Wanna solve a mystery? Join Scooby and the gang as they team up with some of the strangest co-stars out there!

Very few cartoon heroes have had the opportunity to cross over with dozens of fictional characters, alternate universes, and even real-world celebrities and stars, but one of the most notable has to be the world's most famous mystery-solving dog out there, Scooby-Doo! With Mindy Kaling's Velma-centered adult animated series and a new Scooby preschool series in development, our favorite Great Dane shows no signs of slowing down or phasing out of the mystery-solving business.

While there's no doubt that Scooby and his Mystery Inc. pals can carry their own solid and exciting stories all on their lonesome (check out Zombie Island or Mystery Incorporated for proof of that), there's something unique and exciting about watching Scooby and the gang work alongside Batman, the Winchester brothers, and even the classic rock band KISS. If you're a big fan of Scooby-Doo, or you just love classic cartoon mysteries, then these are the biggest must-watch crossovers for you!

RELATED: Why 'Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island' Is One of the Best & Scariest Films of the Franchise

Supernatural - "Scoobynatural" (Season 13, Episode 16)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the most notable episodes of Supernatural's entire 15-season (and 327-episode) run is the half-animated crossover episode "ScoobyNatural." Written by veteran Scooby scribes Jeremy Adams and Jim Kreig, the crossover sees monster-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (and their angel pal Castiel) sucked into the world of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, specifically the episode "A Night of Fright Is No Delight." Along the way, they team up with the Mystery Inc. gang and give them an existential crisis after they learn that monsters are actually real.

This crossover is a lot of fun for both Scooby and Supernatural fans alike, with great character dynamics and an exciting paranormal twist on a very familiar Scooby tale, there's a lot to love here. Even if you've never seen an episode of Supernatural in your life, you can hop on here with little to no prior knowledge and still have a great time!

Johnny Bravo - "Bravo Dooby-Doo" (Season 1, Episode 3b)

Image via Cartoon Network

A cartoon crossover unlike any other, the gang's brief appearance on Cartoon Network's Johnny Bravo was one for the Scooby-Doo record books. "Bravo Dooby-Doo" was a segment from a 1997 Johnny Bravo episode where the gang meets the Elvis Presley/James Dean-wannabe as he heads to his aunt's spooky house on the hill. Ever hoping to scratch that mystery itch, the gang help Johnny uncover the secret behind his aunt's sudden disappearance as well as solve the mystery of the Ghostly Gardiner who haunts her stead in her absence.

Unlike many other Scooby crossovers, this one features plenty of "in-jokes" for longtime fans who have their own theories about each character. Johnny's attempts to woo Daphne are hysterical, but not as hilarious as Fred's literal winks to the audience about their own adventures off-screen. Plus, it's just real entertaining watching Shaggy and Johnny push each other closer to the ghost during the chase.

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Image via Warner Bros.

The Scooby-Doo gang has a long history of working alongside The Dark Knight that dates back to The New Scooby-Doo Movies of the 1970s (which are amazing and you also need to see), but we're talking about the more recent team-ups between these iconic heroes. In Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold, the Mystery Inc. gang are inducted by Batman into the "Mystery Analysts of Gotham," which includes other DC Comics heroes like The Question, Black Canary, Martian Manhunter, and Plastic Man (sorry, Aquaman). But this isn't the only Bat-centric team-up worth mentioning...

On the second segment of the Batman: The Brave and the Bold episode "Bat-Mite Presents: Batman's Strangest Cases!," the Scooby gang rejoins Batman and Robin in a similar animation style (and plot) to their appearances back in The New Scooby-Doo Movies from the '70s. While it accurately makes fun of the old animation style, it's mostly pretty nostalgic for good-old Scooby-Doo, which makes it pretty great. Oh, and Weird Al shows up too...

Scooby-Doo! and KISS: Rock and Roll Mystery

Image via Warner Bros.

If you didn't know that Scooby-Doo and KISS teamed-up once before, then you're seriously missing out. Fans of the classic rock band will get a kick (or, a kiss?) out of this one, as the film sends Scooby, Shaggy, KISS, and the gang to an alternate world based completely on KISS lyrics. Songs like "Black Diamond" and "Modern Day Delilah" are cleverly woven into the plot, and iconic albums like "The Elder" and "Destroyer" are turned into major characters. Plus, the fact that the band actually voiced themselves is pretty impressive in and of itself.

But don't you worry Scooby fans, because although KISS is the special guest that takes the stage, Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma all have plenty to do. Fred's distaste for KISS is pretty hilarious, as is the school-girl crush Daphne holds for the Star-Child. Oh, and watching Shaggy and Scoob interact with the band is worth it alone.

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog

Image via Warner Bros.

If one cowardly dog isn't enough for you, then you ought to try two of them! That's right, after years of having their own joint Scare-A-Thon on Cartoon Network, Scooby and the gang finally head to Nowhere, Kansas (yes, that's actually the name of the town) to help Courage deal with all of his fears. This animated feature pushes the boundaries of Scooby-Doo for sure, but in a way that honors both Courage the Cowardly Dog and Scooby-Doo in ways many of us diehards previously dreamed.

Although on the surface it doesn't seem like the worlds of Courage the Cowardly Dog and Scooby-Doo would mix, they actually feel pretty seamless here. Rather than making everyone from Courage a caricature to push the Scooby narrative, each character retained their distinct personalities from the original series and managed to mix incredibly well with the Scooby gang. What isn't to love?

Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery

Image via Warner Bros.

It seems like nowadays, John Cena has made his way into just about everything, even managing to get his own DC Comics spin-off series Peacemaker. But before he was as big a movie star as The Rock, he first starred in a Scooby-Doo crossover film that managed to do so well that they made a sequel a few years later. That's right, if you love Scooby-Doo, and you love wrestling, why not put them together with Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery! It's an excellent Scooby film with not just John Cena, but other WWE stars Kane, AJ Lee, The Miz, Triple H, Santino Marella, Michael Cole, and more!

But if that high-octane wrestling rush isn't enough for you, and you're looking for more Scooby-Doo wrestling content, check out the sequel, Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon, where the gang team-up with The Undertaker and a host of others to solve another WWE mystery. Honestly, you've just got to check these out, they're wild rides for sure!

Teen Titans Go! - "Cartoon Feud" (Season 5, Episode 48)

Image via Cartoon Network

This one's a bit shorter than the other given that it's an episode of Teen Titans Go! (which is traditionally shorter than your average 20-minute cartoon anyway), but that doesn't make it any less worth the watch. Sure, this episode is more centered around the lesser version of the Teen Titans (at least compared to their original cartoon) than it is Scooby and the gang, but it's all worth it to watch the cartoons play Family Feud against one another under threat of cancellation.

Ironically, Teen Titans Go! is pretty self-aware, recognizing not only the staying power of Scooby-Doo as a cartoon, but the aspects of the show and the characters that make them the incredibly superior show. While this crossover might be the most obvious example on this list of a "marketing gimmick," it still manages to be a pretty entertaining ride.

Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law - "Shaggy Busted" (Season 1, Episode 3)

Image via Adult Swim

The satirical Adult Swim series Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law always mustered a lot of laughs, but there are few episodes better than "Shaggy Busted." This Scooby-Doo crossover sees the titular character representing Shaggy and Scooby after they get arrested for resisting arrest. There are plenty of marijuana jokes throughout, but the funniest is when Fred, Daphne, and Velma insist that Shaggy and Scooby aren't high, just stupid.

While plenty have tried to make the "Shaggy is high" joke before (looking at you James Gunn) none of them do it quite as well as Harvey Birdman, complete with out-of-context clips from random episodes of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? to boot. If you like you're Scooby-Doo a little more self-aware, then "Shaggy Busted" is the cartoon for you!

The New Scooby-Doo Movies - "Wednesday Is Missing" (Season 1, Episode 3)

Image via Cartoon Network

That's right, the creepy and kooky Addams Family once crossed over with Scooby and the gang back in The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries. Unlike many of the contemporary (at the time) guests who made their way onto this trademark Scooby-Doo series, the Addams Family were one of only a few to not actually be real. "Wednesday is Missing" also marked the family's first animated appearance, sparking their own animated series which came out the following year.

The Mystery Inc. gang's team-up with the Addams clan goes about as well as you'd expect, and while we don't want to spoil it, let's just say it's a bit more touching than the Addams Family might like to admit. If you're a fan of the macabre, then make sure to add this classic Scooby-Doo episode to your watchlist!

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorperated - "Mystery Solvers Club State Finals" (Season 1, Episode 14)

Image via Cartoon Network

Do you love all those classic Hanna-Barabara cartoons like JabberJaw, Speed Buggy, Captain Caveman, and The Funky Phantom? Well, you're in luck, because one of the best episodes of Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated takes place in Scooby's fever-dream in which the Mystery Inc. gang meets up with all these characters and their respective mystery groups to solve a brand-new mystery! Watching all the sidekicks work together once their friends are gone is an absolute dream, and one we almost wish Scooby didn't have to wake up from.

Although Mystery Incorporated is a more serialized Scooby cartoon, "Mystery Solvers Club State Finals" barely mentions the over-arching story, instead focusing on being a "one-and-done" standalone to entertain both old and young fans alike. If you yearn for the days of old Saturday morning cartoons (or even Wacky Races) then this is the Scooby-Doo episode for you!

10 Franchises You Didn't Realize Have Their Own Multiverse

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Michael John Petty (54 Articles Published) Michael John Petty is a Features Writer for Collider who spends his days writing about movies/TV, podcasting about the Terminator franchise, volunteering at his church, and enjoying life with his wife in their small LA apartment. More From Michael John Petty

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe