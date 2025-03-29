The last three decades have been more than fruitful for the science-fiction landscape in film. More and more innovative writers and directors have come out with their brilliant ideas, giving us some legendary sci-fi features that we love to rewatch and discuss to this day. Thirty years is a lot (not if you are thirty, though; don't worry), but in terms of measuring them in brilliant feature films that marked the three decades, it's not a lot at all.

Some honorable mentions go to Annihilation, Edge of Tomorrow, and Under the Skin, which are great examples of imaginative sci-fi stories that go well with horror, thriller, and action genres, and the list of amazing sci-fi movies like these is much longer than only ten. But if we had to choose ten that made the decade feel like the future is closer than ever, it would be these movies that shifted the sci-fi landscape and gave the genre a boost.

10 'Gattaca' (1997)

Directed by Andrew Niccol

Gattaca is one of the '90s sci-fi movies that still feels relevant today, which makes it one of the best features of the genre. It was deemed intelligent, scientifically relevant, and provocative, questioning the importance of science in the field of genetics. Roger Ebert called it "one of the smartest and most provocative of science fiction films," with its protagonist being "a man who challenges the system." Even the movie's name refers to G, A, T, and C - guanine, adenine, thymine, and cytosine, which are the four bases of DNA; the movie's hidden meanings hide in various details, worth uncovering upon every rewatch.

Gattaca is set in a distant future, where eugenics - the priming of DNA for the purpose of creating more "perfect" individuals - is prevalent. Protagonist Vincent (Ethan Hawke) was born naturally and predicted to have numerous health issues and a life expectancy of about 30 years; he's one of the individuals society labels as "In-Valids" and works as an office cleaner. Vincent doesn't want to accept that his genetics can determine what he can be, so he fakes his DNA profile and infiltrates a space program with the other "perfect" humans. Gattaca is quite underrated, possibly because of its author, Andrew Niccol, who wasn't a prominent name in the film industry at the time - this was his directorial and writing debut, but he can be proud of his "firstborn" having become so iconic.