Seinfeld is an iconic sitcom created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David that is widely known for its absurd antics as well as hilarious characters like Cosmo Kramer and George Costanza. While the show has a great cast with solid reoccurring characters, it also has some of the best characters who only made an appearance in one episode.

Some of these minor but memorable characters were either once legends in their own time like former gangster movie actor, Lawrence Tierney or even went on tobecome successful stars themselves. From Jon Favreau as Eric the Clown to Frank Costanza's Caped Lawyer, here are 10 of the best Seinfeld characters who only appeared in one episode.

Donald (Jon Hayman)

In season 4, Jerry and Elaine plan a trip upstate with George and his girlfriend, Susan, to Susan's family cabin. On their way, Jerry stops to meet a young fan named Donald who lives in a plastic bubble only to find that Donald is not the sweet little boy Jerry had in mind.

"The Bubble Boy"is a classic Seinfeld episode that seems predictable but ends up surprising audiences with a ridiculously unexpected character like Donald. The most memorable moment of this episode is the misprint answer of The Moops, which was inspired by a real-life experience of one of the show's writers while playing a board game.

Aaron (Judge Reinhold)

In the season 5 episode, "The Raincoats," Jerry's parents are in town from Florida and end up meeting Elaine's new boyfriend, Aaron who is a nice guy but also a "close talker." Along with his unusual habit, Aaron is also overly nice and randomly offers to take Mr. and Mrs. Seinfeld on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Close-talking Aaron is one of several Seinfeld characters who have had a lasting impression on fans due to his hilarious habit and the familiar face of Judge Reinhold. Reinhold is best known for his roles in box office hits such asFast Times at Ridgemont High, Stripes and Beverly Hills Cop.

Gary Fogel (Jon Lovitz)

In "The Scofflaw" episode from season 4, George runs into Gary Fogel, an old friend who abruptly tells him he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment. After George finds out that Jerry knew about Gary's cancer, he confronts Gary who tries to make him feel better by admitting that he never had cancer.

Despite his major flaws, fans can't help but laugh at Gary Fogel and his boyish but slightly stupid humor. Former Saturday Night Livemember, Jon Lovitz is the master of playing delusional middle-aged men like Gary. Lovitz appeared in Adam Sandler's 1998 movie, The Wedding Singer as an arrogant but amusing rival wedding singer who auditions to play at Drew Barrymore's wedding.

Ellen - Christine Taylor

In season 8, episode fourteen, "The Van Buren Boys," Jerry is dating a woman named Ellen who appears to be perfect in every way but when Jerry meets her friends, they make it seem as though his new girlfriend comes with unknown baggage. While George and Kramer think she's a loser, Jerry can't let it go and takes Ellen to visit his parents for their reaction.

Ellen is one of Jerry's girlfriends who may have not lasted very long but has managed to be the one Jerry dumped for the dumbest reason. Actress Christine Taylor has mentioned how through the years, people have asked her what was wrong with Ellen as if they missed something which is why she thinks fans enjoyed her character.

Little Jerry

"The Little Jerry" is the eleventh episode in season 8 where Kramer buys a hen he named Little Jerry only to find out it's a rooster. Determined to make a profit from Little Jerry, Kramer enters him in what he thinks is a fair contest only to be horrified when he finds out it is a cock fight.

Little Jerry is a character who adds to the outrageous humor and lovable side of Cosmo Kramer. One of Little Jerry's best scenes is when Jerry and Kramer attempt to train him like a boxer bringing out a pair of boxing pads with the intention of Little Jerry pecking them.

Alton Benes - Lawrence Tierney

Audiences meet Alton Benes, Elaine's famous father, in season 2 episode 3, "The Jacket." Jerry and George agree to go to dinner with Elaine and Mr. Benes but when they meet him, they are oddly intimidated by the man throughout the episode. The gruff man even goes as far as referring to George as a chorus boy when he can't stop singing the song 'Masters of the House' from Les Misérables.

The comical irony behind Alton Benes is Lawrence Tierney who was known for playing movie tough guys and mobsters. In typical Seinfeld fashion, the cherry on top of this comedic cameo is at the end when Alton Benes is driving alone in his car and suddenly starts to sing the same song that was stuck in George's head. It is a catchy tune!

Yev Kassem - Larry Thomas

In season 7, episode 6, "The Soup Nazi," the friends try a new soup stand owned by Yev Kassem, referred to as The Soup Nazi. He earned his exaggerated nickname due to his strict rules that customers must follow or face an irrational punishment.

The Soup Nazi is the most iconic Seinfeld character to appear in one episode and is remembered for his hilarious line, "No soup for you!" While the character was based on a real-life soup vendor with the same nickname, Larry Thomas has stated that his inspiration for the role was influenced by legendary actor, Omar Sharif and his performance in Lawrence of Arabia.

Tony Abado - Brad Garrett

In the season 7 episode, "The Bottle Deposit," Jerry takes his car to Tony Abado, a skilled mechanic who is overly obsessed with car care. After Tony lectures Jerry about the upkeep of his car, Jerry decides to take it somewhere else only to have the mechanic drive off in it.

Tony Abado is played by funnyman, Brad Garrett who is best known for playing Ray Romano's brother, Robert on the sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond.Garrett is one of few guest stars on Seinfeld who nailed the show's signature deadpan humor especially when he calmly fetches Jerry's car taking off as if he wasn't committing a felony.

Eric the Clown - Jon Favreau

In season 5, episode titled '"The Fire," George is dating a woman named Robin who asks him to hire a clown for her son's birthday party. He ends up hiring Eric the Clown and mocks the young clown when he finds out that he doesn't know Bozo the Clown.

Jon Favreau's minor appearance as Eric the Clown has aged like fine wine and is considered one of the funniest characters to appear in just one Seinfeld episode. Favreau is best known for his successful films and series including Marvel'sIron Manand Star Wars'The Mandalorianbut early in his career, he played a handful of small television roles including Monica's millionaire boyfriend, Pete in Friends.

The Caped Lawyer - Larry David

In Season 6, Jerry and Elaine see Frank Costanza talking to an unknown man who is wearing a black cape. The caped crusader turns out to be Mr. Costanza's lawyer and George learns that his parents are getting a divorce.

The Caped Lawyer is played by Seinfeld co-creator, Larry David, and is the only episode where the comedian appears on-screen. David is known for providing the voice of George's boss and New York Yankees owner, George Steinbrenner in several Seinfeld episodes. Despite his status, David was uncredited for his role as the legal vigilante.

