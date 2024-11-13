The science-fiction genre is more than human versus alien conflicts. For the esteemed film critic Roger Ebert, the best science fiction movies explore the relationship between nature and science while peppering in imaginative elements like space, dystopia, and extraterrestrial beings. In addition to storytelling, these movies achieve an expert level of technical execution as filmmakers are tasked with world-building not only in the script, but onscreen with elaborate sets, special effects, and sound design. Many of Ebert's choices for the best of the genre include Oscar winners, groundbreaking franchises, and eclectic cinematic feats.

In compiling what he believed to be the greatest movies the sci-fi genre had to offer, Ebert included many of these titles in his Great Movies Collection in addition to his original ratings. For some films, Ebert needed a second screening to truly appreciate the craftsmanship of the film, and in some cases, a little help from loved ones to truly realize the film's vision.

10 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Ebert's four-star review of the first film in what would become one of the biggest franchises in cinema history called watching Star Wars "an out-of-body experience" ranked among movies like Jaws and Taxi Driver. The space opera drops audiences in the middle of a rebellion as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) joins the Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) in his mission to rescue Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) from Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones). They're joined by a pair of droids, a rough-around-the-edges pilot, and his Wookiee copilot. The appeal of this sci-fi, fantasy epic is the entertaining special effects and the endearing development of its crew of characters (human and otherwise).

"'Star Wars' taps the pulp fantasies buried in our memories, and because it’s done so brilliantly, it reactivates old thrills, fears, and exhilarations we thought we’d abandoned when we read our last copy of Amazing Stories."

Ebert calls out the fun Star Wars has in depicting aliens, spaceships, and the battles between good and evil, something far different from other iconic sci-fi films. It's important to note Ebert gave all three movies in Lucas' initial trilogy his highest rating of four stars. Each of the franchise installments that Ebert was alive to review earned at least three-and-a-half stars, with the exception of Episode II: Attack of the Clones (two-stars) and the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars (one and a half stars).

9 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Directed by Michel Gondry

This sci-fi romance is the ultimate breakup movie that earned three-and-a-half stars from Ebert. Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind features Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) following a tumultuous relationship as they each undergo a medical procedure that erases memories of each other and their relationship; however, halfway through his procedure, Joel realizes he'd rather keep his memories, and explores their relationship's past, present, and future. Ebert called it "a movie that sometimes feels like an endless series of aborted Meet Cutes."

"The movie is a radical example of Maze Cinema, that style in which the story coils back upon itself, redefining everything and then throwing it up in the air and redefining it again. To reconstruct it in chronological order would be cheating..."

Ebert praised Carrey and Winslet's performances as the pair counterbalanced each other, giving audiences an emotional installment in the science fiction genre. Eternal Sunshine's "deliberately disorienting hoops" create a narrative where both the characters and audiences question time and reality while remaining faithful to the core message of the human need for love and the lengths one goes to find and keep it.

8 'Solaris' (1972)

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky

Ebert describes Andre Tarkovsky's works as a meditative experience that allows audiences the choice to reflectively process their in-depth and lengthy viewing experience or to be bored and walk away missing the point. In his initial viewing of the influential film, Solaris, Ebert swayed from the bored and inattentive to the enthralling curiosity. He describes this experience in his four-star review of the 1972 film depicting a psychologist, Kelvin (Donatas Banionis), assessing the remaining and disturbed crew of a Russian space station after the mysterious deaths onboard occurred while orbiting a distant planet called Solaris.

"No director makes greater demands on our patience. Yet his admirers are passionate and they have reason for their feelings: Tarkovsky consciously tried to create art that was great and deep. He held to a romantic view of the individual able to transform reality through his own spiritual and philosophical strength."

Solaris explores the implications of loving someone of the idea of them and where reality and consciousness intersect those notions. This is depicted through Kelvin's relationship with Khari (Natalya Bondarchuk), a being of Solaris called Guests who can replicate anyone in exactness minus memories, and in this case, Kelvin's late wife. The cerebral experience of this sci-fi feat is what earned it a spot in Ebert's Great Movies Collection.

7 'Dark City' (1998)

Directed by Alex Proyas

This is the film Ebert consistently references in many of his other reviews concerning the greatest sci-fi movies of all time. Dark City is the thrilling story of John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell) who has no memory of his past and can't remember if he committed the brutal murders he's wanted for. As he unravels the mystery of his identity, he discovers an underworld of ominous beings from another planet called the Strangers. Ebert called watching the film more than just an experience, but a "triumph of art direction, set design, cinematography, special effects–and imagination."

"The movie is a glorious marriage of existential dread and slam-bang action...This film contains ideas and true poignance, a story that has been thought out and has surprises right to the end. It’s romantic and exhilarating."

The cinematography of Dark City is equal parts noir as it meshes science fiction in "capture[ing] the kinetic energy of great comic books," while drawing inspiration from films like M and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. Ebert praised the movie with four stars as it combined murder mystery crime, dream logic reality, and sci-fi creatures against the backdrop of a futuristic city with stunning visuals.

6 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Originally earning only three stars in Ebert's first review in 1982, Blade Runner ultimately earned a four-star rating and was inducted into Ebert's Great Movie Collection. In what became an iconic, genre-defining film, Harrison Ford stars as Rick Deckard, a cop in a futuristic Los Angeles whose job is to track down and eliminate artificial intelligence beings called replicants posing as humans. Ebert's original review praised the masterful special effects expected in a sci-fi film, but believed they overwhelmed what was already a thin premise, calling it "a stunningly interesting visual achievement, but a failure as a story."

"Scott has resisted the temptation to go back and replace analog special effects with new GCI work...and has kept Douglas Turnbull’s virtuoso original special effects, while enhancing, restoring, cleaning and scrubbing both visuals and sound so the film reflects a higher technical standard than ever before. It looks so great, you’re tempted to say the hell with the story, let’s just watch it."

After watching Ridley Scott's Blade Runner: The Final Cut in 2007, Ebert changed his tune after the original special effects were preserved, in addition to removing Ford's voiceover that took away the film's enigma draw: "Since much of the interest in the film has been generated by what we weren’t sure we understood, that turned out to be no problem." The critic marveled at Blade Runner's ability then and re-released to utilize the magician's redirection tactic of what it means to be a replicant and what it means to be a human.