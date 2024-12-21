As we move deeper into 2024, with 2025 just around the corner, and look back at some of the most exciting small-screen projects, it is not difficult to grasp that science fiction continues to offer innovative tales, pushing boundaries with its visuals and thought-provoking storytelling. Although sci-fi movies are widely beloved, often stealing the spotlight, television has proven to be just as engaging, providing viewers with a wide range of stellar shows for audiences to cuddle up with in the comfort of their homes.

From dystopian societies to alternate realities, these television series have offered viewers a good dose of entertainment and intrigue, proving that the genre is not merely targeted at hard sci-fi enthusiasts but is also accessible to those who appreciate deeper, philosophical themes. Whether viewers are into neo-Westerns or stories set in space, the genre has something to offer to everyone — these are some of the best science fiction shows of the year.

10 'Outer Range' (2022–2024)

Created by Brian Watkins

Starring Josh Brolin in the lead role and created by Brian Watkins, Outer Range is a psychological drama thriller following a rancher fighting for his land and a family discovering an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

Blending science fiction with the neo-Western genre with captivating results, Outer Range provides viewers with an intriguing time in front of the screen by exploring the unearthing of a hole that seems to bend time and space. While it leans more toward thriller than sci-fi, Outer Range features plenty of sci-fi elements, particularly time traveling and time loops, as well as parallel realities. Its second season, released this year, was met with great reviews by fans and critics alike, despite Outer Range's divisive ending.

9 'Dune: Prophecy' (2024–)

Created by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker

The highly anticipated Dune: Prophecy was also a stand-out in this year's science fiction media, particularly because it was released after the premiere of the second Denis Villeneuve installment. Starring talents like Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel, the 2024 series focuses on two Harkonnen sisters combating forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

While arguably not on the same level as its two predecessor films, Dune: Prophecy provides viewers with a deep dive into the Dune universe, enriching its lore by illustrating the origins of the Bene Gesserit as they combat various forces. Delving into political intrigue surrounding the formation of this all-female sect, it features layered characters and a rich narrative that adds depth to its predecessor, with its production values and amazing visuals also capturing the attention of fans. Like Dune, Prophecy includes plenty of sci-fi elements that intertwine futuristic ideas with timeless themes.

8 'Skeleton Crew' (2024–)

Created by Christopher Ford and Jon Watts

Starring Jude Law in the lead role, Star Wars' newest show, Skeleton Crew, has cemented itself as one of the best sci-fi shows of the years. Created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, the plot sees four kids making a mysterious discovery on their home planet, leading them to get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy.

Whether it is the captivating worldbuilding and immersive setting, brought to life by a seamless blend of innovative CGI and practical effects, Skeleton Crew features plenty of memorable elements — among them, too, are the acting performances from the young cast and believable dynamics between its characters. For all these reasons, in addition to the flawless way it captures the spirit of exploration while also delivering a tale that feels timeless and fresh, the Star Wars show deserves a place among the best sci-fi highlights of 2024, despite some reluctance from fans of the franchise.

7 'Resident Alien' (2021–)

Created by Chris Sheridan

Based on the comic books of the same title by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien throws the sci-fi and mystery genres into the mix. The show follows a crash-landed alien who takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor, slowly wrestling with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.

While the first season of the 2021 show captured the attention of viewers following its release thanks to its engaging mystery premise, the latest one has also proven to be an entertaining watch, arguably ranking among the best of the year. Featuring classic science fiction elements such as advanced tech, interstellar threats, and intrigue, Resident Alien delivers a compelling and satirical exploration of human nature, with its sci-fi backdrop elevating it. The good news? A fourth season of Resident Alien is in production.

6 'Parasyte: The Grey' (2024–)

Created by Yeon Sang-ho

Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey is one of the latest sci-fi horror sensations, emerging as a standout series this year. The South Korean adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki's manga of the same name, The Grey follows a group of humans waging war against the rising evil of unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off human hosts and strive to grow their power.

Featuring a flawless 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Grey provides audiences with a refreshing alien invasion trope that sets it apart from the genre, particularly because of how it depicts the forming dynamics between humans and aliens, presenting the latter as complex beings instead of outright villains. The show's unique plot, paired with its high production value and great CGI on top of amazing performances, results in a compelling exploration of identity with a unique twist.

5 '3 Body Problem' (2024–)

Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo

Based on the internationally celebrated trilogy by Chinese author Cixin Liu, 3 Body Problem is an alien invasion sci-fi epic that explores themes of existential anxiety and societal collapse triggered by an impending alien arrival. The show centers around a group of scientists as they partner with a detective to confront an existential planetary threat.

Beyond its striking visuals and immersive effects, 3 Body Problem captivates with a narrative as thought-provoking as it is thrilling, mirroring real-world issues such as climate change and delving into universal themes such as existential dread. Created by Game of Thrones' Benioff and Weiss, and directed by filmmakers such as Andrew Stanton (WALL-E), the show's gripping hard sci-fi storyline, combined with the great performances from a diverse cast, all help cement the show as one of the most promising sci-fi of 2024.

4 'Dark Matter' (2024–)

Created by Blake Crouch

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, this science fiction psychological drama sees a man abducted into an alternate version of his life. Amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived, Jason (Joel Edgerton) embarks on a journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying foe: himself.

Apple TV's Dark Matter is, too, a great pick for fans of science fiction — particularly those intrigued by alternate realities and the mechanics of dimension-hopping. Its layered narrative provides food for thought as it dives into themes of choice and identity. The character-driven storytelling, featuring amazing performances from Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, and Jimmi Simpson, brings a layer of nuance to its on-screen counterparts. All these elements, in addition to its beautiful visual design, elevate Dark Matter to higher levels.