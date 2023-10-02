When it comes to movies, everyone has their preferences, but genres like science fiction are an acquired taste for some film fans. Through the years, science fiction has evolved and branched out into new territory with movies such as The Fifth Element, Back to the Future, and The Matrix.

Of course, there are plenty of sci-fi flicks to choose from - like Mad Max or Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey - but for those new to the genre, some might be more appealing than others. From Blade Runner starring Harrison Ford to the signature 1979 movie Alien, these are the best science-fiction movies for newcomers, according to Reddit.

10 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Image via Warner Bros.

Retired Los Angeles police officer, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is asked by his former boss to track down and eliminate four humanoids or Replicants who have escaped and returned to Earth. Deckard starts his assignment by visiting the corporation where the replicants are created, but when he meets Rachel (Sean Young), a female Replicant, his mission becomes complicated.

RELATED: The 10 Most Underrated Sci-Fi Mysteries of the 21st Century, Ranked

Reddit user XYZZ_1002 recommends that newcomers start with Ridley Scott's cult classic, Blade Runner, based on Philip K. Dick's novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Initially, Blade Runner received poor reviews but through the years, it has become an essential cult classic of the science-fiction genre and is noted for its stunning visuals and production design.

9 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Image via Pathé

During the 23rd century, New York City cab driver, Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) picks up a humanoid, Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) who he discovers is the fifth element and the key to Earth's survival. With the fate of the world in his hands, Dallas helps Leeloo recover four mythical stones to unlock the only weapon that can defeat an approaching ancient evil from destroying humanity.

The Fifth Element is a popular 90s sci-fi flick that also stars Chris Tucker, Luke Perry, and Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman. The movie was selected as the opening film at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival and received several film awards and nominations including an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing.

8 'The Martian' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Fox

A group of astronauts departs from Mars and leave Mark Watney (Matt Damon) behind who they presume has perished in a storm. When the crew and NASA discover that Watney's still alive, they work tirelessly to bring him home and pull off a daring rescue mission before he runs out of the few supplies and resources he has to keep him alive.

Redditor wjb suggests that any newbies should check out The Martian, which is set in the near future but still grounded in reality. Based on the novel by Andy Weir, The Martian is considered to be hard science fiction and consists of actual scientific facts and information in an entirely plausible scenario that could either be intriguing or intimidating to newcomers.

7 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Image via Universal Pictures

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is an average California teenager who spends time with his friend and scientist, Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) but when a time travel experiment goes wrong, McFly is accidentally sent back to the 1950s. While Doc tries to get him back home, McFly's arrival inadvertently alters his parents' relationship, and with his own existence at risk, he must get them to reconcile before it's too late.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Movies Like 'Back to the Future' That Feature Dating Disasters

Back to the Future is an iconic 80s movie that also reigns as one of the most successful film franchises in movie history. It also stars Crispin Glover and Lea Thompson. The movie essentially revived the science-fiction genre and was praised by critics for relying on the art of storytelling instead of visual effects and pure spectacle.

6 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

In a dystopian society, computer programmer, Thomas Anderson A.K.A. Neo (Keanu Reeves) discovers that humans are unknowingly living in a simulated reality controlled by highly intelligent agents of an unknown organization. When Neo is led into an underworld by a mysterious woman, Trinity (Carrie Anne-Moss), she introduces him to Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) who recruits him to join the fight to free humanity from the Matrix.

The Matrix falls into both the science-fiction and fantasy genres and is a great starter film for any newcomer to the genre. The movie was a massive box office success and today, is recognized for its groundbreaking visual effects and action sequences. The Matrix received four Oscar nominations winning in each category including Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects.

5 'Minority Report' (2002)

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the year 2054, law enforcement rely on a form of psychic technology that allows authorities to arrest, and convict criminals before the crime is committed. When it's predicted that the head of the unit, John Anderton (Tom Cruise) will murder a man whom he has never met before, he believes that he's the target of a major conspiracy.

Steven Spielberg's science-fiction thriller, Minority Report is loosely based on Philip K. Dick's 1956 novella and also stars Collin Farrell, Samantha Morton, and Max von Sydow. With a script co-written by Joel Coen, Minority Report is an intriguing, action-packed mystery that's guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

4 'The Thing' (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

In Antarctica, a group of American scientists witness a helicopter firing at a sled dog and taking the animal in to keep it out of harm's way. When people in the camp start showing up dead, the team realizes that the animal is actually a creature that can take the form of its victims. As they try to find a way to destroy the creature, they begin to question each other's identity and start turning on one another.

RELATED: 10 Classic Horror Movies That Just Get Better With Age

According to Redditor dns_rs, John Carpenter's The Thing starring Kurt Russell is an excellent choice for newcomers who are also fans of the horror genre. While it isn't known for its special and visual effects, The Thing makes up for its shortcomings with spine-chilling suspense and plenty of psychological thrills.

3 'Star Wars: Episode VI - A New Hope' (1977)

Image via LucasFilm

During a galactic civil war, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) discovers an urgent message from Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) who has been taken prisoner. When he delivers the message to a former Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alex Guinness), they enlist a pilot, Han Solo, and risk their lives to save the princess and destroy the Empire's superior weapon, the Death Star.

The epic space opera, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope is a must-see for anyone who is new to the science-fiction genre. Several Redditors believe that the entire trilogy is a great place to start for any newbie. However, as tempting as it may be for some, it's important to start with Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope and avoid watching the films chronologically.

2 'The Terminator' (1984)

Image via Orion Pictures

In the year 2029, a cybernetic assassin, the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is sent to 1984 to kill Sarah Connors (Linda Hamilton) and prevent her from giving birth to her son who is destined to save humanity. A soldier, Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) is sent to protect Connors and help her escape from the indestructible Terminator who is hot on her trail.

James Cameron's The Terminator is a pillar of the science-fiction genre that essentially established Schwarzenegger as one of the 1980s biggest action stars. The movie held the number one spot at the box office for two weeks and while it spawned several sequels, Reddit user agentsofdisrupt says that newcomers should start by watching just the first and second films.

1 'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The crew of the starship, Nostromo are prematurely awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules by a distress call from an unknown spacecraft. When a few of the crew members investigate the starship, they find no sign of human, life but as the Nostromo crew takes off, they are unaware that an extraterrestrial has secretly boarded their ship.

Ridley Scott's iconic sci-fi horror film, Alien, is considered to be one of the greatest science fiction movies ever made and features an array of stars including Tom Skeritt, John Hurt and character actor, Harry Dean Stanton. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Alien won several Saturn Awards as well as one of two Academy Award nominations for Best VIsual Effects.

NEXT: The Best Western Movies For Newcomers, According to Reddit