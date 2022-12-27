A great sci-fi movie will craft a universe that audiences will want to keep returning to. Through stunning visuals, compelling and relatable characters, unique world building and thought-provoking themes many sci-fi flicks do just that. Despite checking off so many of these boxes many films fail to have a sequel greenlit.

Many films become stigmatized by low box office results, yet are still able to develop a cult following proving a few weekends of underwhelming profit doesn't define a film's potential to tell great stories. Even films that do see positive box office results seem to fall out of attention for a sequel or are caught wading in development, but fans continue to petition for more.

'District 9' (2009)

District 9 is a gritty documentary style sci-fi action film observing the events surrounding a derelict spaceship filled with one million malnourished aliens that stalls over Johannesburg, South Africa. Crafted by filmmaker Neill Blomkamp as a play on xenophobia during the apartheid, the film stars Sharlto Copley as Wikus van de Merwe of the MNU Department of Alien Affairs who leads an operation to relocate millions of alien refugees out of the local slums.

The action packed film follows Wikus who is exposed to a rare alien fuel and begins to transform into the alien race, the Prawns. Partnering up with a more intellectual alien named Christopher (Jason Cope), the two attempt a daring extraction to recover the fuel and plot an escape off the planet. In the conclusion of the film Christopher promises to return and revert Wikus to human form, thus demanding a sequel that fans have long waited for. In August 2022 Copley hinted that a sequel is still likely to happen, but currently still in development.

'Alita: Battle Angel' (2019)

Adapted from the manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro, the 2017 live action film Alita: Battle Angel does a lot to set up the universe and a finale teaser to set up even more. The film stars Rosa Salazar as Alita, who is a recovered cyborg trying to remember their past. Brought back to life by Dr Ido (Christoph Waltz), Alita navigates a futuristic dystopian landscape filled with cybernetically enhanced humans, assassins and a violent sport called Motorball.

Throughout the existential quests of the main characters there is also a struggle of class as the ruling power structure is controlled by the sky city Zalem, a place where the wealthy live while the poor look up from the congested city below. In the film's final sequence Alita stares up at Zalem, cutting to a cameo by Edward Norton as Nova, an eccentric genius pulling the strings from above, and for the sequel's sake, hinting at Alita's next target.

'Underwater' (2020)

Reminiscent of sci-fi horror classics like Alien (1979) and The Abyss (1989), Underwater follows a surviving crew in a deep sea drilling site after getting rocked by a massive shake. Leading the cast is Kristen Stewart as Norah Price a mechanical engineer, who discovers there is much more is going on in the depths of their crumbling facility. Aquatic creatures begin to pick off the crew one by one as they attempt to escape to the surface.

As the storyline follows this single group of survivors not much clarification is made about the creatures featured in the film. However, after the film's release Underwater director William Eubanks confirmed the creature is Cthulhu. While the film kept explanations vague, that certainly allows for the sequel to dive deeper into the understanding of the Cthulhu creature and its minions.

'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' (2005)

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is equipped with a charming ensemble cast including Martin Freeman as the mild-mannered human Arthur Dent, Mos Def as the alien encyclopedia contributor Ford Prefect, Zooey Deschanel as the adventurous human Trillian, and Sam Rockwell as the incredibly dimwitted and vein President of the Galaxy, Zaphod Beeblebrox.

The 2005 live-action sci-fi comedy is adapted from the novel series of the same name by writer-comedian Douglas Adams. With the first novel published in 1979, humorously Adams wrote a "trilogy" of five books within the Hitchhiker's universe which provides more than enough source material for a sequel to the 2005 film.

'Pandorum' (2009)

Pandorum experienced gradual recognition after being labeled a box office bomb in its initial release. Mediocre critical reviews and a vastly underfinanced marketing campaign left the film widely unseen until DVD releases garnered a cult following, even spiking petitions for a sequel. Despite growing fan support and more people experiencing its grisly sci-fi horror there is still not much traction for a sequel, but there should be.

Pandorum stars Ben Foster as Corporal Bower, a mechanical engineer employed on a 123-year journey to an earth-like planet. With a cargo hold of 60,000 colonists, Bower and other survivors awaken with amnesia to find the ship infested with a horrifyingly vicious inhabitant. The film's final moments witness the remaining survivors finally reaching the charted planet Tanis, a caption reading "Tanis Year One", and setting up a great many trials and tribulations to come.

'Ghost in the Shell' (2017)

Ghost in the Shell is a visually stunning cyber-punk sci-fi flick adapted from the Manga by Masamune Shirow, and the anime of the same name directed by Mamoru Oshii. The landmark 1995 anime jump started a franchise, including an animated sequel, numerous tv series and video games, that provides a plethora of source material and varying trajectories for a live-action sequel.

The 2017 live action film stars Scarlett Johansson as Major Mira Killian, a counter-terrorist operative who is completely cybernetic expect for her brain. Jolted by visions and becoming suspicious of her memories the Major and fellow operative Batou (Pilou Asbæk) hunt down a mysterious entity known as Kuze (Michael Carmen Pitt). Introspective themes surrounding the body and consciousness the franchise as a whole has a lot to say about existence that any sequel can dissect further.

'Brightburn' (2019)

In a horrific twist of the classic Superman tale, Brightburn tells the story of a crash-landed alien boy who is taken in by two loving rural farmers. Unlike the heroic tales of Clark Kent, in Brightburn, the confused young boy Brandon Breyer (Jackson A. Dunn) becomes increasingly more violent after discovering his latent powers and harnesses his superman-like abilities towards a malicious purpose.

What becomes clear is that Brandon was sent from an unknown alien origin as a sleeper cell who would eventually mature to age and take over the world. The conclusion is a cynical one, stating that nature will overcome nurture as Brandon chooses to follow his violent purpose instead of retaining his compassionate upbringing. This opens up a possibility of a sequel to get to know more about who sent Brandon and if there is any room to reclaim his humanity.

'Dredd' (2012)

Set in a criminally infested city wasteland, Dredd follows Judge Dredd (Karl Urban), a law enforcer given right to be judge, jury and executioner. On just another routine blood-filled day Dredd is tasked in training a young new Judge and psychic Cassandra Anderson (Olivia Thirlby) when they are bottled into one of the cities mega structures and forced to combat waves of thugs unleashed by the ruthless drug lord, Ma-Ma (Lena Heady). The two combat countless baddies in a stylish display of raw brutality.

Dredd is yet another overlooked sci-fi flick to be mired by being labeled a financial flop despite having a positive critical response. Facing box office juggernauts in 2012 like The Avengers and The Dark Night Rises, nobody went to see this r-rated niche comic book movie, and hopes of a sequel tanked with it. With a steadily rising cult following and both Urban and Thirlby going on record multiple times stating they'd love to return, momentum for a sequel hasn't diminished.

'Chronicle' (2012)

Coming off the craze of found footage films, Chronicle made an impression with its streamlined plot of three high school teenagers who find a mysterious glowing rock and develop telekinetic powers. Starring Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan and Alex Russell, the increasing powers of the friends start to spin out of control as measly pranks and high school antics turn violent and vengeful.

Since the success of the first film a sequel has long been in development, with many ups and downs in momentum. In 2021 Davis revealed a sequel was in fact being developed, but instead of following the established characters, the sequel would follow a new female cast during their college years.

'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

After years of Alien sequels fans rejoiced when Ridley Scott announced he would return to the franchise with a series of prequel films. Prometheus (2012) got things going, with Scott stating up to three more films were planned to bridge the gap to Alien. However, a divided fan base, mediocre critical responses, Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox and, most notably, the box office failure of Alien: Covenant, any further Scott sequel is currently uncertain.

Alien: Covenant follows a colonization mission that detours to investigate a mysterious human broadcast. As the sci-fi formula goes, the new cast get picked off one by one, however pulling the strings is the android David (Michael Fassbender). Obsessed with playing god and engineering the perfect species, in the film's final moments David commandeers the colonists ship with pre-xenomorph embryos and countless hibernating passengers, giving fans an expectation to see how David's journey unfolds in Scott's continued sequels.

