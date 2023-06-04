From The Godfather Part II to Friday the 13th Part 2, sequels have had immense potential in the film industry: sequels give audiences more of what they liked in the first film and pave the way for franchises to come. In the 21st century, Hollywood has utilized film sequels to their fullest extent, with franchise entertainment, superhero sagas, legacy sequels, and extended cinematic universes transforming the landscape of film.

It's indisputable: in the modern day, sequel craft has reached its peak. From action blockbusters to family adventures and, of course, some superhero stunners, these 10 films stand as the best sequels the 21st century has produced so far.

10 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ever since it began in 1996, the Mission: Impossible series has been interesting to watch evolve. After a good but now dated first entry, it wasn’t really until Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol that the saga truly discovered its core DNA going forward, and it was then two movies later that it reached its pinnacle with the spellbinding action blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The sixth film in the series took the excitement to a whole new level with one-take parachute stunts, gripping combat and chase sequences, and an engaging tempo that is fast and fun. Here’s hoping Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning can see the franchise ascend to another level of high-octane intensity and thrilling fun.

9 'Logan' (2017)

Image via 20th Century Fox

While they don’t always get their due, sequels that elect to make distinct tonal changes to their predecessors are owed respect for their boldness, if nothing else. With the X-Men franchise being the longest-running live-action cinematic superhero saga, responsibility for delivering the closing chapter of Logan’s (Hugh Jackman) story fell to James Mangold, who couldn’t have executed any better.

Leaning into the character’s underlying grit, Logan took audiences on a grounded and, at times, confronting journey rife with tragedy and violence. It marked Jackman’s greatest performance in the franchise. While he will be returning as Logan in Deadpool 3, many fans were satisfied with the perfectly poignant farewell to the iconic character that the film achieved.

8 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Exploding onto the scene in the '90s and thriving throughout the 21st century, Pixar’s films have become a cultural cornerstone of animated cinema. None of their ventures are more emblematic of the studio’s core values than the Toy Story films. With the first two generating huge commercial success and critical acclaim, it was a surprise audiences had to wait until 2010 to get a third film.

Toy Story 3 followed Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and company on a poignant adventure that blended animated comedy and childish wonder with a deft touch of earnest emotional heft. It won two Academy Awards and became an instant classic, joining its predecessors among the greatest animated movies ever made.

7 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Sequels and reboots have been a huge source of box office success throughout this century, but the latter part of the 2010s saw a new form of follow-up emerge in the legacy sequel. One of the most impactful of them was 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, a sci-fi mystery thriller that succeeded its predecessor some 35 years after its initial release.

A moody, atmospheric contemplation of what it means to be human, the film follows an android police officer investigating a volatile secret concerning a child born from a human father and an android mother. While it underperformed at the box office, it fast became an instant cult classic and a key entry in Denis Villeneuve's filmography.

6 'Before Sunset' (2004)

Image via Warner Independent Pictures

Coming nine years after its predecessor, Before Sunset is celebrated by its fans for being a perfect sequel. Taking place years after Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) first met in Before Sunrise, it tracks the reunited past lovers in Paris, where they entertain the fantasy of what life might have been while sharing their journeys since they first met.

The romantic drama maximizes on the chemistry between its stars but is also bolstered by superb dialogue and a melancholic awareness of how much life has passed since the characters first met. Richard Linklater completed his Before trilogy with the third installment — Before Midnight — released in 2013, likewise finding critical acclaim as a mature, authentic meditation on love and life.

5 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

2022 proved to be a year of landmark blockbuster hits. Few were able to match the adrenaline-pumping bravado of Top Gun: Maverick. The triumphant legacy sequel offered a resounding throwback to old-school blockbuster fun, which captivated audiences the world over to the tune of a staggering $1.49 billion box office performance.

It follows Maverick’s (Tom Cruise) return to Top Gun to teach a cohort of young pilots ahead of a dangerous mission. With a romantic nostalgia infused with high energy, brilliant action sequences, and a moving cameo from Val Kilmer, Top Gun: Maverick soared as a breathtaking big-screen spectacle and one of the greatest cinematic experiences of the century so far.

4 'Paddington 2' (2017)

Image via StudioCanal

With its heart-warming charm, vibrant aesthetic, and inoffensive sense of fun, Paddington 2 has become a cultural phenomenon. With a narrative soaked with the titular bear’s trademark goodwill, it follows Paddington (Ben Whishaw) as he strives to buy his aunt the perfect birthday present, only for it to be stolen by an eccentric stage actor.

There isn’t a single dynamic in the film which doesn’t excel at striking a chord with audiences as an emotionally overwhelming feel-good sensation. Boasting an array of flawless performances, dazzling visual flair, and an engrossing adventurous thrill, Paddington 2 is one of the best films of the century, sequel or otherwise.

3 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

The sequel to The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King caps off one the greatest trilogies in film history. In the 20 years since the film, the legacy of Peter Jackson’s fantasy series has only grown stronger.

The 201-minute-long epic tracks the final stint of Frodo’s (Elijah Wood) venture to destroy the ring while Mordor’s forces unleash a full-blown attack on Gondor. The film's blend of practical and computer VFX has help up astonishingly well after all this time, and the film was able to present a perfect conclusion to a perfect trilogy.

2 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Roadshow Entertainment

Part reboot, part legacy sequel, Mad Max: Fury Road transcended any successor tag to become one of the most celebrated action films in Hollywood history. The high-octane dystopian extravaganza tracks legendary road warrior Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) as he forges an alliance with a despot’s champion on the run from his clan with the ruler’s five enslaved wives.

While Hardy was perfect as the stoic hero, Charlize Theron effectively made the movie her own as Furiosa, excelling in the challenging action sequences while bringing a grounded narrative heft to the film. Eight years on, it remains unsurpassed as the greatest pure action spectacle to hit screens this century.

1 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Superhero films have largely defined the cinematic experience throughout the 21st century, and yet 2008's The Dark Knight remains the absolute pinnacle of the genre. Fusing heart-pounding action suspense with a social tension as Gotham City is plagued by a maniacal terrorist, the film presented Christopher Nolan at his absolute best.

Heath Ledger's Oscar-winning performance was an obvious highlight of the film, but its ability to take what worked from Batman Begins and compliment that with a larger scale and fiercely pointed national commentary made for a truly brilliant sequel. The first film to use IMAX technology, its visual presentation has aged flawlessly, and, in many respects, it can be viewed as the definitive movie of the century so far.

KEEP READING: The 10 Worst Movies With the Best Sequels, According to Reddit