Though they sometimes go without the recognition that they certainly deserve, screenwriters are the backbone of the film industry. After all, it's in the screenplay where the movie is born, where the rest of the production finds its anchor and the pillar of all its meaning. Throughout cinematic history as a storytelling art form, many artists have stood out as its greatest writers, whether because of their consistent acclaim or their larger influence on the medium.

From trailblazers from Hollywood's Classical period like the revolutionary Billy Wilder to more modern writer-directors with a dedicated fanbase like Quentin Tarantino, the best-ever movie scriptwriters are some of the most admirable artists in the industry's history. They have revolutionized their craft and showed that as important as all other parts of filmmaking are, the screenwriting process is the birthplace of cinema's greatest ideas.

10 Spike Lee

Best Script: 'Do the Right Thing' (1989)

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the most noteworthy American filmmakers of modern times, the legendary Spike Lee is credited with breaking new ground for African American voices to be heard and amplified in Hollywood cinema. He has directed over twenty feature films and written most of them — and it's usually the ones that he writes that stand out among his phenomenal filmography.

Lee has admittedly penned some pretty lackluster fluff, but he's also been behind some of the most incredible, raw, and eye-opening screenplays, from Malcolm X to Do the Right Thing (one of Samuel L. Jackson's most rewatchable movies) to Da 5 Bloods. Lee's stories are visceral and highly imaginative, his dialogue pops right out of the screen and page, and his political themes are always potently thought-provoking.

9 Nora Ephron

Best Script: 'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Queen of rom-coms and the mind behind some of the most underappreciated screenplays ever (as well as some of the most acclaimed in her genre), Nora Ephron should need no introduction to fans of cinema. Whether she was writing something quirky, cheesy, sincere, or just downright hilarious, each of the fifteen feature film scripts that she wrote before her unfortunate passing in 2012 has something truly special to offer, even if not all of them are of the most excellent quality.

Ephron was a master of structure, an expert at quotable dialogue, and perfect at creating characters that feel truly alive. She had a special sense of humor but was also capable of writing really powerful drama, as proved by her outstanding writing debut in Mike Nichols's Silkwood. From Rob Reiner's When Harry Met Sally to her final movie as writer and director, Julie & Julia, Ephron's screenplays are a masterclass in writing romance that's realistic yet endearing, charming yet honest.

8 Federico Fellini

Best Script: '8½' (1963)

Image via Avco Embassy Pictures

Italian auteur Federico Fellini is one of the figures most admired by hardcore cinephiles but may be an unfamiliar name to those less familiar with film history. For them, no more needs to be said than this: arthouse cinema would not be what it is today without Fellini, one of the most talented and influential writer-directors of all time, let alone of Italy's history.

8½, perhaps the quintessential Italian film that any cinephile should watch at least once, is usually considered Fellini's masterpiece. He made a vast number of other masterworks, though, always reinventing himself and his writing style. From his early days of Neorealist scripts (written for other directors) full of rawness and sincerity to his transformation into a highly surrealist and Baroque writer-director, Federico Fellini always filled the page with some of the most imaginative, genre-defying worlds and stories.

8½ Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date January 2, 1963 Director Federico Fellini Cast Claudia Cardinale Runtime 138

7 Woody Allen

Best Script: 'Annie Hall' (1977)

Image via United Artists

When talking about Woody Allen, it's always important to highlight his reproachable life and problematic legacy, which has rightfully made him a figure scorned by anyone familiar with his personal life. But although he hasn't written a truly great film since 2011's Midnight in Paris, his general body of work as a writer is undeniably exceptional. He's won the most Oscars for Best Original Screenplay (three) and is responsible for some of the best rom-coms of the 20th century.

The undeniable influence and power of Allen's work has, for many years, generated fruitful conversations on the issue of separating the art from the artist. Whatever one's stance on the topic is, what's hard to deny is that Allen's screenwriting career has for long been one of the most influential anywhere in the world. From Annie Hall to Manhattan, Allen's scripts are masterclasses in intelligent humor, cleverly written characters, and endearing stories with powerful themes.

6 Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

Best Script: 'Fargo' (1996)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Though they have recently started to work apart, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen — better known as the Coen brothers — will forever be remembered as the most legendary and iconic screenwriting duo in cinema's history. As exceptional as their directing style also is, it's their smart, amusing, and absolutely thrilling scripts that usually take the cake as the best part of each of their films.

The brothers have crafted some of the most celebrated scripts of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, from the iconic Fargo to the Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men. It's truly admirable how many of the best screenplays of all time are written by this pair. Philosophically profound, consistently intrepid and experimental, and full of postmodern sensibilities and absurdist humor, the Coens' scripts are true treasures that any aspiring screenwriter should dive headfirst into.

5 Akira Kurosawa

Best Script: 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Image via Toho

Arguably Japan's greatest filmmaker ever, Akira Kurosawa is a legend who has inspired many of history's best auteurs, like Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, and Andrei Tarkovsky. He's best remembered as the king of the samurai movie genre, but he also made a number of masterpieces in all sorts of other genres. Whether he was making a legal drama like High and Low or a Medieval Shakespeare adaptation like Ran, Kurosawa always delivered both as a writer and as a director.

Kurosawa wrote and directed many of the best Japanese films of all time, including what many would call his magnum opus, the samurai epic Seven Samurai. Kurosawa's uniquely detail-oriented writing style and typical story tropes have been endlessly imitated throughout film history, making him one of the most influential screenwriters ever — to no one's surprise.

Seven Samurai Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 26, 1954 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Takashi Shimura Runtime 207 minutes

4 Quentin Tarantino

Best Script: 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Image via Miramax

Many film buffs would easily call Quentin Tarantino their favorite screenwriter ever, and it would be hard to blame them. After all, the American auteur has written thirteen films (ten of those directed by him), and none of those scripts have been anything less than great. He has a great number of immediately recognizable signatures and idiosyncrasies, all of which have turned him into a legend of his craft.

From the iconic multi-narrative masterpiece Pulp Fiction to his latest movie, the love letter to the '70s that is Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Tarantino has made a name for himself as one of the most distinctive screenwriters out there. His dialogue is always witty, razor-sharp, and endlessly quotable; his characters are always colorful and memorable, and his stories are always packed with compelling moments and creative twists on typical storytelling tropes. No matter the movie, if it's written by Quentin Tarantino, it's guaranteed to be a good time.