's success proves that there is still a great deal of interest in the story of Jake and Pandora as a whole, as audiences are patiently awaiting the next groundbreaking chapter.

Watch on Disney+

6 'Nope' (2022)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Image via Universal Studios

Nope follows the story of a group of residents who live their uneventful lives in a lonely Californian gulch, and suddenly have their lives completely upended by a mysterious creature. With the body count and danger continuing to rise day after day, brother and sister duo OJ and Emerald take it upon themselves to attempt to get footage of the creature for the world to see. The task proves itself to be much more dangerous than anticipated, as their lives become at stake as they come face to face with the terrifying creature.

Jordan Peele has always had the tremendous ability to create powerful and insightful horror films defined by both a signature twist and the rampant implications of its themes. Nope is the first film of his to make a distinct and clear turn into science fiction, basing the premise around an instantly iconic yet shrouded-in-mystery alien creature. More than any other film Peele has created, Nope is a highly sensationalized and sci-fi blockbuster-inspired thrill ride, taking after some of the most iconic sci-fi films of all time, most notably Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

5 'Poor Things' (2023)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via Searchlight Pictures

An instantly iconic film that will continue to delight and enchant audiences year after year, Poor Things follows the story of Bella Baxter, a strange young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist. However, Bella still has only a small understanding of the intricacies of the world and how everything works, so after running off with a lawyer, she decides to do everything that she can to learn about the world. In the process, Bella comes to a greater understanding and self-purpose for her role in the world, determined to make it a better place for all of its inhabitants.

Poor Things creates a vibrant and beautiful sci-fi world that is simply unlike any other modern-day sci-fi world, as it's brimming with personality and creativity in nearly every frame. The film takes direct inspiration from the Sci-fi classic Frankenstein and tells its own modern-day and socially cognizant spin on the character and its core tenets and themes. The film makes for a perfect blending of the past, present, and future to create an instant sci-fi classic that will surely go down as one of the decade's best sci-fi offerings.

4 'Dune' (2021)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image via Warner Bros.

A modern-day adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel, Dune follows the story of Paul Atredies, a gifted young man born into a massive destiny as a future ruler. He finds himself and his family traveling to the most dangerous planet in the universe, Arrakis, with hopes of being able to make use of the planet's exclusive supply of one of the most precious resources in existence. However, the family finds themselves in a massive power struggle over said resources, as the family finds themselves under attack from the dangerous Harkonnen family.

While Dune had been adapted to film in the past, this modern reinterpretation combines Denis Villeneuve's signature directing style with a deeper dive into the source material to create the definitive adaptation of the story. The darker world of Dune is a world so different from nearly every other massive blockbuster sci-fi universe, as it is deeply engrossed in powerful themes and political strife. The film has easily become one of the most iconic sci-fi films of the decade, a legacy that it has continued to hold following the continued installments of the franchise.