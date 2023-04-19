While the 1960s launched Sci-Fi television shows like Star Trek and Doctor Who that are still making waves today, the 1970s saw the genre expand and develop to include themes more relevant to their own time. While many only lasted one or two seasons, and none survived past the early 1980s, their influence can still be felt in more recent shows such as The Walking Dead. Two notable exceptions were Battlestar Galactica and The Tomorrow People, which went on to enjoy successful reincarnations.

The unexpected success of the first Star Wars film in 1977 jump-started a surge of Sci-Fi productions on the big screen, but until the end of the decade, the biggest difference between the 1960s and the 1970s was the preponderance of quality shows from the UK based on the efforts of creators who had worked on Doctor Who (such as writer Terry Nation), or on Thunderbirds(Gerry and Sylvia Anderson).

10 'The Tomorrow People' (1973-1979)

IMDb Score: 7.2

Running from 1973 to 1979, The Tomorrow People is about the evolution of a new human species (Homo novis) who are gifted with special abilities that emerge at puberty. The Tomorrow People is an organization operating from a secret base that seeks those "breaking out" to protect and nurture them while at the same time dealing with nefarious villains and, occasionally, aliens.

Although it might sound like X-Men for children, it's closer to Doctor Who in its style and themes, not least in that members of the new species cannot intentionally kill people. The idea proved popular enough to be revived twice, in the 1990s and again in 2013.

9 'Battlestar Galactica' (1978-1979)

IMDb Score: 7.2

Battlestar Galactica arrived on the coattails of Star Wars: A New Hope. Although originally imagined as a miniseries (including a cinema release for its pilot), its initial popularity convinced the ABC network to turn it into a full television show. The first of its 24 episodes hit the small screen in 1978; its high production cost and waning viewing numbers doomed it to a single series and a short-lived resurrection two years later as Galactica 1980.

Better in memory than in reality, the one great thing the original series achieved was inspiring its "reimagining" a quarter-century later. The 2004 version of Battlestar Galactica, eventually running four seasons, became one of the great American Sci-Fi television shows.

8 'Star Trek: The Animated Series' (1973-1974)

IMDb Score: 7.2

Often ignored, forgotten, or simply unknown by many fans of the Star Trek franchise, this two-season series kicked off in 1973 with many of the actors from the original show, such as William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, voicing their characters. Furthermore, the show's scripts were often by writers who'd also been involved with the original show, such as D. C. Fontana and David Gerrold.

By renewing and maintaining interest in the Star Trek universe, The Animated Series was a vital link between the original show and the first film in the franchise, Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Importantly, it was also a high-quality production in its own right and the first in the Star Trek franchise to win an Emmy.

7 'Space: 1999' (1975-1977)

IMDb Score: 7.3

Running for just two years, Space: 1999 first appeared in 1975. At the time, this Gerry and Sylvia Anderson production was the most expensive show ever made for British television. Initially imagined as a sequel to the series UFO, it morphed into a completely different series centered around people attempting to survive on a moon base after the moon is ejected from its orbit around Earth.

Never really rising above the silly premise, the show did possess interesting characters and some solid writing. Sadly, after working together for almost 20 years and making such great television as Thunderbirds and UFO, it was the last production for Gerry and Sylvia Anderson.

6 'Doomwatch' (1970-1972)

IMDb Score: 7.4

Created by two Doctor Who veterans, Kit Pedler and Gerry Davis, 1970's Doomwatch became one of the BBC's most controversial television series; ironic because "Doomwatch" was the unofficial name for a British government organization that investigated unethical, or unexpectedly dangerous, scientific research, often in the hands of unscrupulous government interests.

Famous for not only irritating the real British government of the time, Doomwatch was forewarning audiences about dangers to come in new scientific fields such as AI research and the genetic modification of bacteria and viruses, warnings which now seem uncomfortably topical.

5 'UFO' (1970-1971)

IMDb Score: 7.9

Tragically lasting only a single series, 1970's UFO was not only a better show than its successor, Space: 1999, but probably the best Gerry and Sylvia Anderson Sci-Fi production, full stop. It was also their first live-action show. Centered on the operations of SHADO, an organization established to protect Earth from a secret alien invasion, UFO had it all when it came to futuristic gizmos, including submarines that launched interceptors, and futuristic fashion, including miniskirts and purple wigs for the female staff on SHADO's moon base.

Despite the inane reason behind the alien invasion (to harvest human organs of all things), UFO works. Its often dark scripts and cast of wonderful characters — from SHADO commander Edward Straker (Ed Bishop) to Lieutenant Gay Ellis, an officer on moon base (Gabrielle Drake) — and its extraordinary vehicles and props meant that for most of its run, this program was a feast for adolescent Sci-Fi fans.

4 'Sapphire & Steel' (1979-1982)

IMDb Score: 7.9

Given its difficult-to-explain premise and largely unsympathetic, if endlessly intriguing protagonists, Sapphire & Steel surprisingly ran for three seasons, starting in 1979. The show revolves around the work of two non-human agents, Sapphire (Joanna Lumley) and Steel (David McCallum), who are constantly endeavoring to counter threats to — or repair damage inflicted upon — the passage of time, which is routinely threatened by incursions from the past and in some way from the denizens inhabiting the start and end of time.

Given the vague nature of the antagonists, and sometimes the even more vague nature of exactly what it is Sapphire and Steel are doing in each episode, the show's success and popularity owes a great deal to the acting skills of Lumley and McCallum and even more to the show's creator and virtually sole writer, Peter J. Hammond.

3 'Timeslip' (1970-1971)

IMDb Score: 7.9

First broadcast in 1970, Timeslip is about two teenagers who can travel through time and space thanks to an anomaly they discover at an old World War II military base. Over four stories, each several episodes long, the protagonists help defeat Nazis and travel to alternative futures, on the way meeting clones of people they know as well as a future version of one of themselves.

What Timeslip does well is explore some great Sci-Fi ideas through the eyes of two young teenagers without losing sight of its target audience and without ever being patronizing.

2 'Survivors' (1975-1977)

IMDb Score: 8.0

A British post-apocalyptic series that started in 1975, Survivors follows the adventures of a group of disparate people that survive a plague that wipes out almost all of humanity. Each main character is given a backstory that convincingly explains their respective actions and provides the show with genuine emotional vigor.

What's great about Survivors is that it's a drama without melodrama, just great acting and writing. Although the production values sometimes suffer from a poor budget, one episode from the first of its three series, "Law and Order" (scripted by Clive Exton), may be the single best Sci-Fi story ever written for the small screen.

1 'Blake's 7' (1978-1981)

IMDb Score: 8.1

Terry Nation of Doctor Who fame not only created the brilliant Survivors but, in 1978, went on to create Blake's 7, a four-season series about the spaceship Liberator and its misfit crew of rebels and criminals struggling to overthrow — or at least seriously inconvenience — the evil Terran Federation. Dystopian, pessimistic, and often ethically ambiguous, Blake's 7 gathered for itself a fanbase that, although never rivaling those of Star Trek or Doctor Who, was just as dedicated.

Terry Nation having two series make IMDb's top 10 in this subgenre and decade is a testament not only to his skill as a writer but also his ability to find the story, the mood, and the themes contemporary adult audiences were looking for in their Sci-Fi. In this respect, at least, perhaps television Sci-Fi shows that started in the 1970s were a genuine advance over the television Sci-Fi shows that started the decade before.

