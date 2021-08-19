The film will be released in theaters and on-demand on September 17.

Screen Media has released the first trailer for Best Sellers, the funny and heartfelt film that stars Sir Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige) and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, Happiest Season) as an unlikely match made in professional publishing. The film will be released in theaters and on-demand on September 17.

Lucy Standbridge (Plaza) is an ambitious young book editor who's inherited her dad's failing business. When she discovers the publishing house has a contract with reclusive author Harris Shaw (Caine) — and that Shaw owes them a book — she realizes that the answer to all of her problems might lie with Shaw's next release. Of course, the ensuing book tour forces them into each other's company, and it looks like an unlikely friendship begins to develop as a result.

In addition to Caine and Plaza, the movie also stars Ellen Wong (Scott Pilgrim vs the World, GLOW), Scott Speedman (Underworld, The Strangers), and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things, The Princess Bride). Lina Roessler (Little Whispers: The Vow, Mustard Seed) directed the film, while Anthony Greico wrote the screenplay that received a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting Award.

Screen Media will release Best Sellers in theaters and on-demand on September 17.

Here's the official synopsis for Best Sellers:

