The science-fiction genre has consistently proven to be one of the most epic and ambitious in movie history. Within it are stories that explore potential futures for humanity by imagining things that may come to be at some point in time through things like space travel, distant technology, and even post-apocalyptic scenarios.

RELATED: Great Westerns That Are Over 3 Hours, Ranked by Runtime

As a result, the genre's one that's able to become even more epic and expansive when runtimes get lengthy. There are surprisingly few science-fiction movies that hover around three hours or exceed it, making epic-length sci-fi films all the more worth celebrating. The following movies are some of the longest in the genre, and are ranked below from long to longest.

10 'Solaris' (1972) - 167 minutes

Image via 20th Century Studios

Acclaimed Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky was no stranger to long movies, with his lengthiest being 1966's Andrei Rublev, at just over three hours. Not far behind, however, is Solaris (1972), which is a deliberately-paced sci-fi film that follows a psychologist who makes a series of startling discoveries after he's sent to treat various astronauts who live on an isolated space station.

Solaris is the kind of movie that's long primarily because of its pacing, leading to sequences like the somewhat infamous highway scene. When it was remade in 2002 by Steven Soderbergh, it ended up being 99 minutes - almost 70 minutes shorter than the original. However, it was nowhere near as well-received as the original, demonstrating that even though some patience is required for Tarkovsky's 1972 version, it's worth sitting with.

9 'Interstellar' (2014) - 169 minutes

Christopher Nolan is one of the rare blockbuster directors who's able to make movies as long as he wants, with Interstellar being his longest so far at 169 minutes. It's a sci-fi film with a truly epic scope, telling the story of a group of astronauts who take a journey through space, time, and beyond after exploring a newly discovered wormhole.

As it juggles multiple characters, depicts a monumental interstellar adventure, and tackles some ambitious themes, Interstellar more than earns its nearly three-hour-long runtime. It may not be a flawless film, but its strengths make overlooking its imperfections pretty easy to do, and as such, it's more than worth the time it takes to watch.

8 'Cloud Atlas' (2015) - 172 minutes

Even though many of the Wachowskis' post-Matrix movies have been divisive, few could ever claim that the filmmaking sisters aren't consistently ambitious. And few of their films match Cloud Atlas when it comes to ambition, with its epic story that jumps back and forward in time, covering countless characters who are all connected in one way or another, whether loosely or directly.

There are some strange creative decisions made in Cloud Atlas, and it can be an overwhelming movie to watch, even for those who are expecting something dense. That may help explain why the film didn't fare well at the box office, but its ambition and epic scale make it an underrated sci-fi epic that's worth revisiting. It's nota flawless movie by any stretch of the imagination, but there's certainly a ton to enjoy and appreciate within it.

7 'Hard to Be a God' (2013) - 177 minutes

If you've ever wanted to languish in misery, mud, blood, sweat, and all sorts of other horrible things for almost three hours, then you're in luck, because Hard to Be a God provides just that. It takes place on an Earth-like planet that's stuck in its own Middle Ages, and follows several Earth scientists who travel there, intending to help the planet's population but ultimately doing anything but.

RELATED: Very Long Movies That Didn't Earn Their Epic Runtimes, Ranked by Length

Few films released within the past decade have proven quite as challenging to sit through as Hard to Be a God. Even the most hardened viewers might find themselves worn down by the film's constant disgusting imagery and relentless pessimism, but it is visually striking and, for better or worse, intensely visceral, meaning that it ultimately provides a memorable viewing experience.

6 'The Postman' (1997) - 177 minutes

Image via Warner Bros.

Kevin Costner's no stranger to long movies, given he starred in and directed the three-hour-long Dances With Wolves (1990), and also starred as the title character in the 191-minute-long Wyatt Earp (1994). Not far behind is The Postman, an infamous science-fiction film he directed and starred in which clocks in at just three minutes shy of three hours.

It was an ambitious movie with a post-apocalyptic setting, and centered on a lone wanderer who inspires hope across the desolate land that used to be known as the United States, but it ended up underperforming and getting savaged by critics. Thankfully, Costner's career ultimately bounced back, but The Postman does arguably represent a nadir for his vast body of work.

5 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019) - 181 minutes

The culmination of the first three phases in the MCU needed a big finale, and thankfully Avengers: Endgame was up to the task. It followed the core Avengers team as they regrouped after Thanos' devastating attack at the end of Infinity War before deciding to undertake an ambitious time travel heist to reverse the damage the Mad Titan caused.

At just over three hours, it's the longest film in the MCU so far, but most would agree that the runtime was more than deserved. It served as a fitting ending for several important characters, and satisfyingly concluded the first 11 years' worth of MCU movies. Time will tell if any movies from Phase 5 or 6 match Endgame for scope or runtime, because it's currently the undisputed king in both categories.

4 'Watchmen' Director's Cut (2009) - 186 minutes

The theatrical cut of Watchmen clocks in at a respectably long 163 minutes, though its director's cut increases that by 23 minutes (and the ultimate cut makes things even longer). It's an intense and graphically violent deconstruction of the superhero genre, and takes place in an alternate reality that lets it explore plenty of interesting sci-fi concepts.

If anything, the story is so ambitious that the longer the cut of Watchmen, the better (and even the director's and ultimate cuts arguably aren't enough). As a result, it more than earns its length, and remains an interesting and unique film within the ever-crowded superhero genre.

3 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022) - 192 minutes

There were a surprising number of epic-length movies that got a wide theatrical release in 2022, with the long-awaited sequel to Avatar (2009) being among the longest. Avatar: The Way of Water managed to cover a great deal of ground as a result of its 192-minute-long runtime, jumping ahead in time after the end of the first film, introducing a new area of Pandora, and building up to an exciting and emotional action-heavy final act.

RELATED: 'Babylon' to 'RRR': Wild Movies That Are Exhausting to Watch, But Are Still Great

Few filmmakers working today can make long movies fly by as quickly as James Cameron can, with Avatar: The Way of Water further cementing his place as one of the greatest blockbuster directors of all time. It's a sci-fi epic that can prove a lot to handle, but this return trip to the alien moon of Pandora is one well worth taking, especially in 3D.

2 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021) - 242 minutes

Increasing 2017's Justice League from two hours long to just over four hours for its 2021 director's cut was seen as a dramatic improvement by just about everyone. Indeed, Zack Snyder's Justice League now stands as the definitive version of the film, serving as a continuation of Batman v Superman (2016) and a fitting finale for Zack Snyder's DCEU films, given there's a good chance this will be his final one.

And sure, part of the reason it's so long might be because Snyder loves slow motion, but it's still an epic and ambitious superhero film either way. It mixes action, sci-fi, and fantasy to create something monumental in scope, and is overall a dream come true for fans of Snyder's take on the characters of DC.

1 'Until the End of the World' Director's Cut (1991) - 287 minutes

Image via Village Roadshow Pictures

Until the End of the World is another film where the director's cut is seen as vastly superior to the theatrical cut. This epic sci-fi/romance/road movie was significantly cut down for its 1991 theatrical release, with 158 minutes ultimately not being long enough to properly tell the story director Wim Wenders wanted to tell, nor properly develop the characters in the film.

With a runtime of almost five hours, the director's cut of Until the End of the World can be a challenging sit, but it's ultimately incredibly rewarding. It's a beautiful and unparalleled film with forward-thinking ideas about technology and human interactions in the future, and sits as one of the longest - and most interesting - sci-fi movies of all time.

NEXT: 'Babylon' & Other Excessively Long Movies About Excess, Ranked By Runtime