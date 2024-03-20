If you’re a sci-fi fan, escaping the limiting world we live in can be an incredible release from the mundane, but sometimes, a movie just isn’t enough. You may want to take that escape and extend it for hours and sometimes even days, and what better way than to dive into that alternate reality on your home television?

Our list of the best sci-fi shows on streaming will transport you to a Titan-filled globe-trotting mystery, outer space, and the future. Even if it’s a humorous alien that decides not to conquer Earth you’re after, there’s something for everyone. So relax after a long day and allow yourself to be fully immersed in an adventure that extends beyond the confines of reality.

‘Constellation’ (2024)

Platform: Apple TV+ Creator: Peter Harness Cast: Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, James D'Arcy, Rosie Coleman, Davina Coleman Seasons: 1

Constellation is a space mystery centered around astronaut Jo Ericsson, played by Noomi Rapace (Prometheus). After a mission goes sideways on the International Space Station, Jo returns to Earth only to discover a series of unsettling anomalies that challenge her reality. Though she is told that these hallucinations are a result of psychological effects from the space disaster, her relationship with her daughter, Alice (Davina & Rosie Coleman), has completely changed. The series will keep you guessing back and forth on what is real, constantly questioning Jo’s sanity while you may second guess your own, a perfect science-fiction series for home detectives.

'Resident Alien' (2021)

Platform: Netflix; Peacock Creator: Chris Sheridan Cast: Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler Seasons: 1-2 (Netflix); 1-3 (Peacock)

Resident Alien is a comedy-drama series based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name. The show stars Alan Tudyk (Firefly) as an alien who comes to Earth to exterminate humanity. Under the guise of a small-town doctor named Harry Vanderspeigle, he begins to connect and sympathize with the people of Earth, causing him to question the morality of his secret agenda. His mission begins to derail as he begins to form deeper bonds with the townspeople, like his medical assistant, Asta (Sara Tomko), and a young boy named Max (Judah Prehn), who can see his true alien form.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' (2021)

Platform: Disney+ Creator: Dave Filoni Cast: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Noshir Dalal, Rhea Perlman, Liam O'Brien Seasons: 3

From the ever-expanding Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated series that serves as a spin-off and a direct sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It follows the clones of Clone Force 99, known as the Bad Batch, who have various unique skills that make them the perfect group of soldiers. All the members are voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, except for a young female clone named Omega (Michelle Ang). The series is set in the aftermath of the Clone Wars, in the early days of the Galactic Empire, with the Bad Batch crew acting as mercenaries searching for purpose as they navigate the galaxy.

'Halo' (2022)

Platform: Paramount+ Creators: Steve Kane; Kyle Killen Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi Seasons: 1

Since the release of the Xbox, the Halo franchise has been a staple in the gaming world, and after two decades, the live-action series, simply named Halo, was finally released in 2022. Set in the 26th century, the series centers around the war between humans and aliens known as the Covenant. The main character, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, portrayed by Pablo Schreiber (Candy), is a super-soldier nicknamed Spartan. The story revolves around the mysteries of his past, as well as his complex identity as one of the last of his kind. The series doesn’t strictly follow the video game storyline, but it expands the saga with a fresh take on the politics and personal drama during the war against the Covenant. Alongside Master Chief are Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone), the controversial scientist behind the Spartan experiments, and Cortana (Jen Taylor), an advanced AI. The show has been praised for its faithful adaptation of the game's aesthetic while expanding the Halo universe for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' (2023)

Close

Platform: Apple TV+ Creators: Chris Black; Matt Fraction Cast: Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell Seasons: 1

The MonsterVerse is the home of your favorite mega beasts, Godzilla and King Kong. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters unfolds across multiple timelines, exploring the connection between the Randa family and the secret titan monitoring organization called Monarch. The series jumps through time between Godzilla's attack on San Francisco in 2014 to catastrophic events as far back as the 1950s, following Lee Shaw and the Ronda family over several decades. The show stars Anna Sawai (F9: The Fast Saga), Kiersey Clemons (Dope), and Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento), alongside Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Kurt Russell (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), who portray Lee in the past and present. It doesn’t solely focus on the monsters in the series but rather on the history and connections between people revolving around the organizations who seek to control the monsters' behavior, expanding the MonsterVerse narrative.

'Beacon 23' (2023)