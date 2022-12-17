With cutting-edge technology and visual effects that can materialize people's wildest fantasies, the science fiction genre has been expanding since the 21st century. 2022 is not an exception for the sci-fi genre with a ton of new series being released this year by the most well-known streaming networks like Netflix and Amazon.

These programs all have excellent production values and long-term entertaining potential. Yet despite their initial success, some of the shows didn't make it to their second season while some have already been greenlit for the next one.

‘The Peripheral’

Based on William Gibson’s 2014 novel of the same name, The Peripheral is set in the near future, with some new technology that has subtly altered society. The show centers on a young VR gamer named Flynn Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) who gets tangled in a conspiracy in the future after testing a new VR headset that endangers both her and her family.

With its two futuristic settings, each of which has distinct traits and outstanding visual effects, The Peripheral is an alluring, intriguing, and undoubtedly enjoyable film for not only sci-fi aficionados but also moviegoers. In addition, it’s a clever show that expertly and seamlessly mixes a sci-fi tale and time travel, giving the audience constant thrills. The show has yet to confirm a renewal date but with a rating of 7.9 on IMDb, it will potentially return.

‘Night Sky’

Night Sky (formerly known as Lightyears) centers on Franklin (J. K. Simmons) and Irene York (Sissy Spacek), a couple who years ago unearthed a chamber hidden in their backyard that mysteriously connects to a strange, deserted planet. Night Sky seamlessly switches between investigative drama, science fiction horror, and elegiac life reflection and unfolds as a singularly fascinating sci-fi story with excellent and likable protagonists and a very humane alien mystery.

Additionally, both Spacek and Simmons demonstrate why they are such powerhouses in the industry in only eight episodes of the show. Despite being praised highly by both fans and critics and receiving a 74% approval score, the show was axed by the network only 8 weeks after its launch – it's not too far-fetched to expect another company to revive it, though.

‘Outer Range’

Outer Range is a science fiction neo-Western TV series that follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher in Wyoming who is fighting for his property and family, uncovers a mysterious black gap in the pasture after a vagabond, played by Imogen Poots, with ties to Abbott's ranch shows up.

Outer Range demonstrates its singularity, allure, and limitless oddness. The show also has strong themes of faith and salvation, penance, and choice which are frequently muddled by the rapid pacing and erratic character behavior. The release date for Outer Range season 2 has not yet been confirmed by Amazon, but with an 81% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, the show has quite potential for an upcoming new season.

‘Paper Girls’

Based on Brian K. Vaughan’s comic book series of the same name, Paper Girls follows four young friends who accidentally time travel to 2019 on Hell Day in 1988, disrupting their paper deliveries. They encounter several boundaries while looking for a way to get back including facing their adult selves and learning to cooperate to save the world.

Paper Girls is an ambitious, substantial, and enjoyable addition to the YA canon which is effortlessly diversified and full of genuine moments representing the experience of girlhood. A science-fiction/adventure program with a brilliant and touching coming-of-age narrative, Paper Girls could have been a very tough competitor with Netflix hit, Stranger Things. Despite receiving a 91% approval score for its debut season, Paper Girls has been sadly canceled while still maintaining so much potential (for other networks to hopefully recognize).

‘Severance’

Severance follows Mark (Adam Scott), a Lumon Industries employee, who consents to a "severance" program in which his work memories and non-work memories are divided. A quest to learn the truth about their occupations begins with Mark and his colleagues when an enigmatic coworker emerges outside of work.

Severance delivers a nice break from the tedium in a time of reboots and endless reiteration of story ideas. The show has it all: murder, mystery, suspense, romance, and twists, many of which viewers may or may not see coming while sitting on the edge of their seats the entire time. With a rating of 8.7 on IMDb, 97% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and high praises from both fans and critics, Severance will soon return with season 2.

‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’

Based on the 1963 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis and serving as a sequel to the 1976 film starring David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth follows an alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) whose quest is to find Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), a great scientist and the only person on earth who can help preserve his people.

The Man Who Fell To Earth discusses a wide range of topics, including social media, technology, and more. The program manages to lighten its complicated subject just enough so that viewers who aren't necessarily aficionados of science fiction can enjoy it. Ejiofor and Harris also delivered heartfelt performances that truly captured the show’s core. Despite receiving high praise from both fans and critics, the show won’t return for season 2 and will stand as a miniseries with so much potential for future episodes.

‘Andor’

Andor, also known as Star Wars: Andor, is the sequel to the 2016 Star Wars spin-off Rogue One and the original Star Wars films. The five years leading up to the events of the two aforementioned movies are followed in the series by thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

Instead of replicating or depending on the nostalgia of Star Wars, each episode of Andor is dedicated to the good narrative in the Star Wars sandbox. Additionally, what makes Andor so successful besides franchise hype is the complex characters and equally great performances from the cast, all brought to life through the strong and innovative writing of Tony Gilroy. The show is also reported to be one of the most streamed TV series across all platforms and receives a 96% approval score, leading to the renewal of season 2.

‘Halo’

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Halo centers on a conflict between the Covenant, a theocratic alliance of advanced alien races, and the United Nations Space Command in the 26th century that aims to exterminate humanity.

Halo is a successful TV show in large part because of its excellent leading man casting and high production standards. Moreover, the show excels in telling a compelling science fiction story about free will that forges its own course, despite paying little attention to its inspiration and including several superfluous stories. With a rating of 7.1 on IMDb and a 70% of approval score, Halo has been renewed for a second season.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a spin-off from Star Trek: Discovery that follows the USS Enterprise crew under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) as they discover new planets throughout the cosmos a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series.

The story of Strange New Worlds is poised to shift back toward a more serialized format, giving in-depth, detailed looks at each of its characters. The series also offers an ideal entry point to the Star Trek franchise thanks to its daring narrative decisions that respect the franchise's history and its enormous spectacle tailored for contemporary audiences. Strange New Worlds is reported to receive a 99% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, paving the way for season 2 to be produced.

‘FROM’

FROM reveals the mystery of a nightmare American town that captures everyone who enters. The hesitant residents must battle to maintain a sense of normalcy while looking for a way out and fending off the dangers posed by the nearby forest, particularly the horrific animals that emerge at dusk.

With a rating of 7.6 on IMDb and 96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, FROM is expertly filmed, and the horror has a distinctly American vibe. Despite being frequently compared to Lost, the program still stands out on its own as a high-concept, puzzle-style program with numerous satisfying horror and science fiction aspects. The show has been renewed for a second season by Epix.

