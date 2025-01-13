Science fiction is ultimately a medium best suited for great directors, as there is not another genre that requires such a significant degree of vision. While there is certainly a challenge in recreating something that is more familiar, the artists who step into the sci-fi world must create an entirely new setting from the ground up, and explain the rules to the audience in a compelling way.

Science fiction cinema has evolved significantly over the course of film history. While the medium may have started off with experimental short films like A Trip to the Moon, it is now the basis for massive blockbuster spectacles, such as Interstellar or Everything Everywhere All At Once. Nonetheless, there are several key films that stand out for their outstanding impact on the genre. Here are the ten best sci-fi films that are perfectly directed.

10 ‘Under the Skin’ (2014)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Image via A24

Under the Skin is one of scariest science fiction body horror films ever made, but it is also a deeply insightful story about sexism, xenophobia, and isolationism. Jonathan Glazer has a history of making films like Sexy Beast and Birth that are intended to make viewers uncomfortable, but Under the Skin may have been his most ambitious undertaking; Scarlett Johansson stars as an alien seductress that lures men to their death as she learns more about humanity.

Under the Skin examines how a non-human entity might perceive the human race, revealing it to be both beautiful and ugly at the same time. The stark, moody atmosphere that Glazer created may have been divisive among viewers, but it has certainly created a now iconic ending that still has sci-fi fans debating what it actually means a decade after its initial release.

Your changes have been saved Under the Skin Disguising itself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland attempting to lure unsuspecting men into her van. Once there, she seduces and sends them into another dimension where they are nothing more than meat. Release Date April 4, 2014 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Dougie McConnell , Lynsey Taylor Mackay , Jeremy McWilliams , Scarlett Johansson , Kevin McAlinden Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Jonathan Glazer , Walter Campbell Budget $13.3 million Studio(s) A24 Distributor(s) A24 Expand

Rent on Amazon

9 ‘Alien’ (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Studios

Alien had one of the greatest pitches of all-time, as it was convicted to essentially be a version of Jaws that took place in space. There may have been some science fiction B-movies from the 1950s that were thought to draw influence from the body horror genre, but Ridley Alien was able to bring slasher sensibilities to the first installment in what would become one of the best and most consistently interesting franchises of all-time, regardless of genre.

Alien is a film that is almost completely reliant on Scott’s direction, as the decision to only steadily tease the appearance of the Xenomorph until the very end only made the final result feel even more terrifying. It was evidently a world and style that Scott had a lot of affinity for, as he would later return to direct the prequel films Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

Watch on Hulu

8 ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via TriStar Pictures

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is one of the greatest sequels ever made, as James Cameron was able to take everything that had worked in the first The Terminator film from 1984 and make it even better. While the first film had created an all-time great villain in Arnold Schwarzeneggar’s performance as the sinister T-1000, Cameron had to work in Terminator 2: Judgment Day to convince audiences that he was now the hero.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day revolutionized the use of computer generated imagery in film, leading the groundwork for future innovations in Jurassic Park and Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace. It says a lot about the degree of Cameron’s genius that Terminator 2: Judgment Day not only holds up very well today, but frankly looks better than a vast majority of modern blockbusters that are working with similar CGI effects.

Watch on Paramount Plus

7 ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ (1956)

Directed by Don Siegel

Image via Paramount Pictures

Invasion of the Body Snatchers was a film that was ahead of its time, as it used the notion of an invasion of an alien species as a metaphor for the fear and paranoia that American felt amidst the spread of Communism within the Cold War. Although there are certainly some terrifying moments in which the alien creatures are revealed, director Don Siegel put more emphasis on the ways in which distrust and anxiety forced the human characters to reveal the worst parts of themselves.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers proved that sci-fi could be political, and distinguished itself from the other B-movies of the decade. When looking back at it today, Invasion of the Body Snatchers serves as a perfect representation of the dark side of America in the 1950s. It also inspired a brilliant remake from director Philip Kaufman, which is often cited as one of the scariest movies ever made.

Your changes have been saved Invasion of the Body Snatchers A small-town doctor learns that the population of his community is being replaced by emotionless alien duplicates. Release Date February 5, 1956 Director Don Siegel Cast Kevin McCarthy , Dana Wynter , Larry Gates , King Donovan , Carolyn Jones , Jean Willes , Ralphe Dumke , Virginia Christine Runtime 80 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Daniel Mainwaring , Jack Finney , Richard Collins Expand

Watch on Prime Video

6 ‘The Matrix’ (1999)

Directed by Lily and Lana Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Matrix is one of the most original movies ever made, as Lily and Lana Wachowski drew from cyberpunk influences, neo-noir sensibilities, Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave,” Japanese animation, and kung fu cinema to create a brilliant modern spin on the hero’s journey. The worldbuilding in The Matrix is so impressive that it forced some viewers to legitimately begin questioning the nature of their reality.

The Matrix was able to show how easily technology could take over the world, and indicated that faith in humanity was necessary in order to survive. The film’s examination of how one’s inner self may be different than their public persona has also made it an essential work of LGBTQ art.The Wachowski sisters also created a highly inventive fight scene technique known as “bullet time,” which has inspired many other filmmakers, including David Ayer, Paul W.S. Anderson, Guy Ritchie, Zack Snyder, and Matthew Vaughn.

Watch on Paramount Plus

5 ‘Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior’ (1982)

Directed by George Miller

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior is the sequel that turned the Mad Max franchise into a phenomenon, as despite the first film’s brilliance, it did not become a globally successful franchise. Even though the first film was a terrific revenge thriller that explored the origins of a dark, post-apocalyptic thriller, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior was basically nonstop action, as Mel Gibson’s Max essentially became a western gunslinger caught between a war of gangs.

The frantic, nonstop style of editing that George Miller utilized in Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior became very influential on the rest of the franchise. While Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome was considered by some to be a mild disappointment, Mad Max: Fury Road served as a more complete version of the story that borrowed heavily from the style that Miller had first utilized in Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior.

Your changes have been saved Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior After avenging the death of his wife and young son at the hands of a vicious gang leader, Max (Mel Gibson) drives the post-apocalyptic highways of the Australian outback, fending off attacks from nomadic tribes that prey on outsiders. Falling into an encampment led by the relatively peaceful Pappagallo (Mike Preston), Max at first schemes to steal their oil but soon becomes the group's reluctant defender against the hulking Humungus (Kjell Nilsson) and his ruthless marauders. Release Date December 24, 1981 Director George Miller Cast Mel Gibson , Bruce Spence , Michael Preston , Vernon Wells Runtime 96 Minutes Writers George Miller , Terry Hayes , Brian Hannant Budget $2.9 Million Studio(s) Kennedy Miller Entertainment Distributor(s) Roadshow Film Distributors Sequel(s) Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome , Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel(s) Mad Max Franchise(s) Mad Max Expand

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (1977)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Columbia Pictures

Close Encounters of the Third Kind was a film that featured tremendous human empathy in a way that only a director like Steven Spielberg would have ever been capable of. Spielberg’s introspective look at how humanity might respond to the emergence of an extraterrestrial visitor is not an action movie, but rather a speculative drama about the ways in which an entire species could be opened up to their imagination.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind is a purely visceral work of storytelling, and often asks its viewers to reach emotional truths when literal answers are not provided. Although Spielberg has made many science fiction classics like Minority Report, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, War of the Worlds, and Ready Player One, Close Encounters of the Third Kind is easily the most ambitious, and perhaps the most emotionally draining as well.

Your changes have been saved Close Encounters of The Third Kind Release Date November 18, 1977 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Richard Dreyfuss , Francois Truffaut , Teri Garr , Melinda Dillon , Bob Balaban , J. Patrick McNamara Runtime 138 minutes Writers Steven Spielberg , Hal Barwood , Jerry Belson , John Hill , Matthew Robbins Budget $20 million Studio(s) Columbia Pictures Distributor(s) Columbia Pictures Expand

Watch on TCM

3 ‘Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope’ (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope might be the most important film of the 20th century, as George Lucas created a model of blockbuster filmmaking that the industry would become reliant on. Although it is now easy to assess the totality of the Star Wars franchise for its lore and details, it is still worth noting that the original film had to build everything from the ground up, as concepts like “The Force” and “a galaxy far, far away” were foreign to viewers in the 1970s.

Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope is the most straightforward entry in the franchise, but it also did much of the heavy lifting necessary to entice viewers. Lucas understood that the heart of the film was that it was a coming-of-age story, as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his desire to go on a grand adventure was something that audiences of all ages could relate to.