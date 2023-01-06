The Last of Us is certainly hoping to be HBO’s next Game of Thrones, as the network is in need of a major science fiction action series after the underperformance and cancellation of Westworld. All signs point to The Last of Us being a hit based on the incredible cast and crew that has been assembled for the highly-anticipated adaptation of the acclaimed video game. Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin has ensured that the series will stay true to the spirit of the game by bringing back its composer, Gustavo Santaolalla.

While video games had certainly increased in quality throughout the 21st century, The Last of Us was truly one of the most cinematic games ever made. Santaolalla’s score carried the same gravity of a film’s soundtrack, and it’s easy to see why. Santaolalla is an acclaimed musician who has earned an Academy Award, a BAFTA award, and Goya award for his contributions to film, television, and video games. Before you check out the new compositions he’s created for HBO’s The Last of Us, check out some of his best work so far.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Directors Are Perfect Choices to Adapt the Heartbreak of the Game

The Insider (1999)

Gamers who felt anxiety playing through The Last of Us’ most intense sequences will be pleased to know that Santaolalla has worked with the “master of tension” himself, Michael Mann. The Insider is a nearly three-hour-long film that goes by very quickly because of Santaolalla’s captivating music, which heightens the stakes for Russell Crowe as he puts himself and his family in greater danger. This was one of the first films to feature Santaolalla's distinct track "Iguazu," which several movies have made use of since.

21 Grams (2003)

While the gameplay of The Last of Us was certainly a breakthrough, it truly stood out from its contemporaries due to the emotions that it could provoke. Santaolalla has already proven that he can reduce an audience to tears with his heartbreaking score for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s devastating drama 21 Grams. An overreliance on music during intimate moments could have detracted from the incredible performances by Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, and Naomi Watts, but Santaolalla’s subtle work makes them even more unforgettable.

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Last of Us is certainly an action-oriented game, but it’s also a road story. Joel and Ellie are constantly introduced to new environments, and there’s no doubt that the show will incorporate various locations that are both familiar and new to fans. Santaolalla showed his friendships are bridged over the course of travels with his BAFTA award-winning score for The Motorcycle Diaries. He subtly introduces new themes as Che Guevara (Gael Garcia Bernal) and his friend Alberto Granado (Rodrigo de la Serna) travel across South America.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Brokeback Mountain has stood the test of time as one of the greatest romantic movies ever made. It’s a film that takes the viewers on an emotional journey that shows all aspects of Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) relationship, from early flirtations to a devastating conclusion. Santaolalla won the Academy Award for his incredible work and turned the film into an epic love story told over the course of a lifetime. If The Last of Us attains just a fraction of the same emotions, then it will certainly still exceed our expectations.

Babel (2006)

When you think of The Last of Us, the words “bleak,” “intense,” “heartbreaking,” and “hopeful” may come to mind; these are also the perfect words to describe Iñárritu’s style as a filmmaker. It’s no wonder why he keeps returning to work with Santaolalla, who picked up a second Academy Award for his work on the continent-spanning tragedy Babel. While the film remains as divisive as it was during its initial release, even Babel’s harshest critics have to recognize the magnitude of Santaolalla’s score, and how it respects different cultures.

The Last of Us (Original 2010 Game)

The HBO series wouldn’t feel the same as the game if it didn’t bring back Santaolalla’s classic theme. While the series will obviously take new directions and introduce additional music, it’s nice to know that Santaolalla is still making decisions about tone, composure, and subtlety. He managed to improve and even top his work on the first game with The Last of Us: Part II, so it will be exciting to see what additional music makes its way into the show.

Borrowed Time (2015)

A passion project for Pixar animators Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj, Borrowed Time is a 7-minute long short film about a western sheriff who experiences heartbreak during his journey across the country with his son. Pixar certainly knows how to rattle our emotions, but Borrowed Time showed that Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj could be equally strong working with adult content. Santaolalla’s western-inspired score serves as a perfect teaser for what he’ll be able to do with the neo-noir western flare of The Last of Us.

Before the Flood (2016)

Part of the beauty of The Last of Us was the naturalism; the game reflects upon how the environment has crumbled in a post-apocalyptic future that has devastated Earth’s most beautiful landmarks. Santaolalla showed the same reverence for environmentalist themes with his gorgeous work on Before the Flood, a documentary about climate change produced and hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film manages to cover the entire span of the globe and explore the dangers to each distinct region, and Santaolalla’s dexterity spanning so many different climates bodes well for his work on the HBO series.

Narcos: Mexico (2018)

If you need further evidence that Santaolalla can deliver memorable music for a captivating thriller series, look no further than his work on the Netflix spinoff Narcos: Mexico. Santaolalla certainly had high expectations in front of him, as the music and theme song for the primary Narcos series had already become iconic in its own right. However, Santaolalla ensured that the new location and cast of characters would retain a similar vibe, but focus more on the cat-and-mouse game that Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) plays with his opponents. Narcos: Mexico is one of the rare television spin-off shows that both justifies its existence and tops its predecessor, and Santaolalla is one of the big reasons why.