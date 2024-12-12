Science fiction is a fairly old genre of movie that likely isn't going to slow down any time soon. It's such a successful genre, especially in cinema, because there's no real limitations, and filmmakers are allowed to sort of play around and have fun with their story, never needing to conform to the actual laws of physics or realism. Many influential sci-fi movies have been produced, with some of them coming out as recently as 25 years ago.

Cinema has come a long way since 1999, and filming techniques have evolved quite a lot, which enables filmmakers to go bigger with their movies each time. These are the best sci-fi movies of the last 25 years, which bring cool stories to the world of film and whisk audiences away into alternate versions of the world where machines, aliens, and cybernetics reign.

10 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by The Wachowskis

The Matrix is set in the distant future, in a post-apocalyptic world where machines have taken over and are harvesting humans, trapping their collective consciousness in the simulation known as the Matrix. This highly-stylized slo-mo fest of an action flick was revolutionary for its time, and holds up just as much now as it did then. Two and a half decades later, this film is exciting, gripping, and endlessly quotable, creating references that are still in circulation today.

Starring Keanu Reeves as the main character, Neo, the film marked the first in what would be a series of films, though its subsequent sequels were sort of hit or miss. Still, the original reigns supreme, and set a whole new standard for the sci-fi genre with its psychological narrative and amazing visual effects. It was a major breakthrough for The Wachowskis and was what allowed them to move on to bigger, better projects.

9 'District 9' (2009)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp

District 9 takes place in Johannesburg in the 1980s, where a massive alien mothership lands. Upon closer investigation, the shrimp-like aliens inside appear to be emaciated and confused, so it appears they have not come to Earth on purpose, but because they have lost their way and their mothership isn't working. Instead of immediately blasting them to smithereens, people round them up and cordon them off into a slum known as District 9, where they can be studied, policed, and monitored.

Part pseudo-documentary and part action thriller, District 9 may be one of the greatest directorial debuts ever, showcasing the limitlessness of human cruelty and the political tensions surrounding the incident. Sharlto Copley stars and delivers a brilliant performance as always, supported by the A-plus CGI and enthralling cinematography.

8 'Arrival' (2016)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Arrival is a mind-bending sci-fi drama based on the novella The Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang. In this story, a bizarre species of extra-terrestrials lands on planet Earth, but unlike normal Hollywood alien films, they are not here to wage war, but to learn about humans and the world we inhabit. In response, the United Nations sends a linguistic professor, played by Amy Adams, to make contact with the aliens and try to communicate with them to understand why they are here.

The aliens feel menacing and foreboding, but this only emphasizes how humans are afraid of things they don't understand, because at no point do these aliens ever insinuate any violence or make any move to exit their spaceship. It is a fascinating movie that shows how humans would learn to speak to aliens should such a thing happen, and its confounding narrative will definitely demand a rewatch for how clever, yet complex it is.

7 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Pacific Rim occurs in the near future, when a portal opens up beneath the Pacific ocean that allows monstrous aliens to pass into our world. These aliens wreak havoc in countries around the Pacific, levelling cities and causing an obscene amount of death. In response, humanity develops equally gigantic robots to fight the creatures and take them down. This movie doesn't have a huge amount of lore or story behind it, but it doesn't need to, because simplicity is strength here.

It's a movie about huge robots fighting huge monsters, goodbye, the end. But you know what? It's really good! The action is phenomenal and feels very detailed and carefully-thought out. Both the robots and the aliens move super slowly, making them feel as heavy and as large as they are, with the impact of their punches and weapons sending a resounding echo through the screen. Pacific Rim is a superb, near-perfect kaiju movie that brought a new story to a genre pretty much dominated by Toho.

6 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Directed by Alex Garland

Ex Machina is the feature film debut of director Alex Garland, and what a heck of a debut it was. Set in the distant future, the movie stars Alicia Vikander, who plays a synthetic human named Ava, who has been artificially created and is bestowed the gift of intelligence and sentience. However, she is pretty much trapped in her current situations as her captors monitor her to examine her capabilities.

Ava later rebels against her captors, which raises a lot of interesting philosophical concepts, grappling with the ethics of creating artificial life and giving AI sentience, especially when it is not treated as sentient by the people around it. This thriller/drama film is less about action and more about provoking a response in the viewer, urging them to consider their own humanity and the power that we hold over the world.