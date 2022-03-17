Space: the last frontier. Since the dawn of time, humans have looked to the stars and longed to travel among them. To discover what else is out there in this vast universe. Space is the ultimate mystery. The ultimate adventure. Endless potential swirling in the imagination of what it's like out there in the infinite cosmos.

Though we cannot travel the stars, yet, that hasn't stopped filmmakers from bringing our wildest sci-fi imaginations to life on screen. The first film ever made was a sci-fi adventure: A Trip to the Moon(1902). And since then movies have interpreted what space could be like: the dangers, the wonders, the possibilities. But as much hope and awe space can bring, it also offers terror and vulnerability. Once onboard the trip to space, there's no going back.

10 'The Cloverfield Paradox' (2018)

The third film in the Cloverfield franchise takes a different turn from the previous films, setting the story in space. Paradox follows several scientists onboard a spaceship, who are trying to solve an energy crisis on Earth. What they soon discover is a link to a different dimension.

Although connected to the Cloverfield series, Paradox is a contained story centering around the crew and their struggle to get home. Paradox may not be the best in the series, but it does add to the overall universe and has created some interesting fan theories. J.J. Abrams has announced a new Cloverfield movie coming sometime in the future as well.

9 'High Life' (2018)

High Life is a slow-burn sci-fi story by French filmmaker Claire Denis sees a lone astronaut, Monte (Robert Pattinson) desperately trying to survive aboard an abandoned space station with his infant daughter. With the use of multiple flashbacks, the film jumps back and forth to show what led to Monte being the sole survivor and the nature of his mission.

The slow pace allows a deeper introspection into Monte's psyche and studies the psychological effects of living alone on a space station. The film is dark, disturbing, and heartbreaking. A perfect combo for a brooding, perceptive, sci-fi flick.

8 'Life' (2017)

Life sees a group of scientists on the International Space Station who discover a strange life form on Mars and decide to bring it onboard. The scientists soon discover that this alien life form can quickly evolve to its surroundings. Soon things take a turn for the worst when the scientists discover this strange life form is responsible for the extinction of all life on Mars.

With great special effects and a star-studded cast including Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jake Gyllenhaal, Life is an exciting, sci-fi adventure that will make viewers terrified of going to space.

7 'Event Horizon' (1997)

When a crew is tasked with a new assignment to investigate the long-lost spaceship, Event Horizon, they quickly discover the terrible fates of the Horizon's crew after they entered a black hole. Soon the crew learns that something inside the ship is alive. One by one the crew falls prey to this terrible presence and discovers a horrible truth.

Event Horizon is at its best when dealing with its horror elements. The film can drag at times with a slow opening act but quickly turns into a terrifying tale of terror once the crew arrives at the Event Horizon. Leading to an action-packed but somewhat discombobulated final act.

6 'Pandorum' (2009)

After two crew members awake from hypersleep, they soon discover that the whole crew is missing, and they could potentially be the only survivors. Suffering from amnesia and a space-related disease known as Pandorum, these two survivors desperately search for a way off the ship.

What makes Pandorum so engaging are the cannibalistic monsters lurking about at every turn. They have overrun the spaceship and constantly hunt down the protagonists, keeping things tense throughout. The dark, claustrophobic sci-fi setting creates a creepy, nail-biting atmosphere that would satisfy any sci-fi and horror fan.

5 'Passengers' (2016)

Straying away from the horror elements of being stuck on a ship in the infinite confines of space, Passengers instead focuses more on romance and themes of loneliness and companionship. As a spacecraft soars through the cosmos transporting passengers to their new home, a sleeping pod malfunction causes one passenger, Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence), to awake 90 years before she was meant to.

Passengers high point is its two leads, Lawrence and Chris Pratt, and their undeniable chemistry on screen. The film's plot may be average, but the overall themes of companionship and the need for another to survive are heartwarming and uplifting, showing that dread and terror aren't the only things lingering out in space.

4 'Sunshine' (2007)

Danny Boyle's Sunshine sees a crew of scientists on board a ship accurately named Icarus II, headed to the sun to drop a nuclear bomb in it. Now that may sound like an evil mustache-twirling super villain plot, but in Sunshine's case, it's the furthest thing from. The sun is dying, causing Earth to slowly get colder and colder until all life dies out. The only solution: nuke the sun to revive its heat.

This film starts out as "hard sci-fi," dealing more so on the implications of a dying solar system and how human's technological advancements could potentially stop it. However, fans of the film know it's notorious for the movie's sudden genre shift halfway through, turning it into a trippy mystery thriller that leads up to its divisive mind-bending conclusion.

3 'Gravity' (2013)

Beautifully shot, incredible special effects and an engaging protagonist makes Gravity a quintessential "stuck on a ship in space" sci-fi movie. Sandra Bullock's Ryan Stone is stranded out in space after an accident involving space debris collides with her space station, the Explorer. Stone must now work together with astronaut, Matt Kowalski (George Clooney), to survive and get back safely to Earth.

The film is a tale of adversity and perseverance as Stone must rely on her training and quick thinking to survive. Masterfully directed by Alfonso Cuaron, Gravity takes the sci-fi genre to new heights with its outstanding visuals and solid plot that focuses more on character and struggle as opposed to technological advancements.

2 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

There's so much to be said about Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi masterpiece. How it completely changed the way movies were made, how it altered audience's view of space at the time, or the incredible foresight of future technology. Like all of Kubrick's films, 2001: A Space Odyssey is a heady, philosophical, and oftentimes ambiguous study of the human condition.

2001 sees astronauts traveling through space along with a super-intelligent A.I computer named H.A.L. Lo and behold it turns out this supercomputer isn't exactly the best crewmate to have around and will do anything to complete the mission, even killing the crew. 2001 is hailed as one of the greatest and most influential movies of all time; from its incredible imagery, its realistic take on spacecraft technology, and its introspective look on the evolution of mankind.

1 'Alien' (1979)

Is there anything more iconic in sci-fi horror than the Xenomorph? A truly terrifying killing machine that has two mouths and no weaknesses (except maybe fire). Ridley Scott's masterpiece opened up a whole new world of terror for sci-fi epics when it was released. When the spaceship Nostromo awakens its crew from stasis after receiving a distress signal, things quickly get out of hand when the crew discovers a new alien life form.

Alien is a slow build of claustrophobic tension as the Xenomorph systematically kills the Nostromo crew one by one. Relying on shadows and quick cuts when revealing the eponymous Alien monster, the film lets the terror build inside the audience's imagination. The practical effects of the Xenomorph are top-notch as well, still holding up several decades later. Alien is a film everyone should see not just sci-fi fans; from its dark, anxious atmosphere, to its iconic killer Alien and awesome female protagonist, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), Scott's sci-fi horror masterpiece is a film you don't want to miss.

