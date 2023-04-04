Sci-fi is a perennially well-liked cinema genre that has given rise to a variety of subgenres involving extraterrestrial life, space travel, robots, cyborgs, dinosaurs, mutants, time travel, and other advanced technologies. Thus, due to its diversity, many science fiction films are produced each year, varying in length according to the plot and the subject that the directors want to tell.

While some movies can be completed in roughly three hours, others can be completed in as little as one hour and 30 minutes or even shorter than that. Given that there are so many excellent science fiction films that are under 90 minutes yet nonetheless masterfully communicate the tale they set out to tell, a film's quality cannot be determined by how long it is.

10 'Coherence' (2013) — 89 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Coherence follows eight friends from Northern California getting together for a dinner party at the residence of Mike (Nicholas Brendon) and Lee (Lorene Scafaria) on the night of Miller's Comet's demise. Then a disturbing series of events that defy reality start to happen.

The film is very enjoyable from start to finish despite having few special effects and taking place over a single night in a single location. Moreover, unique and intriguing topics are paired with a solid but funny narrative and some pleasant black humor, making it an ambitious low-budget movie under 90-minute-long sci-fi films for fans of this genre to check out.

9 'Robot & Frank' (2012) — 89 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Set in the near future, Robot & Frank follows the titular Frank (Frank Langella), a former jewel thief who was given a robot his son programmed to take care of him. Yet, the duo soon attempts to pull off a theft together.

Robot & Frank, which has a delicate and endearing plot and is grounded in genuine charm thanks to Frank Langella's outstanding performance, will undoubtedly win over the audience. The film also depicts our future with technology that is reassuringly quiet, cheerful, and incredibly probable.

8 'Timecrime' (2007) — 88 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Timecrime is a Spanish sci-fi thriller that follows Héctor (Karra Elejalde), an ordinary man who has just moved into a new house with his wife. Then, by accident, he enters a time machine and goes back almost an hour. The first of a string of catastrophes with unforeseen repercussions will be finding himself.

Timecrime is an underrated sci-fi thriller that should be rewatched multiple times. This understated sci-fi thriller is well worth reading multiple times because of its meticulous structuring, fast-paced tempo, and abundance of paradoxes, and some unexpected human challenges.

7 'Source Code' (2011) — 89 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Source Code follows the U.S. Army Captain Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal), tasked with identifying the terrorist who bombed a real-life train in an eight-minute computer reenactment of the actual incident. But, he is also informed that he has no control over the past and can only learn about it.

Despite its clever premise and manageable runtime, the movie is one of Gyllenhaal’s underrated projects. Additionally, fewer characters and fewer settings allow for the harmonious coexistence of complex concepts without interfering with the storyline, giving the movie a clever vibe without trying too hard to be.

6 'Village of the Damned' (1960) — 78 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Village of the Damned takes place in the small English village of Midwich, where everyone and everything drifts off into a deep, eerie sleep. A few months later, every woman capable of having children is pregnant. The offspring of these pregnancies appear to develop quickly and share the same golden hair and peculiar, intense eyes with frightening powers.

The film was written and handled with great care, and it could be more appealing to adults than teenagers with a fantasy approach to the deeper and more serious subjects. Additionally, since the dialogue is serious enough to make the plot seem like it could occur in real life, Village of the Damned is undoubtedly one of the most successful science-fiction melodramas.

5 'The History of Future Folk' (2012) — 86 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

The History of Future Folk follows two aliens from the planet Hondo who have invaded Earth. However, when they come across the incredible human invention known as "music," they quickly give up on their goal, go to a little Brooklyn bar, and form the first Hondonian bluegrass duo in the universe: Future Folk!

The History of Future Folk is a pleasant and endearing short story that has the potential to become a cult classic but isn't discussed enough. Moreover, what makes the film so great is the excellent laughs made out of the alienation of actually being an alien and how it deals with love and family difficulties with the same ease as it creates memorable songs.

4 'The Invisible Man' (1933) — 71 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Based on H. G. Wells' 1897 novel of the same name, The Invisible Man follows Dr. Jack Griffin (Claude Rains), who is invisible owing to a covert experiment, stays in the town of Iping while wearing bandages and having his eyes concealed by dark glasses. However, Griffin's discovery has soon driven him over the edge, causing him to carry out initially innocent pranks to establish his dominance over others before descending to murder.

Since it was adapted from Wells’ novel, the early scenes have a funny and English vibe to them. Moreover, the cleverness of the film is to use comedy to break up the tension, making spectators laugh while perspiring. Rains portrays the title character convincingly, setting the bar high for all future performers to follow.

3 'Ghost in the Shell' (1995) — 85 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Ghost in the Shell is an adult animated neo-noir cyberpunk thriller film set in Japan in 2029 and follows cyborg public security agent Motoko Kusanagi (voiced by Atsuko Tanaka) as she pursues an enigmatic hacker known as the Puppet Master, a cybercriminal who penetrates cyborgs' brains to steal information and carry out various crimes.

Ghost in the Shell is part of a long line of sci-fi works that explore the boundaries between mankind and technology as well as the potential for consciousness in artificial intelligence. Featuring excellent animation, catchy music, and a plot packed with action and provocative concepts, this 85-minute animated picture is just as applicable to modern society as it was in 1995 when it was first published.

2 Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (2022) — 86 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is an adult animated science fiction comedy film that follows teenage miscreants Beavis and Butt-Head (both voiced by Mike Judge) as they travel 24 years, from 1998 to 2022, meet people who resemble them in alternate universes and run from the US government.

The film is a genuine gift to Gen X and Millennial fans, and it should be appreciated for the pure folly that it is. Moreover, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is a sharp and humorous exercise in exploring the boundaries of the human need for nachos and sex, albeit it isn't quite the sci-fi epic fans might expect.

1 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1956) — 80 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Invasion of the Body Snatchers follows Dr. Miles Bennell (Kevin McCarthy), who returns to his small-town office and discovers that many of his patients have the irrational belief that their friends or family members are imposters. Later, he learns that emotionless extraterrestrial replicas are replacing the locals in his neighborhood.

The movie captivates viewers with its excellent characters and cinematography while also carrying a sinister suspense and obvious appeal. Additionally, Invasion of the Body Snatchers excels at blending horror and science fiction by transforming the potential wonders of outer space into a nightmare about inner space.

