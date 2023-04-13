The 2000s was a huge decade for science fiction. With technological advancements, it became easier to make convincing special effects and tell compelling Science Fiction stories on the small screen. Also, during the 2000s, a company known as the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, grew in popularity and became one of the biggest destinations for film and TV lovers to share their love by rating their favorite media.

From the time-traveling shenanigans from Doctor Who to whatever was going on in Lost, these science fiction shows captured the audience's attention and helped launch the careers of many actors and showrunners.

10 'Eureka' (2006-2012)

IMDb Score: 7.9

Upon finding himself in the small Oregon town of Eureka, US Marshal Jack Carter (Colin Ferguson) is elected as the new town's sheriff after his predecessor is injured in an experiment gone wrong. Surrounded by some of the world's smartest people, Jack uses his street smarts to keep the town safe.

Eureka premiered in 2006 and aired on SyFy for five seasons, being canceled due to increased production costs. The series was a huge success for SyFy and averaged over two million viewers for much of its run.

9 'Journeyman' (2007)

IMDb Score: 8.0

An investigative reporter, Dan Vasser (Kevin McKidd), begins involuntarily jumping through time and quickly learns that each time jump brings him to someone in need. By helping them, he makes the world a better place, but in exchange, his new power puts a strain on his home life.

Lasting only one season, NBC canceled the series due to low ratings. Critics criticized Journeyman for being too similar to past television shows like Early Edition and Quantum Leap. Despite those comparisons, viewers that watched the show enjoyed the program and rated it highly on IMDb.

8 'Stargate: Atlantis' (2004-2009)

IMDb Score: 8.1

After discovering a Stargate network, Major John Sheppard (Joe Flanigan) leads a military team and explores the distant planets in the Pegasus Galaxy. Once there, they are confronted by a new threat, a species known as the Wraith.

Stargate: Atlantis was the second series in the Stargate franchise and ran for five seasons on SyFy. Critics noted that the series had less blood and violence than other shows at the time and praised the stories, acting, and characters.

7 'Jeopardy' (2002-2004)

IMDb Score: 8.2

A group of eight secondary-school students from Falkirk and their teacher travel to the Australian bush to search for UFOs. Given camcorders, the children document the strange and unexplainable occurrences that they see.

Jeopardy was a British-Australian children's program that ran for three seasons on BBC One. The series was presented in a 'found' footage style, similar to The Blair Witch Project, a popular film at the time.

6 'Lost' (2004-2010)

IMDb Score: 8.3

After crashing on a tropical island, Dr. Jack Shepard (Matthew Fox) and other survivors must work together to find a way off a seemingly deserted island. Battling nature, other humans, and supernatural events, the group tries to find out where they are and why they are unable to leave.

Upon premiering, Lost was a huge success for ABC and boasted a total of 18.65 million viewers for its premiere. The series ran for six seasons, and by the series' end, the program answered many of the questions that were introduced in the first episode.

5 'Invader Zim' (2001-2006)

IMDb Score: 8.4

Sent on a secret mission to conquer Earth, an alien named Zim (Richard Steven Horvitz) disguises himself as a child in an attempt to succeed in his mission. In reality, the leaders of Zim's race sent him there, hoping he would die.

Invader Zim was animated series aired on Nickelodeon and was canceled after 27 episodes. However, the series would later get a film with Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, premiering on Netflix in 2019.

4 'Fringe' (2008-2013)

IMDb Score: 8.4

An F.B.I. agent, Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), is forced to work alongside an institutionalized scientist (John Noble) and his adult son (Joshua Jackson) to solve cases involving paranormal phenomena. Along the way, the three uncover decades-old mysteries and forces that have been shaping their world and others.

Fringepremiered on Fox in 2008 and was created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci. The series ran for five seasons and has often been compared to The X-Files by fans and critics alike.

3 'Doctor Who' (2005-)

IMDb Score: 8.6

A continuation of the 1963 BBC series that followed an alien from Gallifrey known as The Doctor (Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant) who travels across space and time, often with a human companion (Billie Piper, Freema Agyeman). Involving himself in the lives of humans, The Doctor often becomes Earth's last defense, saving them from countless alien invasions.

After the original series ended in 1989, there were several attempts to revive Doctor Who, including a 1996 movie. The 2005 series premiered with Christopher Eccleston as The Doctor, but his run as the Time Lord from Gallifrey ended shortly after, and David Tennant filled the role. During Tennant's run, the series grew in popularity internationally and entertained fans across the globe. The series is still on the air, with Tennant set to star in the upcoming 60th Anniversary Specials.

2 'Battlestar Galactica' (2004-2009)

IMDb Score: 8.7

After years of peace, the last remaining colony of humans is attacked by the Cylons androids of their own creation. With their numbers dwindling, a human warship crew carries the last civilian fleet to the fabled 13th colony, Earth.

Battlestar Galactica aired on SyFy and was applauded for mixing military action with science fiction on the small screen. The series ran for four seasons, and after the series' conclusion, the spin-off Caprica ran for one season.

1 'Firefly' (2002-2003)

IMDb Score 9.0

Set in the year 2517, the renegade crew of Serenity traverses through space while being pursued by the ruling government, the Alliance. Mal Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) captains the ship and crew deeper into space, encountering the Alliance and a cannibalistic group known as the Reavers.

Fireflyaired on Fox in 2002 and was canceled after 11 of the 14 episodes were aired. Despite the early cancelation, the series was popular among science fiction and Western fans, and due to the series' popularity, a sequel film, Serenity, was produced.

