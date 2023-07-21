Metacinema refers to movies that deliberately remind the viewer that they're watching a work of fiction. They subvert filmmaking conventions, repeatedly winking at the audience through fourth wall breaks and other meta techniques. These movies know they're movies, and they want you to know it too.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which self-aware movies are the best of all. From historical satire to cheeky comedies, these movies delight in breaking all of cinema's rules.

10 'A Knight's Tale' (2001)

A Knight's Tale is a delightful medieval adventure starring Heath Ledger as a squire who masquerades as a noble knight to compete in jousting tournaments. It's full of knowing winks to the audience, including the pop soundtrack and the appearance of real 14th century writer Geoffrey Chaucer (Paul Bettany), who wrote the original story that the movie is loosely based on.

"It’s not just non-diegetic music. It’s also things like doing the wave at a jousting match, modern dancing styles, etc. It’s definitely not over the top about it, but it’s self-aware in a few different ways," said user amplifylight.

9 '22 Jump Street' (2014)

22 Jump Street is the follow-up to 21 Jump Street, itself a film reboot of the late '80s TV show of the same name starring Johnny Depp. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum are on top form, and they bounce off each other superbly. The movie is hilarious from front to back, with tons of moments that became memes. It's also slyly self-aware, often referencing the movie that preceded it as well as the original series.

The best example is when Deputy Police Chiefy Hardy (Nick Offerman) tells Schmidt (Hill) and Jenko (Tatum) that the police decided to retry an operation that was successful decades ago, and it was a surprise success, so now they're going to try the exact same thing again. "[22 Jump Street] is very funny. I liked it just as much in 2023 as I did when it came out. It knows what it is, and it pokes fun at it," said user OkayRecipe.

8 'Charge of the Light Brigade' (1968)

Charge of the Light Brigade is an epic historical drama dramatizing the ill-fated British military campaign during the 19th-century Crimean War. Infamously, the British cavalry was ordered to attack the well-prepared Russian forces, resulting in massive casualties.

The movie is satirical and mocks the incompetence of the military leadership. "Charge of the Light Brigade has an element of postmodernism about it," said user AshleyPomeroy. "The plot is explained with little animated interludes that are rendered in the style of Victorian newspapers."

7 'Into the Wild' (2007)

Sean Penn directed this drama based on the true story of Christopher McCandless (Emile Hirsch), a young man who left society to live alone in the Alaskan wilderness. He immerses himself in nature, with only an abandoned bus for shelter, encountering various characters along the way who leave a lasting impact on him.

"The scene where [McCandless] shows the apple to the audience [is self-aware]," said Redditor dbag3o1. "It’s like he’s taunting us with an apple of knowledge. Like we can’t know what he knows but we can only watch."

6 'Hot Tub Time Machine' (2010)

This irreverent comedy is packed with movie references and in-jokes. There are nods to everything from Back to the Future to The Shining, as well as two scenes that directly reference other John Cusack movies. Then there's the meta casting of Crispin Glover as the hotel bellhop and the knowing way the characters say the movie's title.

"The characters' understanding of time travel is all from movies and pop culture," said Redditor The4ab. "[The filmmakers] basically got an '80s ski comedy, complete with the drugs, nudity, and anti-authority shenanigans, made in 2010 because of the self-aware premise. And that's the real time machine."

5 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Ferris (Matthew Broderick) is a high school student who decides to skip school and embark on an epic adventure across Chicago. With his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) and his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara), Ferris orchestrates an elaborate plan to outsmart the school principal and enjoy a day of freedom.

The movie is notable for the way that Ferris repeatedly breaks the fourth wall and explains his thoughts directly to the audience. For this reason, Redditor Rhopegorn named it the best self-aware movie ever. This meta element helps the viewer feel a sense of camaraderie with Ferris, even when he's being thoroughly unlikable.

4 'Oh! What A Lovely War' (1969)

Oh! What A Lovely War is a satirical musical directed by Richard Attenborough, which uses song to chronicle and comment on World War I. The plot unfolds through a series of vignettes, songs, and dance numbers, presenting a biting critique of the war and its devastating consequences.

The film uses a variety of artistic techniques to expose the absurdity and tragedy of the conflict, for instance, juxtaposing cheerful musical performances with the horrors of trench warfare. "Oh! What a Lovely War is staged as a musical revue that becomes 'real' at times. It goes out of its way to call attention to the medium," user AshleyPomeroy explains.

3 'Man With a Movie Camera' (1929)

Image via VUFKU

Man with a Movie Camera is a silent Soviet documentary directed by Dziga Vertov. It depicts scenes of working life in Moscow, Kyiv, and Odesa with the cameramen and editor themselves appearing in the film.

Endlessly experimental and self-reflexive, Man with a Movie Camera bursts with creativity. It pioneered a ton of cinematic techniques, like slow motion, freeze frames, and split screens. It has since been hailed as a landmark work that was ahead of its time. "Man with a Movie Camera is totally self-aware," said user AshleyPomeroy.

2 'Scream' (1996)

Scream is a slasher where the main characters have watched slasher movies. They know the genre's tropes, leading to many self-aware moments. Director Wes Craven embraces the conventions of the genre while simultaneously subverting and mocking them, making for a tongue-in-cheek commentary on horror cinema itself.

Scream 2 upped the ante even further, with a film-within-a-film based on the events of the first film. Not for nothing, Scream spawned a mega-franchise and reshaped the subgenre forever. "Scream is one of the best meta films ever made," said Redditor roto_disc.

1 'Adaptation' (2002)

Few films blur the line between reality and fiction more gleefully than Adaptation, directed by Spike Jonze and written by Charlie Kaufman. Nicolas Cage stars as Charlie Kaufman, a neurotic and self-doubting screenwriter, attempting to adapt Susan Orlean's non-fiction book The Orchid Thief into a screenplay but struggling with writer's block. The plot escalates when Charlie's twin brother Donald also starts screenwriting and Charlie stumbles upon a sinister scheme hatched up by Orlean (Meryl Streep) herself.

It might be Jonze's weirdest film (which is saying something), constantly pushing the boundaries of storytelling conventions, but ultimately it works because the performances are so good. "Adaptation is a self-aware masterpiece," said user official_bagel simply.

