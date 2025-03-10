From science fiction dramas to science fiction horrors, sci-fi has a way of immersing audiences into creative worlds while addressing rather serious topics. Whether it's dystopian futures, alien encounters, or even fungal zombies, the sci-fi genre brings a unique outlook on society, captivating audiences with its boundary-pushing stories.

Among some of the best of science fiction sit amazing series like The X-Files, whose long run became an influential stepping stone for many other shows, and Battlestar Galactica’s reimagining, which delivers a unique and thrilling space adventure. These shows, along with the rest of this list, showcase the best of sci-fi, keeping its viewers hooked and completely engaged in their stories.

12 'The Power' (2023–present)

Created by: Raelle Tucker

This underrated sci-fi masterpiece hasn't received the attention it very much deserves. The Power is a series based on Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name, where teenage girls abruptly develop the ability to generate and control electricity. With the quick spread of ability, power dynamics begin to shift globally, reshaping society and challenging standard gender roles.

The amazing series is horrendously underrated, with some viewers finding the story rushed and characters underutilized. Despite that, The Power brings about a bold story that explores the what-ifs of challenging societal norms and presents the good and the bad. With incredible performances and a unique story, this is definitely a sci-fi must-watch.