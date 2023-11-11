By definition, a "Scream Queen" is an actress known for her numerous and notable appearances in horror films. Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis received this title, mainly due to her work in the Halloween franchise. In the 1960s, Barbara Steele was The Queen, thanks to her roles in gothic horror movies, while other actresses gained the title after just one film. For example, Janet Leigh, Curtis' mother, earned the title primarily because of one memorable scene in Psycho. More recently Essie Davis was fantastic in The Babadook and Keke Palmer's performance in Nope was phenomenal - though these were one-off roles.

Scream Queens are an essential part of any horror movie, and not all of them play the role of a "damsel in distress;" sometimes, they are fearless fighters who end up saving the day - so watch out. There have been some great performances in the horror genre, often resulting in iconic figures. From Anya Taylor-Joy to Mia Goth, here are some of the best modern actresses in horror movies.

10 Anya Taylor-Joy

As seen in 'The Witch' (2015) and 'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

Image via A24

Although Anya Taylor-Joy is relatively new to the movie industry, she has garnered significant attention and acclaim for her exceptional performances. After initially appearing in small television roles, she achieved her breakthrough with the horror film The Witch (2015). Her portrayal in the movie earned her numerous nominations and awards, including a nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor at the Saturn Awards in 2017.

Taylor-Joy has delivered outstanding performances in other horror movies such as Morgan (2016), Marrowbone (2017), and Last Night in Soho (2021). Her role in the recent horror comedy The Menu (2022) even earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination in one of the Best Actress categories. Taylor-Joy's versatility, not only in horror movies but in her career overall, solidifies her as one of the most promising young actresses of her generation.

9 Toni Collette

As seen in 'The Sixth Sense' (1999) and 'Hereditary' (2018)

Image via A24

Toni Collette's extensive filmography covers a wide range of genres, but her performances in horror movies are particularly noteworthy. The Australian actress began her career in romantic comedies and dramas, but it was M. Night Shyamalan's casting of her as Lynn Sear in The Sixth Sense that marked the beginning of her significant journey in the horror genre. This role earned her an Oscar nomination, her first and, as of today, only one, in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Throughout her career, she has appeared in several horror films, including Fright Night (2011), Krampus (2015), Velvet Buzzsaw (2019), and more recently, Nightmare Alley (2021), the dark fantasy movie directed by Guillermo del Toro. Undoubtedly, one of her most celebrated horror performances was in Hereditary, directed by Ari Aster, where she portrayed Annie, a woman confronted with disturbing secrets about her satanic ancestral roots. Her performance was so phenomenal that it arguably deserved a second Oscar nomination.

8 Kiernan Shipka

As seen in 'The Silence' (2019) and 'Totally Killer' (2023)

Image via Prime Video

Having embarked on her acting career from a young age, Kiernan Shipka made a name for herself as Sally Draper in the acclaimed drama series Mad Men. However, her most renowned role is undoubtedly that of Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she portrays Sabrina, a teenager who needs to reconcile her half-witch half-human heritage while fighting the forces of evil.

Shipka has also ventured into the horror genre, appearing in the film The Silence alongside Stanley Tucci and Miranda Otto, and in The Blackcoat's Daughter, a psychological horror film co-starring Emma Roberts. Most recently, she takes on the character of Jamie in the horror-comedy movie Totally Killer, on Prime Video. Shipka's versatile talent continues to captivate audiences, solidifying her as a promising Scream Queen in the making.

7 Sophie Wilde

As seen in 'Talk to Me' (2022)

Image via A24

Sophie Wilde, an Australian actress, marked her television debut in the drama series Eden. However, her most striking role to date is in the horror film Talk to Me, where she takes on the character of Mia. The movie explores a group of teenagers who can communicate with spirits using an embalmed hand, resulting in a quite graphic and intense narrative.

Sophie's lead performance stands out as one of the film's strongest aspects, effortlessly portraying the full spectrum of emotions her character experiences. Her captivating performance exceeds all expectations as she bears the heaviest dramatic responsibilities in the film. It's worth noting that a prequel and a sequel to this movie are already in development, a testament to the impact of Wilde's role and the film itself.

6 Kate Siegel

As seen in 'Hush' (2016) and 'Gerald's Game' (2017)

Kate Siegel, a talented actress, is married to filmmaker Flanagan, known for his exceptional work in the horror genre and his enduring collaboration with Netflix. Over the years, Siegel has established herself as a prominent figure in horror films and television series, with her remarkable talent as a driving force behind her success.

Most recently, Kate portrayed Camille L'Espanaye in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher. Prior to that, she had notable roles in The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Her outstanding performances are not limited to the small screen; she delivered a compelling portrayal in the film Hush as a deaf-mute writer attempting to escape her killer. Her talent has shone in other horror movies, including Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Gerald's Game. Siegel's remarkable contributions to the horror genre are undeniable, making this actress a true Scream Queen.

5 Taissa Farmiga

As seen in 'The Nun' (2018) and 'The Nun II' (2023)

Image via Warner Bros

Taissa Farmiga, the younger sister of actress Vera Farmiga, has been steadily establishing herself prominent figure in the horror genre. Her debut in horror television shows was in the first season of American Horror Story, titled Murder House. This marked the beginning of a series of roles in subsequent seasons, including Coven, Roanoke, and Apocalypse.

Most recently, she assumed the lead role in The Nun, a movie within The Conjuring Universe, one of the highest-grossing franchises in its genre. Farmiga's performance as Sister Irene received critical acclaim, leading to the swift development of a sequel, The Nun II. The released sequel achieved significant success, achieving impressive numbers at the box office, affirming the enduring popularity of The Conjuring Universe and demonstrating that audiences are eager for more scary experiences from this cinematic universe.

4 Jenna Ortega

As seen in 'X' (2022) and 'Scream' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Jenna Ortega started her acting career as a child, notably appearing in the comedy series Jane the Virgin, as young Jane. Her journey continued with roles on Disney, but it was her lead role in the horror comedy series Wednesday that truly earned Jenna Ortega the title of a Scream Queen.

Before portraying Wednesday Addams, Ortega had already impressed in the horror genre with roles in Scream, Scream VI, and X. She also ventured into the realm of horror-comedy with films like Studio 666 and American Carnage. Her next project, Beetlejuice 2, was temporarily postponed and is now scheduled for release in 2025 due to the WGA strike, but the second season of Wednesday might still be on Netflix in mid-2024.

3 Maika Monroe

As seen in 'It Follows' (2014) and 'The Watcher' (2022)

Image via RADiUS-TWC

One of Maika Monroe's early breakthroughs in her acting career was her role in the horror film It Follows, where she portrayed Jaimie "Jay" Height, a young woman pursued by a supernatural entity. Her performance in this role was so exceptional that it garnered several awards, including recognition for Breakthrough Performance and Best Actress. A sequel is already in development, with Monroe returning for her role.

Following her success in It Follows, Monroe continued to shine in the horror thriller genre with films such as Watcher, The Guest, and Greta. She not only starred in these movies but also took on the role of executive producer in the sci-fi horror film Significant Other, co-starring alongside Jake Lacy. Despite her relatively young age, Maika Monroe stands out as a promising actress.

2 Sarah Paulson

As seen in 'Bird Box' (2018) and 'Run' (2020)

Image via Hulu

Sarah Paulson's acting career took off with the horror TV show American Gothic, in which she portrayed the ghost of a murdered woman. This marked the beginning of a prolific journey in the horror genre, notably through her collaborations with filmmaker Ryan Murphy.

Paulson has firmly established herself in the horror genre, exemplified by her leading roles in nine seasons of the series American Horror Story, a performance that earned her numerous awards. Additionally, she took on the main character in Ratched, a prequel to the classic film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Her impressive contributions extend beyond television to include remarkable roles in horror films like Run and Bird Box.

1 Mia Goth

As seen in 'Pearl' (2022) and 'Infinity Pool' (2023)

Image via A24

Mia Goth catapulted to fame with her role in the film Nymphomaniac, but it's in horror movies where this actress truly excels. Her breakthrough came with the movie X, earning her widespread acclaim for her performance. Goth's outstanding portrayal as Maxine/Pearl garnered multiple award nominations, including Best Actress.

Goth's dedication to the genre doesn't stop at acting; she co-wrote and takes on the lead character in the prequel film Pearl, which serves as an origin story for her character. Fans can look forward to a sequel titled MaXXXine, currently in development, with Goth not only reprising her role but also serving as a producer. Beyond her work in the X film series, she also played a significant role in the horror movie Infinity Pool. Goth has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the horror genre, captivating audiences and critics alike with her remarkable talent and contributions.

NEXT: The 75 Best Horror Movies of the 2010s