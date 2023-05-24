Sci-fi fans know that movies are better when there's an element of surprise. While a trailer or review can win viewers over to a film, they can also reveal major spoilers. Some movies need as little introduction as possible, so the story can twist and turn unexpectedly. The sci-fi genre is filled with such movies, from hidden gems to big-budget blockbusters.

The folks over at r/movies asked what are the best movies to go into blind? It should be no surprise that sci-fi fans came out in a big way to show some love to the best of the best when it comes to the topic.

10 'The Matrix' (1999)

The Matrix was groundbreaking upon its release and coined the term "Bullet Time" (120 camera images captured in one shot with a high-speed camera and then stitched together for one iconic scene). Directed by Lana and Lily Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves, it's the perfect sci-fi film to go into blind.

Reddit user rxsheepxr shared their viewing experience, writing, "Went into it knowing nothing more than the teaser trailer and ended up walking right back in to watch the next showing with three friends." Fans of cyber/sci-fi may love this one. It's the perfect triple feature for movie night, as The Matrix is the first in a trilogy.

9 'Unbreakable' (2000)

Fans of M. Night Shyamalan should check out one of his early films, Unbreakable. As with any M. Night film, the less you know going in, the better. It tells the story of a man (played brilliantly by Bruce Willis) who experiences something extraordinary after a traumatic accident. Of course, expect a mind-blowing twist ending. Unbreakable is the first in a trilogy, followed by the films Split and Glass.

One Reddit user joined the conversation, saying, "I watched it in like 2008, [eight] years after its release. I honestly hadn't heard of it (I was only [seven]) and watched it because I was going through the movies of M. Night Shyamalan... I was so happy I didn't look up plot details. Watching this film unravel was pure joy." Another M. Night genre film, Knock at the Cabin, stands as one of the best horror movies of 2023.

8 'Love and Monsters' (2020)

Sci-fi adventure fans should check out Love and Monsters without knowing too much going in. Directed by Michael Matthews, it's about a young man who survived a monster apocalypse and goes on a quest to meet up with his ex-girlfriend. Don't worry, there are plenty of surprises along the way to keep things interesting.

User not_an_Alien_Robot said about the movie, "It's a fun apocalyptic movie and not as predictable as you might think. There is a little bit of gore because monsters, but defiantly not 'gore p*rn' levels. Dylan O'Brien is the lead and has a solid cast like Jessica Henwick and Michael Rooker. Totally worth a couple of hours of your time IMO."

7 'Coherence' (2013)

Coherence is one of those films that is so much better if you don't know the synopsis. It's about a group of friends that meet for a dinner party on a night when a comet passes overhead. Directed by James Ward Byrkit, one great thing about this cast is that it features newcomers like Emily Baldoni and familiar faces like Nicholas Brendon (Xander from Buffy The Vampire Slayer).

User rcb532 took to Reddit to add this one to the list of the best movies to go into blind, writing, "Coherence! Absolute mind-bender of a movie. I had never heard of it which helped and the friends I've shown it to pretty much had the same reaction." Unexpected and shocking, this is one film that you don't want to miss.

6 'Annihilation' (2018)

Going into the sci-fi film Annihilation is much better without preconceived notions. Natalie Portman leads this adventure film about a biologist who embarks on a dangerous voyage into a mysterious zone. It was directed by visionary Alex Garland (who also directed the reality-bending film Ex Machina),

Leo_theLurker chimed in to suggest the film on Reddit. "You're in for a wild ride," they wrote. User anonred agreed, saying, "This was going to be my suggestion. One of those movies I truly wish I could forget, so I could experience it for the last time all over again." Annihilation is one of the most unique sci-fi movies you could ever watch.

5 'Predestination' (2014)

Looking for an underrated sci-fi film that is especially great if you go in cold turkey? Look no further than the action-packed film Predestination. Ethan Hawke (Black Phone and Sinister) shoulders the lead as an agent that goes on an assignment that takes a remarkable turn.

Reddit user sirkaracho added this one to their list of movies to go into blind, saying, "Predestination. Discovering what the plot really is about is such a cool experience. Really when you think you got it, you are still just at the tip of the iceberg." It's edge-of-your-seat entertainment in its finest form.

4 'The Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Tom Cruise starred in a handful of sci-fi movies in the 2010s, and The Edge of Tomorrow is one that's even better if you have little to no information going in. Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) costars in this film about soldiers fighting an alien race who exist in a time loop.

BosephusPrime wrote, "Edge of Tomorrow is my favorite Tom Cruise role." TheReinsofFullnight agreed, saying, "Ah! I loveeee this movie. My husband and I randomly picked it up at Redbox a few years ago going blind. We were really surprised." Be sure to add this one to the must-watch list,

3 'Upgrade' (2018)

Upgrade is a sci-fi film that flew below the radar and is worth checking out with little plot knowledge. It follows a man (played by Logan Marshall-Green) in the near future who is paralyzed after a mugging that kills his wife. Directed by Leigh Whannell (the force behind the Saw and Insidious franchises), this movie does not disappoint.

The_Knight_Is_Dark wrote, "I was desperately looking for a good sci-fi/Cyberpunk movie that I haven't seen yet. I saw that movie mentioned somewhere. I'd never heard of it before, so I gave it a try without reading the synopsis. What a great experience. I was hooked from start to finish. What a hidden gem."

2 'Arrival'

There are few films that leave viewers speechless. Arrival is one of those movies that plays out so much better if you know just about nothing going in. Amy Adams dazzles as a linguist enlisted by the military to communicate with an alien race. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (who directed sci-fi hits like Dune and Blade Runner 2049), this one has to be seen to be believed.

Redditor cheesegoat wrote about the film, "Arrival. I love watching other people watch this movie." Reddit user enjoytheshow joined the conversation, writing, "The last sequence is an utter mind f*ck. I didn't recover for hours."

1 'Inception' (2010)

Christopher Nolan is the master of unconventional movies that blow viewers' minds. It's hard to believe that anyone hasn't seen Inception at this point, but maybe there are a lucky few who have yet to experience the magic of this film firsthand. Leonardo DiCaprio and Marion Cotillard give excellent performances alongside a fantastic ensemble cast.

This title popped up in the discussion of movies that are better when you know less. One user wrote, "Inception maybe? It starts off really interesting and mysterious. Captures your attention from minute one." Part action and part adventure, this film will stay with you long after the credits finish rolling.

