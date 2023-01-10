An ascot-wearing trap enthusiast. A danger-prone fashionista. A glasses-losing genius with her spin-off show. A cowardly food-loving hippie. And the talking dog who brings it all together. Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. have been solving mysteries and unmasking monsters for over 50 years.

RELATED: 'Velma': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Scooby-Doo Spin-Off

They have had dozens of TV shows that have either tried something different with the material or followed through on the original series’ comedic yet spooky tone. They may vary in quality, especially with IMDb users, but they all, in some form or another, follow the traditional plot-line of four meddling kids and a dog with another mystery on their hands.

10/10 'Shaggy & Scooby-Doo, Get a Clue!' (2006-2008) — 4.4/10

This one stands as an outlier out of every Scooby-Doo show produced so far. It focused solely on Scooby (Frank Welker) and Shaggy (Scott Menville) inheriting a large mansion belonging to his missing uncle. They discover his uncle was an inventor of nanotechnology and spy gear – many of which were fashioned into Scooby Snacks.

Now it’s up to Scooby and Shaggy to defeat the evil schemes of a mad scientist (Jeff Bennett) and save the world. Unfortunately, it was much more of a spy comedy show than a supernatural mystery, featuring different animation designs for its leads and lacking genuine suspense.

9/10 'Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo' (1979-1983) — 6.3/10

This series remains somewhat controversial in the Scooby fandom because it introduced one of TV’s most infamously mocked characters — Scooby’s nephew, Scrappy-Doo (Lennie Weinrib). He was the opposite of his uncle in every way. Small, running headfirst into danger, conceited, and able to speak normally in complete sentences.

Scrappy was explicitly created to boost ratings – and it worked. While fans can argue over his quality as a character, this series was a surprise success, and it’s possible the Scooby-Doo franchise would not be continuing today without Scrappy.

8/10 'Be Cool, Scooby-Doo' (2015-2018) — 6.6/10

After the darker, more story-focused Mystery Incorporated, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo was an attempt to return to the lighter, more comedic tone established from previous shows. Set just after the gang has graduated from high school, it follows them up to their familiar hijinks as they travel to spend the summer together.

While a deliberate attempt to be something of a throwback to the 1969 series specifically, it remains significant and unique for two reasons. First, it featured simplistic yet unique character designs for the team. In addition, it also served as the debut of Velma’s current voice actress, Kate Micucci.

7/10 'A Pup Named Scooby-Doo' (1988-1991) — 6.7/10

After a significant period focusing more on the trio of Scooby (Don Messick), Shaggy (Casey Kasem), and Scrappy (Messick), this series revitalized the franchise through several means. Bringing Fred (Carl Steven), Daphne (Kellie Martin), and Velma (Christina Lange) back into the limelight, taking on a more Looney Tunes-inspired animation style and sense of humor and focusing on the characters as mystery-solving children.

RELATED: How HBO Max's 'Jellystone' is a More Fitting Hanna-Barbera Tribute Than 'Scoob!'

Beloved by fans, it helped influence the younger depictions of the team in the prologue of Scoob! It also carries a true sign of quality — being a mystery comedy show with a character literally named Red Herring (Scott Menville).

6/10 'What’s New, Scooby-Doo?' (2002-2006) – 7.2/10

This version was quite similar to Where Are You?, but featured a modern setting, a lighter, more realistic tone, slight wardrobe changes for characters like Fred (Frank Welker), and a new theme song that would become just as iconic as the original. On top of the standard abandoned factories and run-down amusement parks, the team traveled to exotic locations such as Africa, Japan, and Hawaii.

While the series had no overarching storyline, the designs and animation would be used for most of the direct-to-video movies released during and around this period. This heavily implied it all took place in the same timeline.

5/10 'The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo' (1985-1986) – 7.3/10

This was the first Scooby series to take on a darker tone, wherein the supposedly supernatural creatures were very much real. After being tricked into releasing a box filled with the titular thirteen ghosts, Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne (Heather North), and Scrappy must find them all before they destroy the world.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Scooby-Doo!' Movies, According to IMDb

They are joined by new allies Flim Flam (Susan Blu) and Vincent Van Ghoul, voiced by horror legend Vincent Price. True to its name, it only ran for 13 episodes. But it remains beloved by fans, to the point where it received a direct-to-video follow-up film in 2019.

4/10 'Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?' (2019-2021) — 7.4/10

Much like Be Cool, Scooby-Doo, this series tries a similar throwback to The New Scooby-Doo Movies, with a rotating list of guest stars. This time, it includes a cavalcade of modern guests, including Mark Hamill, Whoopi Goldberg, Cher, Weird Al, and the ghost of Abraham Lincoln. In addition, one episode involved the gang meeting their voice actors.

In addition, they were joined by fictional characters such as Batman (Kevin Conroy), Wonder Woman (Rachel Kimsey), The Flash (Charlie Schlatter), Magilla Gorilla (Frank Welker), and even Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) from Family Matters. Often poking playful jabs at the guests’ careers, the guests themselves are surprisingly helpful when solving whatever mystery awaits them.

3/10 'The New Scooby-Doo Movies' (1972-73) — 7.6/10

While in many ways the same show as its predecessor, this incarnation distinguishes itself through one new and iconic element — celebrity guest stars in every episode, from the likes of Sandy Duncan, Phyllis Diller, Don Knotts, and the Harlem Globetrotters to fictional characters like Batman and The Addams Family.

While the mysteries weren’t always as striking or iconic as the original, the guest stars managed to keep things fresh and exciting. For example, anytime Batman (Olan Soule) and Robin (Casey Kasem) showed up, Mystery Inc. had to contend with The Joker (Larry Storch) and The Penguin (Ted Knight).

2/10 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?' (1969-1970) — 7.9/10

It’s the one that started it all. Everything Mystery Inc. has done over the last 50-odd years stems from this. First, it established the traditional formula of Mystery Inc. stumbling into a mystery, usually in an abandoned or desolate area, trapping a ghost or monster, before pulling off the mask and explaining how and why the person underneath did what they did.

Second, it introduced several iconic villains, including Captain Cutler, Redbeard the Pirate, The Creeper, The Black Knight, and the Space Kook. Produced on a low budget, it retains an old-school charm with atmospheric backgrounds, creative monsters, and good mysteries for its young audience.

1/10 'Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated' (2010-2013) — 8.1/10

While initially controversial among Scooby purists, this is perhaps the most critically-acclaimed installment of the franchise as a whole. Released in the heyday of shows such as Adventure Time and Gravity Falls, this series had a dramatic, overarching mystery, mature attitude, and a sarcastic sense of humor.

The gang has a more dysfunctional dynamic, with Velma (Mindy Cohn) and Shaggy (Matthew Lillard) sharing a tempestuous romance in the first season. While solving mysteries one day at a time, they soon discover that in their new hometown of Crystal Cove, things are more complex than they seem.

KEEP READING: Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is Finally a Lesbian in New 'Scooby-Doo' Film