For many years, sci-fi has been one of the go-to genres for TV audiences. These kinds of shows with imaginative worlds populated by interesting characters and innovative concepts have always been a ton of fun, and when done right, they can earn the praise of people all over the Internet.

The list of IMDb's top 250 highest-rated TV series is full of sci-fi shows that have won over audiences worldwide. Whether it's an animated show like Arcane or a long-running modern live-action classic like Black Mirror, these are stories that prove that television is the perfect medium for science-fiction.

10 'Black Mirror' (2011-)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

This fan-favorite anthology series explores a high-tech multiverse where humanity's biggest innovations and darkest instincts clash. Episode after episode, Black Mirror has delighted audiences with its mind-blowing twists and fun gimmicks.

Like all anthology series, this one has had its fair share of ups and downs, but users on IMDb seem to care much more about the ups. They call the show fascinating and incredibly original, praising it for its fresh take on beloved sci-fi concepts and tropes.

9 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

After one of the best pilots in sci-fi TV history, fans of the genre knew that they were in for a treat with The Last of Us, based on the video game of the same name about a hardened survivor in a post-apocalyptic United States, taking a girl across the country in hopes that she'll prove to be humanity's salvation.

If IMDb reviewers are to be believed, The Last of Us might just have broken the curse that had for years plagued video game adaptations. Its greatest strengths come from its nuanced and moving character drama, but it also has a ton of fun with typical zombie sci-fi tropes along the way.

8 'Dragon Ball Z' (1989-1996)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

When it comes to classic anime series, it hardly gets more iconic than Dragon Ball Z. It's the incredibly fun story of a team of fighters who defend the planet from extraterrestrial enemies with the help of the powerful Dragonballs.

Fusing science fiction, fantasy, and martial arts, it's easily one of the most influential animated shows to ever hit screens. The series contains enough variety in its exciting action sequences of an epic scale to keep any fan of the genre entertained, topped with charming characters with interesting arcs and some truly timeless animation.

7 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998-1999)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Before its widely lambasted live-action Netflix remake, there was the original Cowboy Bebop. A landmark in anime history, it follows the misadventures of an easygoing bounty hunter and his crew in a futuristic world.

The show helped bring more Western audiences into the world of anime, and for good reason. Stylish and energetic, it offers a delightful blend of fast-paced action and clever characterization in every episode, resulting in an experience that no sci-fi fan can turn down.

6 'Firefly' (2002-2003)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Even though it's best known for the huge tragedy that was its untimely cancelation, Fireflyis still very much worth watching. Mixing Western and sci-fi elements, it focuses on a renegade crew aboard a small spacecraft trying to survive as they travel to uncharted parts of the galaxy.

If space Westerns sound like your kind of thing, and you still haven't gotten around to watching Firefly, you're seriously missing out. Fans on IMDb don't get tired of commending it for its beautiful visuals, cleverly written storylines, and the consistency in quality between all its episodes.

5 'Arcane' (2021-)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

If Arcane is any indication, animation is in a better state than ever. Based on the popular video game League of Legends, it juxtaposes the utopian Piltover and the oppressed Zaun by following the origin of two sisters and the powers that tear them apart.

You don't need to be a fan of the source material in order to enjoy Arcane, since the engrossing character work and complex story should be enough to lure you in. Its unique animation style is nothing short of impressive, and its narrative is full of twists and turns that will never fail to leave you craving more.

4 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992-1995)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

According to many, Batman: The Animated Seriesis easily the greatest animated superhero TV series of all time. With a mature yet family-friendly take on the Caped Crusader, it shows the hero battling crime in the streets of Gotham City with the occasional help from his allies.

Labeled as a science fiction series on IMDb, this is the adaptation that finally got the character of the Dark Knight right, and it's a constant pleasure to see. Dark, gritty, and visually striking, it redefined the Batman mythos in ways that hadn't really been seen before, offering a variety of engaging episodes tackling all sorts of stories from the source material.

3 'The Twilight Zone' (1959-1964)

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

In its time, The Twilight Zonewas an absolutely revolutionary sci-fi horror anthology series. Even today, it remains as timeless and entertaining as ever, with its exploration of ordinary people finding themselves in astounding, scary, and often surreal situations.

As far as IMDb reviewers are concerned, very few shows have ever shown as much creativity and originality as The Twilight Zone did in its peak. It was considerably ahead of its time, proving that television could be an art form as layered and complex as any other.

2 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009-2010)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

In Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, two brothers search for the Philosopher's Stone after an attempt to revive their mother goes south and leaves them in damaged physical form. Adapted from the Fullmetal Alchemist manga, it's one of the best anime shows for beginners to get into the art form.

Its mixture of science fiction, fantasy and drama provides some really fun and interesting concepts that are always entertaining to see in action, and its huge ensemble of characters and sprawling story make it hard to take your eyes off of it at any point.

1 'Rick & Morty' (2013-)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Many superlatives can and have been applied to Rick & Mortyover the course of its run. It's been called one of the best animated shows ever, one of the best sci-fi shows ever, and one of the best shows ever in general. One thing is certain: this animated sci-fi comedy about the universe-hopping adventures of a super scientist and his grandson is unlike anything else on television.

The characters are an awful lot of fun, the different stories explored in every episode and season are almost always entertaining, and the show's signature sense of humor is surprisingly smart. If classic science fiction is your thing, Rick & Morty is a show that's guaranteed to keep you satisfied.

