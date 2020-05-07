The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows of the 21st Century (So Far)

Thanks in part to Marvel Studios’ blockbuster reign at the box office, along with hits like Gravity and the recent run of Star Wars films, science fiction has seen a resurgence on the small screen — especially in the last 10 years.

No longer relegated to campy or niche programming, the genre’s output has become as popular and must-see as crime procedurals or medical dramas — albeit with richer storytelling possibilities. From live-action hits like Stranger Things and The Mandalorian, to envelope-pushing animated fare like Rick & Morty, sci-fi has become royalty in the age of Peak TV. Here are the genre’s best series (so far) in the 21st Century.