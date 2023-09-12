Self-discovery — often described as the process of finding yourself, including gathering valuable insight into your character — is one of the biggest challenges anyone can face. Although it provides us with understanding regarding our values, needs, and wants, it can be equal parts painful and frustrating.

Fortunately, throughout the years, many incredible movies have showcased that those challenges are often the most enriching and that examining our own behavior and making changes to be better is essential for character development. No matter which stage in life one is in, there is a wide range of films, from Wild to Frances Ha, that are guaranteed to bring comfort and solace. Down below, we look back at the best self-discovery movies that are assuredly worth checking.

10 'Wild' (2014)

2014's biographical adventure drama starring Reese Witherspoon, directed by Jean-Marce Vallée, and based on the 2012 memoir by Cheryl Strayed, depicts a woman driven to the edge due to the unfolding of deeply tragic events in her life. She decides to put her life back together again by setting out alone to hike the Pacific Crest Trail.

Inspired by an outstanding true story, Wild is mostly about the obstacles that stand in our way and our demeanor towards them. Nailing a depiction of survival in the wilderness and highlighting the importance of bringing out the best in yourself, this 2014 feature provides audiences with insight into healing from traumatic experiences and is undoubtedly worth checking.

9 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

It isn't for no reason that this Sofia Coppola flick remains one of her most well-regarded works. With Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in the lead roles, the 2003 movie depicts the meaningful bond between a faded movie star and a young woman who is stuck in an unhappy relationship as they cross paths in the city of lights, Tokyo.

Lost in Translationis a captivating exploration of alienation and loneliness and offers audiences an entertaining and thought-provoking story that many people can relate to. The film's central theme is the feeling of being isolated, which is a universal sentiment that most people experience at least once in their lives. Additionally, Coppola's visually striking film highlights the importance of human connection in our lives.

8 'Her' (2013)

In this Joaquin Phoenix-led Spike Jonze movie set in a beautiful, futuristic, pastel-colored world, viewers get a glimpse into the life of lonely Theodore, a heartbroken writer who finds himself struggling with his monotonous daily basis in the aftermath of a painful divorce, until he meets Samantha, an artificially intelligent virtual assistant voiced by Johansson.

Making for the perfect double feature to watch with Coppola's Lost in Translation, Heris a compelling slice-of-life story that examines humanity's relationship with technology and its consequences. Furthermore, the film also provides audiences with a thoughtful message on self-improvement and encourages human connection.

7 'Into the Wild' (2007)

Directed by Sean Penn, Into the Wild is based on a biography written by Jon Krakauer and first published in 1996. In the film, a young man (Emile Hirsch) leaves his middle-class life in pursuit of freedom, giving up his home, family, and possessions after graduating from Emory University.

This man vs. nature film depicts the real events of Christopher McCandless's life, sending out a powerful message on innocence, isolation, risk, and self-reliance by illustrating how venturing off into nature and wildlife can help people find a sense of true meaning in life.

6 'Nomadland' (2020)

2021's Best Picture Academy-Award winner, Nomadland by Chloé Zhao is a thoughtful meditation on grief and seclusion as it portrays the life of a woman (Frances McDormand) in her 60s who, in the aftermath of losing everything in the Great Recession, decides to embark on a life-altering journey through the American West.

Based on Jessica Bruder's 2017 book of the same name, Nomadland offers viewers plenty of food for thought as it draws inspiration from several true stories. In addition to the top-notch performance and beautiful visuals, Zhao's film highlights that there is no such thing as a "late" self-discovery and development.

5 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' (2013)

Directed, produced, and starring Ben Stiller, the feel-good film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty tells the story of an ordinary man whose head is constantly on the clouds, fantasizing about being a navy commander, a skilled surgeon, and a military captain. When both Walter and a colleague are on the verge of losing their jobs, he embarks on an extraordinary adventure.

Based on the short story of the same name by JamesThurber in The New Yorker, this engaging film analyzes the differences between a regular life that leans towards escapism versus an action-driven, successful one. It shines a light on finding oneself and actually taking action to fulfill one's dreams and ambitions.

4 'The Darjeeling Limited' (2007)

Wes Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited centers on three estranged brothers played by Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman as they reunite for a train trip across India in the aftermath of their father's death.

Like many other Wes Anderson flicks, the 2007 movie deals with grief, family, and human connection, successfully sending a poignant message on these themes. Additionally, The Darjeeling Limited illustrates the bumpy road of healing and self-enlightenment while offering audiences a captivating, at times even touching conscious satire.

3 'Frances Ha' (2012)

Starring Barbie's highly praised director, Greta Gerwig, this comedy-drama by Noah Baumbach depicts an honest portrayal of an aspiring struggling dancer who finds herself working as an apprentice at a dance company. In the meantime, Frances attempts to follow her dreams even if unable to afford a Brooklyn apartment on her own.

There are many great aspects of Gerwig's truly genuine and humane black-and-white Frances Ha, but its endearing depiction of close female relationships and the frustrating scuffle to find a sense of belonging for yourself somewhere in the world are certainly at the top of the list.

2 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Last year's Best Picture winner endures a beloved A24 movie with many still looking to watch it. Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh is a Chinese immigrant named Evelyn Wang who must enter the multiverse in order to stop her daughter (Stephanie Hsu) — an alternate version of her, that is — from annihilating her world.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is an epic adventure that fully immerses audiences in its wild experience. Although it is hilarious (and just plain silly at times), the highly original film by DanielKwan and DanielScheiner also counts on plenty of emotional moments, sending valuable messages on mother-daughter relationships, identity, and the importance of being in the present moment.

1 'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

When the subject is self-discovery and identity, The Worst Person in the World assuredly fits the bill. The incredible realist piece of filmmaking by Joachim Trier narrates four years in the life of a young woman (Renate Reinsve) who navigates through her life, including hardship and heartbreak, on a quest to find meaning.

This comedy-drama delves into the frustration that arises from learning in all areas of life, delivering a deeply moving and mesmerizing experience that is guaranteed to provide consolation and understanding to audiences who are undergoing similar experiences.

