Creator: Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv

It feels rare these days to find a television series that is both critically acclaimed and seriously fan-loved, but The Last of Us is just that. Adapted for television by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us is a gritty, gripping post-apocalyptic drama inspired by the successful video game of the same name. Following a rugged outlaw on a mission, played to perfection by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), The Last of Us journeys through ruthless, bloodthirsty killers to escort a teenage girl, played by Bella Ramsey (Catherine Called Birdy), across what is left of the United States. – Yael Tygiel