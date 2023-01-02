First airing in 1969 with Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, fans of all ages and throughout multiple generations love coming back to see their favorite teenage detective gang solving spooky mysteries. Along with their cowardly-lovable pup Scooby-Doo the gang consists of team leader Fred Jones, the brains Velma Dinkley, the intuitive Daphne Blake and the strong appetite of Shaggy Rogers as Mystery Incorporated, and an extensive roster of guest stars, solve a mixture concocted hoaxes and supernatural threats.

Produced by cartoon legends William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, Scooby-Doo's first television series inspired countless spinoffs and continuations, including made-for-television, home-video-release, and theatrical movies. While mostly crafted in 2D animation, the Scooby gang has had stints in live-action, 3D animation, gotten the Lego treatment, and even puppet form, and will see its first entry into adult animation with Velma starring Mindy Kaling, coming in January 2023.

10/10 'Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf' (1988) — 6.7

Scooby-Doo was an instant classic when it was aired back in 1969 and would receive several spin-offs. One such spark to keep the franchise feeling fresh was the introduction of Scrappy-Doo in 1979. Fans would have fun following the overly-confident nephew of Scooby in numerous shorts, TV series, and eventually a series of three films, including Scooby-Doo! and the Reluctant Werewolf. This would be Scrappy's last appearance until the 2002 live-action installment.

Scooby-Doo! and the Reluctant Werewolf follows Scooby and Scrappy, both voiced by Don Messick, and Shaggy, Casey Kasem, who voiced Shaggy for 28 years, as they gather at Dracula's castle for the Monster Road Rally. In a fun twist of events, Shaggy is turned into a werewolf, and it's up to his pals to help him win the race and transform back to human form.

9/10 'Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School' (1988) — 6.8

Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School is part of a series of made-for-television specials alongside The Reluctant Werewolf and once again stars just Scooby, Shaggy, and Scrappy and not the entire Mystery Inc. gang. Upon being hired as gym teachers, the three friends soon figure out that Ms. Grimwood's Finishing School for Girls is a school for paranormal students.

Frightened upon their realization, the trio is introduced to the students; Sibella the vampire and Dracula's daughter, Winnie the howling werewolf; the re-animated Elsa Frankenteen, Phantasma the ghost, and the youngest of the bunch, Tanis, the daughter of the Mummy. After 30 years, the five girl ghouls would appear in 2018's OK K.O! Let's Be Heroes episode "Monster Party."

8/10 'Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders' (2000) — 6.8

Most known for depicting classic monsters and horror creatures Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders was a playful step into science fiction. Playing much like campy UFO flicks from the '50s depicting strange encounters with extraterrestrial life, the story finds Scooby and Shaggy lost in the desert and abducted by aliens! However, not is all as it seems...

Alien Invaders sees the entire gang with an updated voice cast, including Scott Innes as both Shaggy and Scooby, Mary Kay Bergman as Daphne in sadly her last role before her passing in 1999, B.J. Ward as Velma, and Frank Welker in his longstanding vocal performance as Fred. The cast also features a hippy love interest, Crystal, and her dog Amber, both voiced by Candi Milo, for Shaggy and Scooby drop head over heels for.

7/10 'Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright' (2013) — 6.9

Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright takes a page from the Phantom of the Opera, featuring a villain named The Phantom, who haunts an old opera house. As Fred boasts his guitar skills, the gang travels to Chicago to appear in Daphne's favorite show, Talent Star; they are made aware that the old opera house is haunted. The Phantom is hellbent on a certain contestant winning the contest. However, the hijinx never ends as multiple Phantoms are revealed.

Stage Fright features an even further updated voice cast, including Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, after playing the character in the 2002 and 2004 live-action films, prolific voice actress Grey DeLise as Daphne, Mindy Cohn as Velma and returning as always is Welker as Fred, and also voicing Scooby. Providing their vocal cords in guest appearances are notable actors Vivica A. Fox, Wayne Brady, and Peter MacNicol as the gang tries to unravel the mystery of The Phantom in a classic revealed hoax.

6/10 'Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra Doo!' (2009) — 6.9

Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra Doo! follows the gang as they travel to O'Flannery Castle, Home of Whirlen Merlin's Academy of Magic, to check in on Velma's younger sister Madelyn (Danica McKellar). The gang finds the castle under attack by the legendary Griffin, an eagle creature with a lion-like body. Through investigating O'Flannery's past, facing a Banshee and a series of suspicious characters, the gang attempts to solve the case.

Abracadabra Doo! features the first voice performance of Matthew Lillard as Shaggy. Lillard is most recognizable as Shaggy in the Scooby Doo live-action installments written by James Gunn. While those films fail to rank high on IMDb's user ratings, Lillard's great performance as the frightened and lovable goof translates perfectly into his vocal performance of the iconic character. Abracadabra Doo! is also noted to be a design return for the gang as they all dawn their original trademark outfits.

5/10 'Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers' (1987) — 6.9

Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers is the first made-for-television movie for the Scooby-Doo franchise airing on syndication on October 18th, 1987. Like its follow-up installments, Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School and Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf in 1988, they went back and forth using exclamation points after Scooby-Doo, the movie follows just Scooby, Shaggy and Scrappy-Doo alone on a chilling mystery.

Featuring the original voice performances of Messick as Scooby and Scrappy and Kasem as Shaggy, the three pals travel to the plantation of Shaggy's late uncle to collect his inheritance, where the ghost of a confederate soldier and other frightening ghouls haunts them. Scrappy then calls the ghost exterminators The Boo Brothers made up of Meako, Freako, and Shreako. As a humorous homage to The Three Stooges, the Boo Brothers assist Shaggy in a series of clues to find the hidden jewels.

4/10 'Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase' (2001) — 7.0

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase would become the final film produced by both Hanna and Barbera just before the passing of William Hanna, but the movie would receive praise for its exciting storyline despite the sad news. On some further somber notes, the movie was without the voice performance of Bergman as Daphne after her passing in 1999, so DeLise respectfully took over the role and has continued to reprise her performance of Daphne to this day.

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase see the team combat the Phantom Virus after being trapped inside the video game that was made about them, forced to beat the game to escape. In likely the film's most memorable sequence, the entire gang meets virtual throwback versions of themselves. The two mirrored groups are identical except for the virtual gang's simplified designs and costume differences for a humorous double dose of fun.

3/10 'Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare' (2010) — 7.2

Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare takes the gang to summer camp as Fred returns to his childhood Camp Little Moose to be camp counselors; however, upon arrival, he finds the camp is nearly abandoned. Fred is then told that the campers were scared away by the legend of the Woodsman, a former camp counselor who was driven insane by pranks and returns to seek revenge. This fun summer camp setting makes for some charming laughs, and nostalgic scares as the Mystery Inc. gang finds those old campfire stories coming to life.

Featuring the more recent casting of Lillard, Griffin, Cohn, and Welker as the gang, Camp Scare features many other renowned voice actors like Tara Strong, often portraying Harley Quinn, Phil LaMarr, known for many DC and Star Wars voices, Dee Bradley Baker who is reprising his performance as the entire clone squad in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

2/10 'Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost' (1999) — 7.2

In a play on the Salem Witch Trials, Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost follows Mystery Inc. to the fictional New England town of Oakhaven, looking to turn the town's history of witch trials into a tourist location. Invited by famous horror writer Ben Ravencroft (Tim Curry), he explains to the gang how his very own ancestor Sarah Ravencroft was an evil witch. Her ghost eventually starts terrorizing the town.

Meanwhile, the town is hosting the Autumn Harvest Festival, and helping draw in crowds is the all-female gothic rock band, The Hex Girls. Comprised of lead singer and guitarist Sally "Thorn" McKnight (Jennifer Hale), drummer and singer Dusk (Jane Wiedlin), and keyboardist and singer Luna (Kimberly Brooks) the band featured original songs for the movie. The Hex Girls proved immensely popular among fans and have returned in multiple Scooby-Doo movies and series episodes.

1/10 'Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island' (1998) — 7.7

Taking the commanding spot as a fan-favorite is the home movie that reignited the Scooby-Doo franchise, Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. Over time the excitement for the various television series and spinoffs started to diminish, so to keep Scooby-Doo a popular franchise, movies like Zombie Island were crafted. Luckily, Zombie Island's immense success would pave the way for the massive library of Scooby-Doo movies we have today. This was also the first time animation took place at Mook Animation in Japan, revamping the classic look with more dynamic motion that elevated the strong story.

Zombie Island is noted for inserting actual supernatural threats into its plot, not just criminals in masks. It also reflects the state of the franchise at the time as the scattered gang reunites to investigate the spooky New Orleans island. There on the pepper plantation, they encounter the pirate ghost of Morgan Moonscar and, much to their surprise, real zombies! As the team's investigation comes closer to the harvest moon, the true villains show their faces.

