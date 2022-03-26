Seinfeld is no stranger to wacky supporting characters. Some recur throughout the show's nine seasons, while quick appearances by characters like "two-face" Gwen (Karen Fineman) manage to remain a memorable and inextricable part of the series as Jerry's many girlfriends and George's countless enemies (curse you, Lloyd Braun!). Even when leaving out the series' more well-known characters like George's father (Jerry Stiller) and mother (Estelle Harris), Jerry's nemesis, Newman (Wayne Knight), and George's doomed fiancée, Susan (Heidi Swedberg), there are dozens of offbeat and quirky personalities to populate the characters' dysfunctional lives and relationships.

And yada, yada, yada, here are Seinfeld's seven best supporting characters, ranked by ridiculousness.

7. Tim Whatley (Bryan Cranston)

The conceited "dentist to the stars" (according to George) is known for throwing many of the parties that the gang attends. But despite having a well-paying occupation, Whatley is cheap and a notorious re-gifter. In "The Label Maker," he gives Jerry the titular object as a thank-you for Super Bowl tickets, not realizing that the gang would pick up that it's the same label maker that Elaine gave him. Whatley also isn't above taking revenge on those who insult him. After Jerry admits his belief that Whatley changed religions to be able to make jokes about it, he purposefully causes Jerry pain during a routine dental procedure. Are these the worst things he could do? No. But are they completely ridiculous (and a little psychotic)? Definitely.

6. Lloyd Braun (Matt McCoy)

Ah, good ol' Lloyd Braun, a character who is literally insane. The gang walks on eggshells around him, careful not to set him off by accidentally insulting his mental faculties. After all, he did suffer a nervous breakdown after messing up the mayor's reelection campaign and listening to the "Serenity Now" tapes favored by Frank Costanza. Not only that, but he was institutionalized after the dismembered bodies of a family were found inside his freezer. So...does that make him a potential murderer? Well, he sure doesn't deny the accusation when George mentions it. With his lack of emotion and awareness of social cues, Lloyd definitely has a couple screws lose. Just don't mention it...unless you want to end up in his freezer.

5. Kenny Bania (Steve Hytner)

With his bugged eyes and wacky grin, Bania is as annoying as he is bad at comedy. Which is to say very. But being terrible at stand-up doesn't stop him from shamelessly trying to impress Jerry, much to Jerry's irritation. Although Bania appears to be generous, there's always some ulterior motive behind his actions, such as when he gifts Jerry a free Armani suit. Jerry repays him by taking him out to dinner, and Bania's response? A demand for a do-over because Bania only ordered soup and "soup's not a meal." It's not that big of a stretch to say that the annoying, slightly unhinged Bania is the bane of Jerry's existence. "That's gold, Jerry! Gold!"

4. David Puddy (Patrick Warburton)

"Yeah, that's right." Elaine's Arby's-loving on-again, off-again boyfriend isn't the brightest or most socially aware of Elaine's beaus. And yet, his status as a lovable doofus seems to be exactly the thing that Elaine loves about him. "I don't know too many monkeys who could take apart a fuel injector," he says dumbly when he's offended by Jerry calling him a "grease monkey." When he becomes invested in something, he goes all in. His rabid hockey fandom results in horrifically painting his face (and body) for New Jersey Devils games, while his religious faith leads him to repeatedly inform the atheistic Elaine that she's going to Hell. Puddy may be a monotone-speaking meathead, but at least his fast food allegiances are in the right place.

3. Poppie (Reni Santoni)

Not only does the restaurant owner not wash his hands after using the bathroom at his own restaurant, but he urinates on Jerry's couch. Let me say that again: he urinates on Jerry's couch. He either doesn't know that he did it, or he doesn't care, since he makes no mention of it as he leaves Jerry's apartment. It's also bizarre how Poppie speaks in the third person. "What's this? A bottle of wine and a five-alarm chili? They're trying to kill Poppie?!" he says. "If I would have any of this, I would die. Then Poppie's no good to anyone! This is a sick, sick joke on Poppie." Poppie feels like a bizarre character that could only exist in the Seinfeld universe — and thank goodness for that, because I'm not sure the worlds' couches could handle his wrath.

2. The Soup Nazi (Larry Thomas)

Though he only appears twice in the series, Yev Kassem is one of the most memorable and ridiculous characters to populate the Seinfeld universe. When the gang visits his new soup stand, they find that he has a militant insistence on specific rules and behaviors when ordering soup: no cutting in line, speaking in English, and placing your money on the counter as you stiffly sidle to the left. And if you break his rules or irritate him in any way (or dare to ask for the bread he's forgotten to give you), he's prone to angrily shouting, "No soup for you!" He's also no stranger to excommunicating customers from his shop, like when he bans Elaine for 1 year after she insults him by saying that he looks like Al Pacino. Does he lack warmth and display borderline aggressive behavior? Oh, yes. Does it give us great pleasure to watch? Definitely.

1. J. Peterman (John O'Hurley)

Elaine's eccentric boss is about ridiculous as Seinfeld characters get. From recalling his grandiose life stories for item descriptions in his clothing catalog, to deciding to market and sell women's bras as a top, Peterman marches to the beat of his own (Burmese) drummer. He's no stranger to dropping large sums of money on ridiculous material things, such as John F. Kennedy's golf clubs or a slice of 60-year-old cake from the wedding of King Edward VIII, going so far as to find value in buying the rights to Kramer's ridiculous life stories for inclusion in his autobiography. What's more, he clearly has no sense of social awareness or HR best practices. After all, he fires Elaine not once, but twice – once after merely suspecting her of being on drugs, then again when she admits to hating The English Patient. Peterman isn't Elaine's worst boss, but he's one of the most ridiculous. It's nothing short of a miracle that he somehow manages to be the owner of a successful company. So to paraphrase the man himself, kudos, Peterman, on a job...done.

