When it comes to classic, must-see sci-fi movies, a few titles come up again and again. Metropolis and Blade Runner, for example, are beloved for good reason, both exemplifying what the genre is capable of when it's at its best. Metropolis is regarded as one of the best films ever made, with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has influenced countless films after it, sci-fi and otherwise. Blade Runner is hailed as a modern classic that explores what it means to be human, with multiple alternate endings. But the genre has plenty of other fantastic films to offer.

Sci-fi explores numerous concepts and themes, with some turning up over and over again and becoming not just staples of the genre but crucial elements of pop culture. From space travel to alien life paying us a visit, from reality versus dreams and simulations to time travel, the best sci-fi movies entertain and maybe even unnerve.

10 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Image via Ryman Hospitality Properties

During a bout of sleepwalking, troubled teenager Donnie Darko leaves his house and encounters a large, demented-looking rabbit named Frank, who tells Donnie the world will end in approximately 28 days. In Donnie’s absence, a jet engine crashes into his room—and then things get weird.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Became Surprising Cult Classics

ThroughoutDonnie Darko, it’s unclear as to whether or not Frank is all in Donnie’s head or if he really exists, especially as Donnie first sees Frank when he’s off his medication and adults insist he’s hallucinating. But it’s not just about reality—the film also heavily explores the idea of time travel, plus it boasts an excellent soundtrack that made Gary Jules' brooding take on "Mad World" a hit.

9 'Primer' (1984)

Friends Aaron and Abe accidentally discover a method of time travel and build a box large enough for a person to fit in. At first, they use it to make money on the stock market, then begin to attempt to change more aspects of their lives. But the more they do it, the more complicated things get and might spiral out of their control.

Plots about time travel can get convoluted and fall apart easily, but Primer handles it skillfully without oversimplifying for the audiences. The movie practically demands multiple viewings to keep track of the timeline and characters, especially as by the nature of the box and time travel, characters sometimes have doubles of themselves.

8 'The Terminator' (1984)

A human soldier is sent from the future to protect a woman, Sarah Connor, whose unborn son will lead humanity in a battle against machines, while a nearly indestructible cyborg has been sent to kill her. It was directed by James Cameron and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular Terminator and helped to launch both of their careers.

RELATED: 10 Best Movie Robots, Ranked

The Terminator has a distinctly sci-fi plot dealing with fate, but it’s also a fast-paced action film as humans and machines battle each other. The film has since spawned a huge franchise, from movies and TV shows to comics.

7 'Annihilation' (2018)

In Annihilation, a section of land, dubbed “the shimmer,” is affected by mysterious phenomenon altering the life inside it, including numerous people who have gone in to investigate and never returned—or if they do, they’re not the same. The area keeps expanding, threatening the land around it, and yet another group is sent to find answers. It is based on the first book in the Southern Reach Trilogy by Jeff VanderMeer and stars Natalie Portman, along with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac.

The shimmer is equal parts beautiful and horrifying, with fantastic effects and visuals—initially, the team sees fascinating animals and plants, but the longer they stay, the worse and more dangerous things get. And in the end, both the researchers and audiences are left with more questions than answers.

6 'Inception' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros.

A thief is given the difficult task of using dream-sharing technology in an unconventional way—to plant an idea in someone else’s mind. The job is difficult enough, but things get even more complicated when his past interferes. Inception was written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

RELATED: From ‘Mulholland Dr.’ to ‘Inception': 10 Movies Where Viewers Were Forced To Make Their Own Interpretation

As sci-fi often does, Inception presents not just new technology but an examination of reality. It also has an oft-debated ambiguous ending, leaving it unclear to audiences as to whether what we’re seeing is real or still a dream.

5 'Brazil' (1985)

In Brazil, every aspect of life is controlled by bureaucracy and Big Brother is always watching, with machines aiding in just about every task. Everyman protagonist Sam works as a clerk and uses a daydream as a form of escapism, where he imagines himself a hero rescuing a beautiful damsel in distress. As he’s investigating a case, he actually meets the woman from his daydreams, and his attempts to help her make him an enemy of the state desperate to cover up a major mistake. The movie was directed by Terry Gilliam.

Brazil has been described as a dystopian satire similar to 1984, critical of everything from authoritarianism to the obsession with staying young. It is distinctly Gilliam, with amazing and at times bizarre visuals, and is perhaps his best film.

4 'District 9' (2009)

After aliens come to Earth to escape their own planet, they’re separated from humans in the titular slum District 9 in South Africa and are under the jurisdiction of an organization called Multi-National United. One agent, Wikus, is infected with an alien virus that might change him permanently. The film is director Neill Blomkamp’s debut, although it was adapted from his short film Alive in Joburg, and stars Sharlto Copley.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Sharlto Copley Performances, from 'Beast' to 'District 9'

District 9 is a modern classic and sci-fi masterpiece that serves as a metaphor for apartheid. Part survival story, it’s an intense and harrowing look at not just what Wikus will do to fight what’s happening to him, but also the ways in which the aliens are mistreated and how Wikus comes to terms with his role in that.

3 'The Matrix' (1999)

Computer hacker Neo discovers that life isn’t as it seems—humans function as batteries for robot rulers, and the world as we know it is just a simulation. The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving and Joe Pantoliano.

The Matrix plays with the blurred lines of reality versus dreams in a way that’s fascinating to consider and fun to watch, and the concept of life as a simulation has become pervasive, along with the phrase “a glitch in the Matrix” to describe anything out of the ordinary. The film is remembered as much for its effects and style as it is its plot. It was initially followed by two more films, and the fourth, The Matrix Resurrections, was released in 2021.

2 'Star Wars' (1977) aka 'Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Image via LucasFilm

As the first film in what has become a massive franchise, the original Star Wars sees Jedi Luke Skywalker team up with Han Solo and droids R2-D2 and C-3PO to rescue the captive Princess Leia from Darth Vader and help the Rebel Alliance to destroy Vader’s weapon, the Death Star, and save the galaxy.

RELATED: 'Star Wars': The 13 Most Iconic Ships From the Original Trilogy

Star Wars is a classic sci-fi movie and is among the most famous and most successful of them. Its cultural impact is undeniable—the franchise now includes dozens of movies and hit TV shows, and it’s only getting larger, with even more to come.

1 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Released in 1968 and based on a short story by Arthur C. Clarke, 2001: A Space Odyssey is a classic sci-fi story pitting man against technology. Explorers on the moon find a monolith sending signals to Jupiter, and a small crew is sent to investigate. It was produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick.

2001 received mixed reactions when it was first released, but is regarded as a classic now. It has fantastic visuals that have become iconic, like the bold colors as protagonist Dave Bowman makes his way through the ship.

NEXT: The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies of All Time, According to the AFI