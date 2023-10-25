Frequently delivering thought-provoking narratives that will likely have viewers questioning their entire existence, the science fiction genre is, understandably, one of the most beloved and highly-regarded of all. Over time, countless talented filmmakers have graced the silver screen with iconic, groundbreaking, and influential sci-fi movies. These range from must-see classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey to Academy Award-winning surrealist indie films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once.

However, while many male-directed science fiction films are indubitably great, a few female filmmakers who have dipped their toes in the genre have also managed to stand out in the male-centric industry. The odds of their projects being overlooked are higher, but these female filmmakers have defied the odds. From Advantageous to Titane, these are some of the best sci-fi movies directed by women so far.

10 'Advantageous' (2015)

Image via Netflix

Advantageous is set in a not-so-distant future where economic hardship is gradually more noticeable. The film tells the story of Gwen, a single mother (Jacqueline Kim) working as a spokesperson for the biotech firm Center for Advanced Health and Living.

With a captivating screenplay written by its lead protagonist, Jacqueline Kim, Jennifer Phang's 2015 sci-fi drama shines a relevant light on the struggles of motherhood while also dealing with themes of self-love. Furthermore, this small-budget hidden gem is stunningly shot and features impeccable acting performances from those involved.

9 'Invisible Adversaries' (1977)

Image via

Valie Export Filmproduktions GmbH

Valie Export's post-feminist Invincible Adversaries is among the all-time best experimental movies flick. Set in Vienna, the film follows a photographer named Anna (Susanne Widl), who eventually learns that the residents' minds are being colonized by alien entities and persuading them into violence.

Featuring long takes and edited montages that help reflect the artist's schizophrenia, Invisible Adversaries is an unconventional science fiction experiment, like many others in a similar vein. Although its abstraction is likely not everyone's cup of tea, it is certainly worth checking, if not only for its captivating inventiveness and clever message on feminism and gender.

8 'Neptune Frost' (2021)

Image via Kino Lorber

An essential in the Afrofuturism sci-fi subgenre, Neptune Frost focuses on the relationship between a Neptune intersex runaway (played by both Elvis Ngabo and Cheryl Isheja) and a coltan miner named Matalusa (Kaya Free). Their connection sparks glitches and leads a hacker collective in the hilltops of Burundi to attempt a takeover of the region's authoritarian regime.

With innovative world-building, Anisia Uzeyman and Saul Williams'Neptune Frost blends science fiction and music to astonishing results. The film is beautifully edited, featuring exceptional art design and sound. Moreover, the compelling way it tackles identity and economic injustice certainly stands out. Neptune Frost is sprawling and ambitious; some might struggle with its overwhelming message, but the experience is more than worth it.

7 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman was the first female-led superhero movie in more than a decade. As its title suggests, it tells the origin story of Gal Gadot's Amazon warrior, Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, and follows the character as she sets out to stop World War I.

While it may not be the best superhero film to grace the big screen, Wonder Woman is a great action drama with the science fiction elements expected from a comic book adaptation. It touches on greed and selfishness while offering younger audiences a generous role model with a strong sense of justice. Wonder Womanwas a landmark for superhero cinema, and while Gadot's take on the character isn't as popular now as it was in 2017, the film remains highly regarded.

6 'Born in Flames' (1983)

Image via First Run Features

Set ten years after the most peaceful revolution in United States history, Born in Flames depicts a dystopian society, one of sci-fi's favorite tropes. The film presents a world where the government handles the problems of numerous groups, including feminists, minorities, liberals, and organizations that support gay rights.

Directed by LizzieBorden, this must-see science fiction docufiction drama shines a compelling light on several important issues, including racism, classicism, and sexism. Its clever screenplay and social commentary on socialist democratic New York City are certainly creative and provide food for thought.

5 'High Life' (2018)

Image via A24

Claire Denis' challenging sci-fi High Life is a disturbing horror space movie revolving around a group of criminals serving death sentences who are sent on a mission to extract alternative energy from a black hole. Robert Pattinson steps into the shoes of the protagonist, Monte, who struggles to survive isolated in deep space. Juliette Binoche and Mia Goth also star.

The R-rated film is certainly not to everyone's taste, but those who understand it will likely love it - as will Claire Denis' devotees. Reflecting on hope and courage in the face of hardship, Denis' well-crafted feature makes for an entertaining and contemplative time in front of the screen.

4 'The Long Walk' (2019)

Image via Yellow Veil Pictures

The Long Walk is an often-overlooked movie that surely deserves viewers' attention. Directed by Mattie Do, it centers on a traumatized man who walks between his isolated farm and the nearby rural village in the company of a silent spirit whose death he witnessed several years earlier. When he learns that his companion can transport him back in time, he embarks on a quest to change a life-altering event.

Atmospheric and haunting, The Long Walk is a solid pick for those who enjoy a great combination of science fiction and mystery. Equal parts moving and gripping, this thoughtful, meditative film about grief and loss will stick with anyone who decides to watch it.

3 'Strange Days' (1995)

Image via United International Pictures

In Strange Days, a former policeman turned data trafficker (Ralph Fiennes) receives a recording of a murder in the closing days of 1999. Alongside his friend, bodyguard Mace (Angela Basset), he attempts to find out who committed the crime and the reasons behind it.

Often regarded as one of the most underrated sci-fi movies of the 90s, Kathryn Bigelow's engaging dystopian film — arguably one of her career-best — is definitely worth checking. Thanks to its creative narrative and execution, Strange Days was undoubtedly ahead of its time when it came out and remains an enduring top-notch flick in the genre.

2 'Titane' (2021)

Image via Diaphana Distribution

Deemed one of the all-time best French horror movies, Titane provides viewers with a never-seen-before narrative. It follows a girl who suffers a skull injury and has a titanium plate fitted into her head as a child, ultimately resulting in her developing a car fetish as a young adult.

While it is very easy to be repulsed by Julia Ducournau's disturbing movie, it is guaranteed to surprise many viewers who give it a chance. Its shocking, high-concept script and body horror are part of its strong appeal, making Titane one of the most inventive flicks of recent times. Whether one loves or hates it, it is nearly impossible to remain unaffected by Ducournau's movie.

1 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

So far, The Matrix is the most well-known science fiction movie directed by women. The Wachowski Sisters' visually striking creation tells the story of Keanu Reeves' Neo, a young computer hacker who discovers that the reality humans perceive is the Matrix, a simulation created by sentient Machines.

Taking a spot among the best science fiction movies of all time, The Matrix is understandably groundbreaking, especially considering the time it was released. With high-concept visuals, a distinctive visual language, and a thought-provoking plot, the 1999 masterpiece was a trailblazer for advanced film FX with an undeniable impact on the future of cinema. Featuring a challenging, game-changing message on reality and choice, The Matrix is among cinema's most influential films.

