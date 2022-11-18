If you have any interest in sci-fi at all then chances are you’ve been enjoying Amazon’s new hit series, The Peripheral starring Chloë Grace Moretz. While the one-week-per-episode release format seems a thing of the past, it’s being employed effectively, in this case, to keep transfixed audiences begging for more, but with the final episodes of season one fast approaching, it won’t be long before science-fiction fanatics are on the prowl again, looking for their next favorite series.

Fortunately, there are a few to choose from. From underrated gems to television smash hits, one of these series might just be your next obsession. So whether you’re looking to make the time until the next The Peripheral episode go by a little quicker or searching for something to whet the appetite before binging the series in one fell swoop, these shows offer a sci-fi bonanza that is sure to keep you satisfied.

‘Westworld’ (2016 - 2022)

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (who serve as executive producers on The Peripheral), Westworld has been one of sci-fi television’s biggest hits since its premiere in 2016. Starting off as a modernized adaptation of the 1973 film, it quickly expanded from its theme park-based social commentary and became something with much greater scope and ambition.

Recent news of the Westworld's abrupt cancelation has dealt a devastating blow to its fans, who were eager to see what the future held for Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) and co. Still, with its mind-bending nature, bold story choices, and one of the best casts ever assembled for television, Westworld is worth a look for any fan of sci-fi storytelling.

‘The Expanse’ (2015 - 2022)

A visually stunning blend of large-scale sci-fi adventure and hard-nosed film noir mystery, The Expanse never got the widespread acclaim it deserved. Set in the distant future where humanity has colonized the solar system and Earth and Mars stand on the brink of war, a rough detective and a rogue ship’s captain join forces to investigate a missing person case which proves to be so much more.

Based on the novels of the same name by James S. A. Corey, the series hooks audiences into its fascinating setting with immaculate world-building and gripping characters. With 62 episodes across six seasons, The Expanse is an incredible sci-fi series that offers a vibrant and immersive story of epic proportions.

‘Lost’ (2004 - 2010)

A pioneering series for the landscape of blockbuster television as we know it today, most sci-fi fans have probably watched Lost already, but for younger audiences, it still stands as essential viewing over ten years since it ended. Lost follows the survivors of a plane crash stranded on a remote island in the South Pacific who must work together as they begin to learn they may not be alone.

Blending elements of sci-fi and supernatural horror while incorporating flashbacks aplenty amid multiple storylines, Lost is perfect for fans of The Peripheral looking for more mind-bending entertainment. With 121 episodes across six seasons, the series holds hours of entertainment for fans looking to binge.

‘Maniac’ (2018)

Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, Maniac is an enthralling Netflix miniseries about two strangers who take part in a pharmaceutical trial and form a mysterious subconscious bond during the test. With their psychological ventures taking them everywhere from elven fantasy worlds to 1980s Long Island, the series is a wild ride from start to finish.

It consists of just 10 episodes and tackles themes of loss, grief, guilt, and mental illness while maintaining a dark comedic tone which Stone and Hill excel in. One of Netflix’s most underrated series, it’s well worth a watch if you find yourself seeking another punchy, reality-bending sci-fi thriller.

‘Counterpart’ (2017 - 2019)

With a star-studded cast spearheaded by a fantastic performance from J.K. Simmons, Counterpart established a fascinating and rich story world through its two-season run. Howard Silk (Simmons) is a mild-mannered, low-level employee at a Berlin-based U.N. agency whose quiet life is uprooted when he learns his superiors have been hiding a gateway to a parallel universe known as the “Alpha” world.

With both dimensions engaged in a cold war as spies and assassins cross between worlds, Counterpart is a gripping political thriller steeped in sci-fi intrigue. The series was unfortunately axed after its second season, but it still has plenty of action and suspense to keep sci-fi fans invested through its 20 episodes.

‘Humans’ (2015 - 2018)

Steeped in hard-hitting philosophy grounded by terrific acting performances, Humans is one of the most under-appreciated series of any genre from recent years. The series takes place in a world where the invention of anthropomorphic robots called ‘Synths’ has transformed the way human beings live, though, not everyone is so comfortable around them.

A contemplative social thriller, Humans delves deeper into its thematic exploration of humanity’s cultural and psychological response to the Synths the longer the show goes on. Devastating with its emotional impact, the series aired 24 episodes over its three seasons and is essential viewing for fans of dramatic sci-fi thrillers.

‘Black Mirror’ (2011 - )

Netflix’s spellbinding anthology series still stands as the pinnacle of modern science-fiction entertainment. Fantastic casts, gripping one-off stories, and brilliant thematic exploration have long served as trademarks of the series which has always put a dark and contemplative lens to the combination of technological advancements and human nature.

Some episodes offer a darkly comedic spin on their concepts, others are blatant dystopian horrors, and a few are heartbreakingly tragic depictions of loss and grief. If you’re a sci-fi lover then the odds are you’ve already seen it, but if you have somehow missed Black Mirror after all this time, then be sure to add it to your watch list for when The Peripheral comes to an end as the sixth season of Black Mirror is coming soon.

‘12 Monkeys’ (2015 - 2018)

A re-imagining of the 1995 movie of the same name (and the 1962 French featurette La Jetée that the film was based on) Syfy’s 12 Monkeys is an apocalyptic sci-fi thriller for the ages. Following a scavenger in the year 2043 who enlists in a project to travel back in time to 2015 to prevent the outbreak of the deadly virus which will ravage humanity, it starts out with a similar plot to the movie but quickly expands beyond that and in different directions.

While the first season was met with positive but not rave reviews, the series came into its own element in season two and only got better from there culminating in a fantastic final season. Regardless of whether you’ve seen the film, 12 Monkeys is well worth the watch for sci-fi lovers looking for something new.

‘Devs’ (2020)

Created by Alex Garland (the writer-director behind Ex Machina and Annihilation), and produced by his frequent collaborator Andrew Macdonald, Devs certainly had some strong sci-fi pedigree behind it. A slow-paced masterpiece in atmospheric tension and grounded performances, it follows an employee at a large tech company who grows suspicious when her boyfriend and co-worker doesn’t come home after his first day in a new position.

The mysterious thriller isn’t shy about using its measured pace to place its full focus on its weighted themes. Fans of Garland’s previous work will undoubtedly adore the show while audiences who have come to appreciate the lofty ideas on display in The Peripheral will find plenty to enjoy in the miniseries as well.

‘Foundation’ (2021 - )

Offering an absolutely breathtaking visual experience, the first season of Apple TV’s Foundation came to be defined by its staggering beauty and grandeur, as well as its mind-boggling complexity. Loosely based on Isaac Asimov’s book series of the same name, it takes place thousands of years in the future where humanity lives all across the universe under the reign of the Galactic Empire.

Don’t go mistaking it for a fun-filled action adventure like Star Wars though. The series demands every ounce of the audience’s attention and is the perfect next show for lovers of complex sci-fi entertainment. Foundation's second season was approved in October 2021 and is currently being filmed.

