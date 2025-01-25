For the past few years, television has done some remarkable things for the entertainment of viewers. From heart-aching romances to thrilling, action-filled adventures, TV has shone bright in both plot and visuals. The sci-fi genre is, of course, no exception. Shows like Stranger Things and Foundation have proven just how far television has come, and how far it'll eventually go.

In the last five years, audiences have enjoyed several thrills, with over 100 sci-fi shows for them to devour. As 2025 is here, it's the perfect time to reminisce about the best of the past five years that helped define this entertaining era. From intense narratives to consuming storytelling, this list is the best of the sci-fi TV genre that keeps fans locked in.

10 'Dark Matter' (2024–)

Created by Blake Crouch

Dark Matter, not to be confused with the 2015 sci-fi series of the same name, is a great spin on alternate realities. The show is based on Blake Crouch’s novel, and premiered in 2024, following a man abducted and forced into an alternate universe. Amid the struggles of coming to the realization of what his life could have been for him, he must also fight to return to his life before an unexpected enemy takes all he holds dear.

With great plot progression and some fantastic character development, Dark Matter is an entertaining watch that keeps audiences questioning the essence of reality. Fans are alight with anticipation for the adaptation to soar to higher heights and continue to enchant with its stunning visuals and stimulating scenes.

9 'The Peripheral' (2022)

Created by Scott Smith

This sci-fi thriller TV series is an entertaining mesh of mystery and futuristic technology. The Peripheral captures the world in the near future, introducing its audience to a young woman who stumbles across some pretty heavy-duty tech that is capable of transporting her into an alternate timeline. As the character falls deeper into the new reality, she is confronted with a vision of her own future, which looks rather bleak.

The Peripheral was quick to become a fan-favorite among sci-fi fans due to its strong character delivery and immersive world-building. The series' unique and intriguing story, as well as its performance, makes up for any flaws that may linger within the series, affording it a place among some of the decade's best.

8 'Sweet Tooth' (2021–2024)

Created by Jim Mickle

Sweet Tooth is an emotional joyride with a unique dystopian twist. The sci-fi series centers around the young Gus, a deer boy hybrid, living in an isolated world at his father’s creation. When curiosity and grief get the best of him, Gus ventures out, away from the only place he’s ever known. Gus then gradually discovers both the wickedness and the beauty of humanity as he searches for his mother, pushing past his limits.

Sweet Tooth offers its viewers emotional storytelling and impressive visuals. The series’ plot captivates its audience with its hope-against-hope narrative and its moments of melancholy, giving it an innovative approach to the sci-fi genre. This keeps the sweet series as a treasured favorite in fans’ past and current watchlists.

7 'Supacell' (2024–)

Created by Rapman

With a great cast and an interesting story, Supacell gives fans of powered humans another great series to watch. The series follows a group of South Londoners who suddenly gain extraordinary abilities. This brings on a harsh set of trials that the group must face. Without shying away from real-world issues, the show brings awareness to sickle cell disease, while still delivering an appealing story.

Though the premise may seem familiar, Supacell brings its own uniqueness to draw fans in. Fans are alight with curiosity to see where the series will take them as they wait eagerly to see what Supacell Season 2 will bring.