All the ‘Scream’ Movies Ranked from Worst to Best



Remember when I told you Jurassic Park was my franchise? Well, the Scream series is my #2. The Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson collaboration was a genre game-changer back in the mid-90s. Just when the slasher sub-genre felt like a dying breed, Ghostface came roaring in with his bowie knife and meta spin, paying homage to the icons of the 70s and 80 while also reinventing the formula with new rules, tools and talent.

That 1996 film inspired countless creators to run wild with new possibilities while the Scream series itself continued to grow. Only a year after the release of the first film, we got a successful sequel, and then soon after that came a third installment that stopped the franchise dead in its tracks. But, as Craven and Williamson taught us in that first film, the killer always comes back and, sure enough, Scream 4 hit theaters in 2011 and now we’re awaiting a fifth film from the team behind last summer’s Ready or Not, Radio Silence.

The best part about impatiently waiting for another installment of one of your favorite franchises? It’s a great excuse to pass the time by re-watching all of the existing films! Did I really need to re-watch all four films to write a ranked list? Probably not, but all four films are always in the rotation at my place so what’s the difference? It always feels important to reemphasize that all ranked lists are subjective, so check out the list below to find out where the films stack up for me, but do hit the comments section to share your own thoughts!