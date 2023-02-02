The art of filmmaking starts with the story. Directors and producers won't pick up a project unless the story is captivating. Stunning performances can't move audiences if the actors aren't moved by the words on the page. There can only be two golden statues each year for the cinema's best wordsmiths. Between Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay, the competition is always fierce in each category. Through the years, fans have seen snubs of varying degrees from a lack of diverse representation or just that excellent writing goes unacknowledged by the Academy.

Whether it's transforming original source material to the screen or imagining a whole new world for audiences, screenwriters are ground zero for the favorite films fans love. These films have inspired cultural phenomenons, given audiences of all walks of life a voice, broken societal and genre boundaries, and allowed moviegoers to ride a wave of emotions from the highest highs to the lowest lows. If there could be just one more Oscar to give for scripts, these writers would be holding one.

1 Taylor Sheridan - 'Wind River' (2017)

A cinematic causality of necessary circumstance, Wind River rightfully removed the Weinstein name from its production leaving it unsupported by a major studio backing an Oscar campaign. Starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olson, this hard-hitting story follows the murder of a young woman on a Wyoming Native American reservation and the FBI agent and local hunter trying to solve it.

Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, this movie is an absolute must-see. From the debilitating grief threaded throughout to the very last few moments onscreen, Sheridan proves that he can only get better from his beginnings with Sicarioand Hell or High Water. His recent success with television demonstrates he can handle the medium shift, but audiences hope he returns to the big screen soon to earn his rightful shot at an Oscar.

2 Christina Hodson - 'Birds of Prey' (2020)

This DC movie deserved way more critical award acclaim than it received, including an Oscar nomination for writer Christina Hodson. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) gave Margot Robbie the potential to explore and deliver a Harley Quinn that wasn't saturated or overshadowed by male action characters. This comedy finds Harley after her relationship ends with Joker and her journey to finding herself while making a few enemies and allies along the way.

Hodson was able to write a break-up movie that was about finding self-love, not a new relationship. With director Cathy Yan to helm the project, this female-led action movie served viewers fight sequences and stunts that empowered instead of degrading. Hodson's brilliant understanding of what was established with Robbie's Harley Quinn and where it needed to go should have earned her an Oscar.

3 John Krasinski - 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

John Krasinski should have traded in his Dundies for an Oscar. A Quiet Place was a horror thriller that landed with a loud thud among audiences, forcing rave reviews and silent theaters. The horror thriller centers around a family as they try to survive a post-apocalyptic world in silence to avoid contact with monster invaders with ultra-sensitive hearing. The script is co-written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

This trio, with Krasinski also directing, managed to take pages of action descriptions and beautifully written sign language and turn it into a Cloverfield-esque world that allowed for room to grow. The film itself was nominated for rightfully Best Achievement in Sound Editing but did not win.

4 Kitty Green - 'The Assistant' (2019)

Certainly a divisive film among critics and audiences, The Assistant artfully made audiences uncomfortable and it's where they needed to be. Released during the aftermath of the MeToo movement and countless scandals across the film industry, The Assistant peeks behind the curtain as Jane (Julia Garner) works through a dismal daily routine and unrequited tolerance for workplace hierarchy.

Written and directed by Kitty Green, this movie is not a symbol of empowerment (perhaps why audiences disliked it so much). There's no happy ending or real redeemable character besides Jane, and that's what makes Green's writing so brilliant paired with Garner's excellent performance.

5 The Safdie Brothers & Ronald Bronstein - 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

One of the most surprising snubs of the last decade was Adam Sandler's lead performance in Uncut Gems. The film received zero Golden Globe or Academy Award nominations despite the chord it struck with critics (and not so much audiences, but those score gaps have proven they don't hold merit in some cases). A hustling New York City jeweler (Sandler) attempts to dig himself out of a dangerous hole when his debts and their collectors begin to bury him.

Josh and Benny Safdie alongside Ronald Bronstein have proven they can make magic together as they did with Good Time in 2017. This time, the trio introduced a film that saw a comedy icon turn serious all the while inducing so much anxiety leading up to a shocking final scene. Their efforts and collaboration with Sandler were deserving of the coveted Original Screenplay win.

6 Ari Aster - 'Hereditary' (2018)

The feature film debut for a filmmaker who is helping redefine the genre, Hereditary is iconic not only for its brilliant installation in the horror world but also for its snub by the Academy. As one tragic event after another occurs, a family must navigate a series of hauntings while slowly being driven apart. Ari Aster made a name for himself with this film, one that he'd continue to maintain later with Midsommar and the upcoming Beau is Afraid.

Among the technical award and performance categories this film should have been nominated for, Best Original Screenplay is one of them. From multiple scenes that had audiences tense and ready for a scare to the infamous jaw-droppingscene, Aster came onto the scene swinging with a film that deserved more than one golden statue.

7 Greta Gerwig - 'Lady Bird' (2017)

A filmmaker that has three Oscar nominations, two of which are for writing, Greta Gerwig is one of those names we know will get nominated but has yet to win. Lady Bird is a coming-of-age tale that spoke to the early 2000s teens that are different and don't need the film trope makeover to thrive in their surroundings. Writing a teen story during a time when the Cinderella transformation was the only way to showcase growth is a feat in itself.

Gerwig masterfully executes the development of characters that don't fit in and won't conform. In a generation where differences are celebrated, Gerwig's writing finds the delicate balance between being honest and preaching. Despite earning five Oscar nominations, Lady Bird left the ceremony empty-handed.

8 Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole - 'Black Panther' (2018)

The cultural impact of Black Panther and the way it resonated upon its release may never be matched by another movie ever again. From Marvel Comics, King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) barely settles into his new role before a challenger now only threatens Wakanda, but the world outside its borders. Inspired by the characters created by Stan Lee, Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole wrote a story that goes just beyond a superhero movie.

Breaking incredible boundaries, Black Panther secured seven Oscar nominations, taking home three. Its sequel, also written by the pair, carried on the legacy and earned five nominations for the upcoming 2023 Academy Awards. While the writing categories have yet to nominate a superhero movie, Coogler and Cole were certainly wordsmiths and world-builders that need their proper due.

9 Shane Black & Anthony Bagarozzi - 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Bare minimum, this comedy deserved a writing award. The Nice Guys, despite being a highly treasured buddy-cop movie, flew so far under the radar it was left out of the mainstream award run. Starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe as two private detectives in 1970s L.A., the pair set out to solve a murder and conspiracy surrounding an adult film star and the Detroit Auto Show. Not only did Shane Black direct, but he also co-wrote the screenplay with Anthony Bagarozzi.

The comedic timing of Gosling and Crowe wouldn't have landed if not for the quick-witted dialogue and bizarre premise. A pair of characters fans wish would return to the screen, The Nice Guys should have earned its proper due for its excellent writing and performances.

10 Wes Anderson - 'The French Dispatch' (2021)

A movie that's difficult to swallow for audiences new to Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch is an excellent example of storytelling within storytelling. Bringing to life a collection of written works, the fictional magazine The French Dispatch and its journalists must decide which tales are to be included in the final edition of the publication. To the surprise of the filmmaker's loyal fans, The French Dispatch was left out of contention for the Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

Only Wes Anderson could have pulled off this film with the immaculate detail that was put into writing the heartbeat plot of the magazine's final publication while writing and building the fictional pieces set to publish. As a filmmaker, Anderson's attention to detail has earned him much acclaim over his career and seven Oscar nominations with no wins. The French Dispatch should have awarded Anderson with a much-deserved screenwriting win.

