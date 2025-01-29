Science fiction is an elusive genre that has changed very rapidly over the course of cinematic history. Although there was a time in which space travel, artificial intelligence, and communication through small devices would have been considered to be a work of sci-fi, these are now aspects of everyday reality. That being said, the sci-fi films that tend to stand the test of time tell compelling stories that are always relevant, regardless of how predictive they actually ended up being.

Science fiction is a very broad term that can span many genres, as there are many excellent films that crossover with drama, comedy, fantasy, suspense, romance, and horror. The fact that there is so much that can be considered “science fiction” indicates why it has such a robust fanbase. Here are ten sci-fi movies that can be called masterpieces, ranked.

10 ‘Under the Skin’ (2014)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Under the Skin is a hypnotic, terrifying examination of what it means to be human that is told from the perspective of a seductive alien, played in an outstanding performance by Scarlett Johansson in one of the greatest roles of her entire career. Although the disturbing elements of highly grotesque carnage and body horror may have viewers that are light of stomach turning away, Under the Skin makes the fascinating decision to make observations about the way in which humans interact with each other by showing how strange it seems to an outsider.

Under the Skin may take viewers multiple viewings to understand all the different metaphors and hidden meanings that Jonathan Glazer is hinting at, but the film is so brilliantly made, beautifully scored, and hauntingly visualized that to view it on repeat is certainly not a burden in the slightest.

9 ‘Alien’ (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Alien is one of the most influential films of all-time, as it essentially took the suspenseful horror of Jaws and inserted it into outer space, making for one of the most confined and terrifying experiences possible in a movie theater. Although there have been countless innovations that have been made since in the realm of computer generated imagery, the practical effects used to create the Xenomorph in the original Alien still look better than a majority of the blockbusters that are released today.

Alien is remembered for creating one of the greatest heroes in history, as Sigourney Weaver’s performance as Ellen Ripley proved to be an inspirational character that laid the groundwork for other female sci-fi protagonists to emerge in the subsequent decades. Although many would argue that Aliens is the more action-packed and emotional installment in the franchise, it is hard to argue with the transcendent legacy of Alien.

8 ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is one of the rare sequels that is actually better than its predecessor, which is no small statement considering that The Terminator from 1984 was a brilliant mixture of action, suspense, and sci-fi. However, James Cameron outdid himself with this epic sequel that allowed Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-1000 to become a hero tasked with protecting Sarah (Linda Hamilton) and John Connor (Edward Furlong).

Terminator 2: Judgment Day revolutionized the use of special effects in blockbuster filmmaking, as it allowed Cameron to expand his visual achievements thanks to the use of CGI. It was not a task that would prove to be easy to replicate, as all the subsequent installments in The Terminator franchise that were made without Cameron directly involved as a writer and director have felt flat and uninspired in comparison to the mastery of Terminator 2: Judgment Day.