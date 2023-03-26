The art of screenwriting is a task many struggles with. The responsibility of building a world with words is a testament to the human mind. As many say, two heads are often better than one. Having a screenwriting partnership helps bounce off ideas and gives a vastly different viewpoint to a complex layer of story building. Screenwriters usually have creative control over how the audience views the film and their reactions

When in sync, writing partnerships can bloom a wonderful array of creativity while helping to balance out each other strengths and weaknesses. Where one might fall in terms of the structure could prove to be more useful in the emotional tone of the script. To expand a successful career with someone as passionate in the body of work as another is something that lacks recently in Hollywood.

10 Coen Brothers

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen have made quite a career for themselves as one of the most famous filmmaking duos in Hollywood. The brothers have been involved in various different genres of film from Raising Arizona to True Grit. Their films have been known to bring attention to the inner workings of American life.

Over the years, the Coen Brothers have amassed over 13 Academy Awards nominations, winning Best Picture and Best Director for No Country for Old Men. Despite the two taking a break from working together, their mark on the film industry is widely known.

9 Simon Pegg & Edgar Wright

Regarding witty banter and comedic directing, there are no two better than Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright. The partnership has bore fruit with the cult classic trilogy, Three Flavours Cornetto. The Three Flavours Cornetto includes films Hot Fuzz, The World's End and Shaun of the Dead.

With a friendship that transcends work, Pegg and Wright have always seemed to find their way back to each other. As Pegg managed to establish himself as an actor in Hollywood with the Mission Impossible franchise, while Wright has continued to lend his directing talents to such films as Baby Driver and Last Night in Soho.

8 Duplass Brothers

Jay and Mark Duplass are some of the hardest-working brothers in Hollywood right now. From short films to feature films, the Duplass Brothers manage an overflow of creative talent. Most of their work has been produced under their production company, Duplass Brothers Production.

Known for their mumblecore-like films and shows that tackle themes such as fear and wanderlust. The brothers are have created such films as 6 Years, Tangerine and Duck Butter.

7 Ted Elliot & Terry Rossio

The art of world-building and magical storytelling comes very easily to fellow co-writers, Ted Elliot and Terry Rossio. The two have collaborated on of the most iconic American films in Hollywood. The duo has confounded Wordplay, a film website that helps fellow screenwriters perfect their craft.

Aside from writing the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Elliot and Rossio co-wrote Shrek, Small Soldiers and National Treasure: Book of Secrets. The duo remains one of the most successful screenwriters in terms of grossing numbers.

6 Farrelly Brothers

Finding their start in TV as writers for Seinfeld, brothers Peter and Bobby Farrelly branch out on their own into screenwriters and directors. The brothers are best known for There's Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber and The Three Stooges.

The Farrelly Brothers' films have centered on slapstick comedy and road trip themes. In later years, their films managed to toe the line with black humor and continue to play a part in their films. Both have since released separate projects in recent years with Peter releasing The Greatest Beer Run Ever last year and Bobby directing the upcoming sports comedy Champions.

5 Nolan Brothers

While director Christoper Nolan is normally seen as the face of The Dark Knight trilogy, when it comes to writing, both Christopher and Jonathan Nolan have had their part in the making of the superhero films. The brothers have also partnered up on the space film Interstellar and The Prestige.

Christopher's dark tones and complex storytelling has been the staple for his films while Jonathan uses similar techniques to in television writing. Both have projects coming out later this year, Christopher's big-budget film Oppenheimerand Jonathan's tv show adaption of the iconic video game Fallout.

4 Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

The duo of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have seen more success than any other screenwriter with a worldwide gross of over 9 billion dollars. Their careers took off with The Chronicles of Narnia franchise and became famous for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to all three Captain America films, the duo also wrote Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Outside the MCU, Markus and McFeely has collaborated with Joe and Anthony Russo, fellow Marvel Studios directors, on various films such as The Gray Man. The four of them are currently working on a new film titled The Electric State.

3 Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel are credited with the success of Laverne and Shirley and the short-lived Joanie Loves Chachi, two spin-offs of the iconic tv show, Happy Days. The duo made their transition to film with the help of director Ron Howard. Ganz and Mandel's feature film, Splash!, gave birth to Tom Hanks' career.

The duo spent the better part of the late 1980s working on various films as they continued to branch out from tv. Both Ganz and Mandel were nominated for three Academy Awards during their partnership.

2 Jim Taylor & Alexander Payne

In the realm of dark humor themes and viewpoints on American culture, the partnership of Jim Taylor and Alexander Payne remains atop the charts. During their run from the late 90s to the early 2000s, Taylor and Payne co-wrote six films including Jurassic Park III, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry and Sideways.

`Over the years, Taylor and Payne have been nominated for numerous Academy Awards within their partnerships. The duo won an Oscar and Golden Globe for co-writing Sideways and another Golden Globe for About Schmidt.

1 The Daniels

Before their mainstream success, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert homed their talents in the music industry as music video directors. Some of their most notable video work with musicians Foster The People, The Shins and Lil Jon for which they were nominated for a Grammy. Aside from short films, both directors spent various years directing separate tv episodes.

In 2016, the duo expanded to film with their first feature film, Swiss Army Manstarring Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano. The film won the Directing Award at Sundance Film Festival. The Daniels gained mainstream success this year with their breakout film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film became A24's highest-grossing film of all time and won numerous Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

