Science fiction filmmaking has increasingly been an ever-prevalent and common avenue for greatly creative stories and inventive works of art when it comes to film, with the modern era of film filled to the brim with top-notch sci-fi films. With the 2020s featuring groundbreaking sci-fi films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dune, and Poor Things, there is no better time to be a fan of science fiction films than the present.

This trend has continued into 2024, with the entire year having consistently top-notch entries that expand and evolve the genre in the process. From gargantuan blockbusters that make the most of their large budgets to bring to life massive sci-fi worlds to smaller-scale independent films that maximize an ingenious sci-fi concept, 2024 was filled with a wide variety of great sci-fi films. With so many great sci-fi films to choose from, a number of highly memorable films simply couldn't make the cut when it comes to considering the best sci-fi films of the year.

10 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Directed by Michael Sarnoski

Acting as a prequel to the acclaimed sci-fi horror films, A Quiet Place: Day One places audiences in the heart of New York City during the first moments of a destructive alien invasion. The film follows the perspective of Sam (Lupita Nyong'o), a terminally ill young woman who is scouring the barren streets in search of safety while accompanied by her pet cat. She soon finds herself accompanied by a scarred young man named Eric (Joseph Quinn), as the duo form an unexpected friendship forged out of the worst situation imaginable.

While the film features the same high-tension scares and emphasis on quietness that made the previous films in the franchise so effective, what makes Day One standout is its increased focus on the human element. Director Michael Sarnoski provides a distinct and important perspective to the franchise with his focus on the pain and sorrow during this near-apocalyptic time, seeing humanity fight for its survival and grieve its slow demise.

9 'Mars Express'

Directed by Jérémie Périn

An exceptional and deeply creative animated film from France, Mars Express proves to be one of the most stylish and intricate original sci-fi worlds when it comes to the medium of animation. The film follows private detective Aline Ruby and her android partner Carlos Rivera as they are hired by a wealthy businessman to track down a notorious hacker on Mars. As they spend more time on the society of the red planet, they slowly uncover a dangerous and intricate conspiracy that threatens the lives of every human and robot on the planet.

Easily the greatest strength present within Mars Express is its exceptional worldbuilding, breathing life and countless exceptional ideas into one of the most enthralling sci-fi worlds of recent memory. The film finds inspiration from other sci-fi worlds with its dynamic covering the themes of humanity and its relationship with artificial intelligence, as well as how capitalistic abuse of power extends in an intergalactic sci-fi world.

8 'Transformers One'

Directed by Josh Cooley

While the Transformers have had a largely shaky and inconsistent history when it comes to cinematic outings, Transformers One rises above previous entries to tell a brilliant, standalone prequel that is easily the best in the franchise. The film acts as an origin story for sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron, back when they were best friends working in the mines of Cybertron and known as Orion Pax and D-16. Their friendship sees them going on an adventure with hopes to save Cybertron from its hardships, but in the process, they end up uncovering a painful truth and become eternal rivals.

Transformers One has a fundamental love and care for Transformers as an overarching franchise that no other Transformers film has had up until this point, with this passion and care flowing at every moment of the film. Cybertron as a world has never felt more alive and beautiful, with an array of exceptional character designs complimented by a powerful and timely story, as well as some great comedic chops.