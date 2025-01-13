Science fiction has experienced something of a resurgence since the COVID-19 pandemic, which is perhaps unsurprising, given that, for a few years, the world closely resembled a Black Mirror episode. Other recent trends, like the growing power of AI and drone technology, the acceleration of social media dysfunction, and the spread of sophisticated surveillance systems, mean that writers and filmmakers have a lot of material to work with.

Filmmakers have harnessed the genre's potential to reflect societal anxieties and looming existential questions. From mind-bending narratives to visually stunning epics, the new crop of sci-fi classics has managed to be both thought-provoking and entertaining. Many have been embraced by the public, with Everything Everywhere All At Once winning Best Picture and the Dune films raking in big returns at the box office. These are the best sci-fi movies released since the pandemic, ranked by how influential they've been in the nearly five years since COVID-19 changed our lives forever.

10 'Possessor' (2020)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg

"Pull me out." This movie by director Brandon Cronenberg (son of David Cronenberg) follows Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough), an elite assassin who uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people's bodies and execute high-profile targets. As she delves deeper into her assignments, the boundaries between her true self and the personas she inhabits begin to blur, leading to a harrowing internal conflict. Cronenberg uses this premise as a launchpad for a cerebral exploration of identity and control.

Cronenberg channels some of his dad's style here while adding many individual flourishes. Possessor was only his second feature, yet his command of tone and atmosphere (not to mention unflinching violence) is impressive. His writing is also solid, particularly in the icy opening sequence. Riseborough rises to the occasion with a committed lead performance, and Karim Hussain's cinematography makes everything look great. The finished product is a slick, smart spin on dystopian themes, sure to please fans of brainier, harder-edged sci-fi.

9 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

"In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you." The endlessly absurd Everything Everywhere All At Once is a genre-defying odyssey that traverses multiple dimensions. It features Michelle Yeoh at her very best as Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a laundromat owner who discovers that she alone can save the multiverse from an impending threat.

Here, the Daniels confidently blends sci-fi elements with action, comedy, and existential drama, making for one of the most outrageous movies of the last few years. EEAAO is definitely too wacky for some and risks getting a little too sentimental at times, but there's no denying its energy or creativity. The highlight might be the stunningly choreographed action sequences, which put an archly humorous spin on classics like The Matrix, Police Story, and Yeoh's own Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. While the movie may be a little overrated, it's certainly a fun time and represents a big step forward for the directorial duo.

8 'After Yang' (2021)

Directed by Kogonada

"What do you remember?" After Yang is a more subtle and reflective examination of AI, more interested in philosophical musings than dystopian scares or robot action. It revolves around Jake (Colin Farrell) and his family as they grapple with the malfunction of their android companion, Yang (Justin H. Min). Jake attempts to repair Yang, in the process uncovering hidden memories that reveal the depth of Yang's experiences and his impact on many lives.

The deliberate pacing and minimalist aesthetic create a meditative atmosphere, allowing the audience to mull over its points about the meaning of human life and the nature of our ever-more sophisticated machines. Thus, what could have been a tired premise—an artificial intelligence grappling with feelings—becomes a profound and visually brilliant exploration of humanity, memory, and connection, thanks to director Kogonada's light touch. It'll be interesting to see what he has in store with his upcoming project, the romantic fantasy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

7 'Nope' (2022)

Directed by Jordan Peele

"What's a bad miracle?" While not as brilliant as Get Out, Jordan Peele's Nope remains one of the more memorable sci-fi movies of the last half-decade. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer lead the cast as OJ and Emerald, horse trainers who encounter a potentially otherworldly presence on their ranch. As they attempt to capture evidence of the phenomenon, the movie spins off into subplots and flashbacks involving vicious animals, the seedier side of show business, and society's addiction to spectacle.

When it comes to the themes, Peelw's reach occasionally exceeds his grasp, but Nope still charms with its stylish visuals (major props to legend Hoyte van Hoytema), homage to classic films like King Kong and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and strong acting. The music by Michael Abels is also killer. The overall highlight is probably the sequence involving kid Jupe (Jacob Kim) and the murderous chimp Gordy, which is masterfully constructed and deeply unsettling.

6 'Tenet' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

"Don't try to understand it. Feel it." One of Christopher Nolan's more divisive efforts, Tenet features (John David Washington) as an unnamed protagonist who is recruited into a secret organization tasked with preventing a temporal apocalypse. Utilizing a phenomenon known as "inversion," he navigates a world where the flow of time can be reversed, leading to mind-bending confrontations and startling revelations.

Nolan spins this pulpy premise into a high-concept thriller, rolling along at a brisk pace and serving up plenty of stellar action set pieces. Plus, it's fun to see Nolan filtering spy movie tropes through his perspective. The only drawbacks are the slightly confusing plot, which doesn't always seem to make sense, and the audio mixing, which makes it a little hard to make out the dialogue at times. Tenet is far from perfect, in other words. However, it's still a bold and ambitious sci-fi of a kind that's all too rare these days.

5 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Directed by James Cameron

"I see you." Avatar: The Way of Water continues the epic saga of Pandora, focusing on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they navigate parenthood while defending their home from new threats. The sequel introduces the Metkayina clan, a water-dwelling Na'vi tribe, capturing them through stunning underwater sequences set a new standard for CGI and motion capture.

In this regard, The Way of Water follows in the first film's footsteps by being a true visual marvel, even if some of the story beats miss their mark somewhat. The character development and themes are at least richer than they were the first time around, with the leads feeling a little more fleshed out and a little more compelling. Likewise, the world-building feels organic and immersive, successfully expanding on the already strong foundation without veering into self-parody. Hopefully James Cameron keeps this up with the third installment, Fire and Ash, set for release at the end of this year.