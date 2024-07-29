Buckle up, sci-fi enthusiasts! We're about to engage the hyperdrive and blast into the cosmos with our picks for the 10 best sci-fi movies with great acting. From interstellar odysseys to far-off worlds, and solemn ponderings of humanity’s relationship with the technology it has created, these films have not only dazzled us with cutting-edge special effects but also gifted cinephiles around the globe with performances that are truly stellar.

Leaving the robotic performances of the 1950s sci-fi era in the dust of Arrakis, these movies prove that the sci-fi genre can be a showcase for some of the finest acting in cinema. So, grab your popcorn and your space helmet, dive into our list, and comment below if you agree (or disagree) with our number one pick.

10 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Directed by Peter Weir

In The Truman Show, Jim Carrey delivers a groundbreaking performance as Truman Burbank, a man unknowingly trapped in a reality TV show. Directed by Peter Weir, this film is a sharp, poignant satire on media manipulation and personal freedom that feels astonishingly ahead of its time.

Carrey's hilariously heart-wrenching portrayal earned him the Golden Globe for Best Actor, but it’s far from his only triumph in blending humor with profound emotional depth. With standout roles in Man on the Moon and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Carrey proves himself a dramatically versatile talent, too often underrated and underutilized in Hollywood’s current landscape.

9 'Annihilation' (2018)

Directed by Alex Garland

With five compelling female leads, Annihilation deserves far more acclaim. Directed by Alex Garland, this sci-fi horror plunges into 'the Shimmer,' a rapidly mutating alien zone in Florida. Adapted from Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy, Garland draws on influences like The Thing, blending body horror with strikingly beautiful landscapes.

Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac, both ex-Star Wars stars, lead the stellar cast, who all embark on a harrowing journey towards a lighthouse at the Shimmer’s heart. On the way, each character faces their own personal dilemmas, dilemmas that will affect the way the Shimmer interacts with each of them. As the mysteries at the heart of the film unfold, Annihilation builds to a haunting, thought-provoking climax that lingers long after the credits roll.

8 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Speaking of ahead of its time, enter visionary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Praised as the greatest science fiction film of all time by Rolling Stone, it is a landmark in sci-fi cinema, revered for its groundbreaking exploration of humanity, time, and space, standing as a visual and conceptual marvel, remarkably free from the clichés of its era.

Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood’s performances in 2001: A Space Odyssey revolutionized acting in sci-fi. Departing from the genre’s usual wooden or campy portrayals, they infused their roles with genuine dramatic depth and classical training. Their restrained, nuanced performances set a new benchmark, paving the way for future dramatic sci-fi, as seen in Interstellar and Solaris (2002). Kubrick’s meticulous direction, combined with the cast's compelling work, redefined the genre, establishing a new standard for emotionally charged, sophisticated sci-fi storytelling, unlike anything that had been seen before.

7 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Epic films leave us awestruck with monumental stories and larger-than-life characters. Think Ridley Scott’s Gladiator or the sweeping battles of The Return of the King. In 2024, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part II joins this esteemed list, a thundering sci-fi epic unlike anything seen before.

Villeneuve returns to the Dune universe, continuing Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) epic journey. Picking up where the first film left off, the young prince navigates the unforgiving deserts of Arrakis. As political and religious tensions escalate, so does the drama, pushing the screenplay and its actors to new heights. With a stellar ensemble cast, including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem, each performance resonates with mythic grandeur. Chalamet, leading the charge, delves into terrifying new depths, embodying a commanding presence that sets up a bleak path toward the trilogy's finale, Messiah.

6 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Directed by Alex Garland

Alex Garland’s directorial debut, Ex Machina, is a gripping sci-fi thriller that dives deep into the ethical quandaries of creating and confining artificial intelligence. The film centers on Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a young coder tasked with performing a Turing test on Ava (Alicia Vikander), an android who blurs the line between human and machine. As Ava leads Caleb to question whether she’s being held against her will, the film explores profound philosophical themes.

Vikander’s performance as Ava is truly exceptional, turning her role into a Turing test for the audience itself. Her portrayal of an android with self-awareness and a desire to discover and create pushes the limits of AI realism, surpassing even the groundbreaking achievements of Blade Runner. With standout contributions from Gleeson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Oscar Isaac, Ex Machina is a taut, cerebral sci-fi that makes the most of its tight-knit cast.

5 'Her' (2013)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Spike Jonze’s Her is a poignant exploration of modern love and loneliness, set against the backdrop of a futuristic Los Angeles. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Theodore, a writer reeling from a recent divorce, who turns to an advanced artificial intelligence system named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) for companionship. As Theodore increasingly depends on Samantha for emotional support, he finds himself falling deeply in love with her.

Phoenix delivers a deeply affecting performance, capturing Theodore’s vulnerability and longing with subtlety and depth. Johansson’s voice work as Samantha brings warmth and nuance, making the AI’s presence feel both tangible and ethereal. Together, their performances elevate this unique and thought-provoking film, offering a fresh take on the intersections of technology, emotion, and human connection.

4 'Solaris' (2002)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh’s (Ocean’s Eleven) adaptation of the 1961 Polish novel Solaris is a slow-burn sci-fi mystery set almost entirely aboard a space station orbiting the enigmatic planet Solaris. As scientists on the station report inexplicable phenomena, Dr. Chris Kelvin (George Clooney) is sent to investigate, only to uncover unsettling truths about the nature of their experiences.

As Kelvin, Clooney delivers his most dramatic performance in the genre. Playing the reclusive genius, Clooney captures the complexities of a man whose intellectual brilliance is overshadowed by a haunting emotional trauma. His sense of isolation perfectly mirrors the eerie atmosphere of the ghostly space station, making for a powerful and nuanced character study. The film also benefits from a strong supporting cast, including Viola Davis (Suicide Squad), Jeremy Davies (Lost), and Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show), who all contribute to the film’s compelling and unique narrative.

3 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert