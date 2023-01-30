Scott Caan. Actor, playwright, photographer, writer, director, and even a former rapper. For many people, the first time you may have seen his acting work was as Danny "Danno" Williams in the CBS series Hawaii Five-0, in which he portrayed the character for ten years. During the show's decade-long run, Scott made a more widespread name for himself as an impressive actor, but he'd had various roles before, appearing in a string of films and TV shows.

RELATED: From 'The Godfather' to 'Elf': 11 Essential James Caan Films

His breakthrough role came back in 2001 with the release of Ocean's Eleven. The role of Turk Malloy led him to receive multiple award nominations for his various performances, some of which were for on-screen partnerships (I see you, McDanno fans). Following the success of the Oceans franchise, Scott appeared in multiple roles writing some and starring alongside some other famous faces you may recognize. He's now back in his first TV role since Five-0 ended in 2020, so while you wait for each new episode ofAlert: Missing Persons Unitto air each week, you can check out some of his other work.

1 Jason Grant in 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' (2023 - Present)

Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit aired its first episode on January 8th of this year. It follows the lives of Jason Grant (Caan) and Nikki Batista (played by Dania Ramirez) after their young son vanishes. Years later, Nikki has joined the Philadelphia Police Department to help others in the same position find their missing children.

Three episodes in, we find ourselves scratching our heads with more questions than answers surrounding the show. But in such a short time, Missing Persons Unit has shrouded its viewers in mystery with its gripping opening and left us excited for what the show's future will hold. It is Fox's most streamed launch since 911: Lone Star, and we're definitely in for this upcoming ride-along.

2 Carmine in 'Brooklyn Rules' (2007)

Three lifelong friends and growing up on the streets of Brooklyn in 1985 with the looming presence of the mob in the background ever noticeable. What could possibly go wrong? 2007s Brooklyn Rules follows three friends with very different interests as they grow up navigating life while surviving on the New York streets in the 80s.

The film stars Scott Caan, Freddie Prinze Jr, and Jerry Ferrara as three friends with different life goals. But on the streets of Brooklyn with a friend comfortably in the life of the mob, you can imagine that things don't tend to go smoothly. Brooklyn Rules is a story of friendship, brotherhood, loss, and loyalty, and what it's like to survive in the height of the mob.

3 Bryce Dunn In 'Into The Blue' (2005)

Into The Blue is a 2005 action thriller whose plot focuses on a small group of friends after an unintentional run-in with a drug lord. Divers Jared, Sam, Bryce, and Amanda (Paul Walker, Jessica Alba, Scott Caan, and Ashley Scott) stumble upon a seemingly abandoned plane that has sunk in the ocean, discovering a not-so-legal cargo on board, thus attracting some unwanted attention.

While technically considered a box office bomb after gaining only $44 million on a budget of $50 million, it's far from a bad movie. Sure, it may be nothing spectacular, but some decent plot points, great acting, and writing, not to mention some absolutely gorgeous scenery, make it well worth the watch.

4 Lieutenant-Commander Randall Sullivan In 'In Enemy Hands' (2004)

If you have Thalassophobia (a fear of deep bodies of water) or Claustrophobia (a fear of tight spaces), you might want to skip this one. 2004s In Enemy Hands falls into the subgenre of submarine films, a term that subjectively focuses on war movies developed primarily in an underwater setting.

The movie depicts what happens to a submarine crew following capture and imprisonment aboard a German U-boat during World War II. The twist? An outbreak of meningitis. While it's a fictional story, In Enemy Hands takes inspiration from genuine wartime vessels, including the USS Swordfish and U-429 U-boat. If you're in the mood for a WWII war film, this unnerving hour-and-a-half-long watch is a worthy contender.

5 Cole Younger In 'American Outlaws' (2001)

Based loosely on the real-life members of the James-Younger Gang, a well-known group of outlaws from 19th century USA, 2001s Western alternate history film American Outlaws focuses on the James and Younger siblings, notably Jesse James (played by Colin Farrell) and Cole Younger (Scott Caan).

Poorly received in the eyes of some and earning praise from others, the film has people generally unable to agree on its quality. However, the performances of those within undoubtedly hold it together and make for an enjoyable movie.

RELATED: How 'The Assassination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford' Humanizes An Outlaw Legend

6 Johnny Ryan In 'Mercy' (2009)

Romance, drama, and more in this 2009 film about a novelist trying to write a romance novel. Only one problem, he's never been in love and has no clue how to write about it from experience. Minor detail, right? But what could possibly happen when he meets his worst critic, who might just be ready to teach him everything he needs to know to write one hell of a romance novel?

Scott Caan stars as Johnny Ryan in the independent drama that he also wrote and produced, and his performance only proves what a phenomenally versatile actor he is. The film takes viewers on a comfortably cliche, heartwarming, yet heartbreaking story. It's beautiful but sure to bring a tear to your eye.

7 Scott Lavin In 'Entourage' (2004 - 2011)

Entourage is an American comedy/drama series that ran from 2004 until 2011. It centered on the lives of a group of young friends, primarily Queens, New York local movie star Vincent Chase. However, it is loosely based on executive producer Mark Whalberg's experience as a rising film star. The HBO series ran for eight seasons and was highly popular among fans and critics.

Caan played Scott Lavin, a character introduced in the show's sixth season as a guy big into the party scene and with a major disregard for other people's feelings. Despite this, there was an undeniable and somewhat comedic charm about the character in the 19 episodes he appeared. "Pick up the phone!"

8 Timmy 'Tumbler' Tummel In 'Gone In 60 Seconds' (2000)

Gone In 60 Seconds is an action heist film that released in the year 2000. It follows a group of car thieves as they attempt to pull off a job in 72 hours or lose one of their own. The now 23-year-old film stars a large ensemble cast of famous faces, including Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, Will Patton, Giovanni Ribisi, Robert Duval, Scott Caan, and many more.

Although poorly criticized at the time of release for various attributes, it was a huge box office success after earning over $237 million on a budget of just $90 million. It's undoubtedly a satisfyingly classic cliché of a film, but if you love cars, action, and heist movies, then you should definitely give this one a watch.

9 Turk Malloy In ''Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen' (2001, 2004, 2007)

The Oceans films became commercially and critically successful, becoming, to many, classics that paved the way for the future of the heist movie genre. The first and second in the trilogy earned a place in the top ten highest-grossing movies of their release year, respectively. All three remain in the top ten highest-grossing heist movies of all time, so they did pretty well for themselves.

They are one of the most well-known heist movie franchises ever made. While every one of them has its best moments, you can't deny that the presence of the Malloy Brothers just makes it that much more entertaining. Turk, played by Scott Caan, and Virgil, played by Casey Affleck, throughout Ocean's Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen, their on-screen chemistry adds a comedic bonus to the films.

RELATED: Move Over 'Heat': Why Michael Mann's 'Thief' is a Better Heist Movie

10 Danny "Danno" Williams In 'Hawaii Five-0' (2010 - 2020)

Terrorism threats, robberies, and murders are just some of the crimes you can expect to see in this police procedural that ran for a decade between 2010 and 2020. The modernized remake of the classic 1970s show was an instant hit among fans and critics alike, taking viewers on an exhilarating adventure every episode and introducing them to characters they'd have no trouble forming an unhealthy emotional attachment to.

Hawaii Five-0 is arguably Scott Caan's most iconic role to date. He portrayed the loveable Danny "Danno" Williams for ten years, a character that earned him multiple award nominations and formed a lasting impact. Atop his charm, sarcasm, and big heart, he shared an on-screen bromance with series co-star Alex O'Loughlin, which fans absolutely fell in love with, and the show wouldn't have been the same without them. "Book 'em, Danno!"

KEEP READING: 10 Best Cop Procedurals That Are Not 'Law And Order'